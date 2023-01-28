ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagereporter.com

High School Basketball Roundup For January 27, 2023

WAUSEON – The Indians (10-7, 3-1 NWOAL) created a four-way tie for the top spot in the NWOAL by handing the Patriots (13-3, 3-1) their first league loss 50-40. Jack Leatherman led three Indians in double figures with 13, Landon Hines had 12, and Tyson Rodriguez put up 11.
WAUSEON, OH
Arab American News

WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station

SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
DETROIT, MI
The Lima News

Bringing whiskey home

LIMA — A new Lima business is inviting you to raise a glass to toast their efforts. Local native Lee Schmiedebusch brings the experience of whiskey tasting to Main St. Purple Feet Wine Boutique hosted the Allen County Whiskey Society on Saturday afternoon. The event was held at 230 N. Main St..
LIMA, OH
gotodestinations.com

EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023

Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man won a $2 million prize from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket he bought at a Warren gas station. The 53-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the Jackpot Millions ticket when he stopped at Fast Track Gas Station at 30953 Mound Rd. with his wife on Christmas Eve.
DETROIT, MI
WTOL 11

16-year-old killed in west Toledo late Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Wednesday night in a west Toledo neighborhood. At 10:19 p.m., Toledo Police responded to the 3200 block of Downing Avenue for a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim inside a residence suffering from at least one gunshot...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Climate Friday | Why was Wednesday's snow so hard to shovel?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter weather finally arrived this week, chipping away at the snowfall deficit and delivering heavy snow and wet accumulations to the region. In the last few editions of Climate Friday, we've explained the causes of this unseasonably mild and dry winter weather. This week, we'll recap our biggest snowfall of the season and explain the science behind this heavy, wet snow.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man acquitted of Nov. 2020 south Toledo murder

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man indicted for a November 2020 murder in south Toledo was acquitted by a jury Thursday. Trevonne Darrington was charged with the murder of Alex Day, 31, who was found shot in the 850 block of Byrneport Drive in front of the Byrneport Apartments. Day died the next day at the hospital and the coroner ruled his death a homicide.
TOLEDO, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M

A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
DETROIT, MI
waste360.com

Sunny Farms Landfill in Toledo Permit Denied Despite No Violations

Despite satisfactory inspections, Sunny Farms landfill in Toledo may have to close. WIN Waste, who operates the landfill, is fighting the recent denial of the permit. There are no outstanding violations at the landfill over the last two years. Residents say the landfill is polluting their groundwater, but the Ohio EPA says Sunny Farm is meeting "substantial compliance."
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Chef Kengo opens third restaurant in Hollywood Casino Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hollywood Casino Toledo will be the third addition to Chef Kengo’s project de cuisine. Shobu by Kengo will hold a ribbon-cutting event at the Hollywood Casino Toledo at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, according to the casino’s press release. The restaurant will feature traditional...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy