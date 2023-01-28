Read full article on original website
Toledo basketball legend Dennis Hopson has street named in his honor
TOLEDO, Ohio — Who would have thought nearly a half century ago that Toledo kid Dennis Hopson would one day have a street in his neighborhood named after him?. That's exactly what happened on Saturday as the corner of Dorr St. and Elysian Ave. was dedicated as Dennis Hopson Way.
thevillagereporter.com
High School Basketball Roundup For January 27, 2023
WAUSEON – The Indians (10-7, 3-1 NWOAL) created a four-way tie for the top spot in the NWOAL by handing the Patriots (13-3, 3-1) their first league loss 50-40. Jack Leatherman led three Indians in double figures with 13, Landon Hines had 12, and Tyson Rodriguez put up 11.
Arab American News
WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station
SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
Bringing whiskey home
LIMA — A new Lima business is inviting you to raise a glass to toast their efforts. Local native Lee Schmiedebusch brings the experience of whiskey tasting to Main St. Purple Feet Wine Boutique hosted the Allen County Whiskey Society on Saturday afternoon. The event was held at 230 N. Main St..
localspins.com
Summer Festival Lineups Revealed: Faster Horses, Upheaval, Movement, Hoxeyville
In the midst of winter’s chilly bluster, Michigan music festivals are whetting fan appetites by announcing lineups or adding big names to their rosters. The round-up at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR LISTINGS OF FESTIVAL LINEUPS. Michigan has become a hot destination for some big names when it comes...
gotodestinations.com
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
fox2detroit.com
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man won a $2 million prize from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket he bought at a Warren gas station. The 53-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the Jackpot Millions ticket when he stopped at Fast Track Gas Station at 30953 Mound Rd. with his wife on Christmas Eve.
Winter Storm Warning posted for Mid-Michigan, Metro Detroit could see 1-4 inches, NWS forecasts
While Central, South Central, Southwest and West Michigan are bracing for a winter storm, meteorologists say portions of Southeast Michigan could see more snow, or even a wintery mix, over the next 24 hours.
After release of Tyre Nichols video, Detroit protesters 'frustrated'
Despite the weather, more than a dozen people came out to The Spirit of Detroit Friday night at the same time of the video release of Tyre Nichols’ arrest in Memphis, Tennessee.
16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
TPD: Hoax call at Bowsher High School leads to lockdown Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to Bowsher High School Saturday morning at approximately 11:10 a.m. after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip that two men had been seen in the parking lot with weapons. According to a police report, the caller claimed the two suspects were loading weapons into...
Climate Friday | Why was Wednesday's snow so hard to shovel?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter weather finally arrived this week, chipping away at the snowfall deficit and delivering heavy snow and wet accumulations to the region. In the last few editions of Climate Friday, we've explained the causes of this unseasonably mild and dry winter weather. This week, we'll recap our biggest snowfall of the season and explain the science behind this heavy, wet snow.
Man acquitted of Nov. 2020 south Toledo murder
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man indicted for a November 2020 murder in south Toledo was acquitted by a jury Thursday. Trevonne Darrington was charged with the murder of Alex Day, 31, who was found shot in the 850 block of Byrneport Drive in front of the Byrneport Apartments. Day died the next day at the hospital and the coroner ruled his death a homicide.
Snowstorm totals are in: See how much you got, where 8 inches fell
Wednesday’s snow system was easy to measure without a lot of drifting. So we have numerous snowfall reports from Lower Michigan. It was a solid 6 to 8 inch snow from Jackson to Ann Arbor to Monroe, the Detroit area and the eastern Thumb. As it very common in...
Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M
A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
waste360.com
Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations
Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
13abc.com
Chef Kengo opens third restaurant in Hollywood Casino Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hollywood Casino Toledo will be the third addition to Chef Kengo’s project de cuisine. Shobu by Kengo will hold a ribbon-cutting event at the Hollywood Casino Toledo at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, according to the casino’s press release. The restaurant will feature traditional...
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
Snow totals: Here's which cities got the most snow Wednesday in Southeast Michigan
The final snow totals for a winter storm that rolled through Southeast Michigan on Wednesday are in, and it looks like Ann Arbor got hit the hardest.
