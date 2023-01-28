Read full article on original website
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Shaka Smart post game radio presser after MU's 89-69 win over DePaul
Shaka after win over DePaul ...on the post game radio show with Homer and Tony Smith on 94.5 FM. Shaka: "I am just Excited for all MU fans…what an atmosphere…to come in here on the road…vs Dep…Al McGuire used to talk about looking up at the corners of the arena…at some time during the game I looked up at the corners and this place was full.
nbcsportsedge.com
How to bet Marquette in the Big East Futures Market
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he is betting the updated College Basketball Futures market as we inch closer to February and March Madness. Marquette to win the Big East Regular Season Title (+130) Marquette to make the Final Four (+800) The Big East is a two-team race, in my opinion,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette ties for Big East lead with win over DePaul
CHICAGO - David Joplin went 8 for 11 from 3-point range for a career-high 28 points, Tyler Kolek had a double-double and No. 16 Marquette defeated DePaul 89-69 on Saturday. Marquette has won eight of its last nine games, and moved into a tie with No. 13 Xavier atop the Big East.
royalpurplenews.com
Football coaching search is on
It may be the offseason for the UW-Whitewater football team but it is full speed ahead in the athletic department. A search is being conducted for the team’s next head coach. After the conclusion of the 2022 season and having led the program for seven years Kevin Bullis retired, opening the door to one of the most high profile positions in the country.
wisportsheroics.com
WIAA: Girls & Boys Basketball Saturday Invitational Scores (January 28, 2023)
Across Wisconsin there were many WIAA Basketball invitations between Boys and Girls Basketball the school will be listed below under which school that team played at yesterday. Stay tuned next week as we will have an article covering the Wisconsin vs Illinois Border Battle taking place at The Prairie School next weekend.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pickleball; sport sweeping the nation, all can play
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Pickleball is a sport sweeping the nation. For those who don't know what it is – it's a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong – and anyone can play! FOX6 WakeUp took time on Sunday, Jan. 29 to learn more about it.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lancers legend gets win No. 400
BROOKFIELD — Dan Wandrey’s immediate present — and future plans — were foggy, at best. As a young husband and father, Wandrey dropped out of UW-Whitewater in the mid-1980s. He worked a variety of jobs that fit with his suddenly frenetic home life. Through it all,...
kenosha.com
Kenosha.com High School Athlete of the Week: Syderah Farmer
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
Two of the BEST BURGERS in the Good Ole U.S.A. Are in Illinois and Wisconsin!
Look no further than where you live and our neighbors to the north, for two of the best burgers in America! RD. Here's one of the best parts about these amazing burgers that made this list...Totally is driving distance. The article RD finds the best of the best in every...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Southeastern Wisconsin Offers An Overload of Itinerary Gold
From the Gilded Age mansions of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin to the big-city pleasures of Milwaukee, the region brims with group-friendly opportunities for every interest. Learn about auto manufacturing history, get immersed in motorcycle culture and connect with nature at America’s largest freshwater cattail marsh. You’ll experience these great attractions...
Milwaukee pizzeria makes Yelp's list of top 100 pizza spots in the U.S.
Two Wisconsin pizzerias made Yelp's list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and one of them is in Milwaukee!
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
themusicuniverse.com
Milwaukee Metal Fest announces 2023 lineup
Before OZZfest. Before Mayhem Festival. Before all of them — there was Milwaukee Metal Fest. The iconic, midwestern, multi-day event was the stuff of legends and is returning to prominence in 2023. Hatebreed frontman and podcaster Jamey Jasta purchased the rights last year and announces the lineup for Milwaukee Metal Fest 2023.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hooray for Hartford!
HARTFORD — More than 200 members and supporters of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday evening at the Chandelier Ballroom to celebrate 50 years of commitment and involvement to the city. The evening’s theme was “Hollywood Walk of Fame” and included a red carpet into the room....
wgnradio.com
Classic Chicago TV commercials: Memorable jingles and legendary pitch people
What is the classic Chicago TV commercial or business that is your remember that is gone but not forgotten?. Roger Badesch, retired WGN Radio news anchor, returns to ‘The Dave Plier Show’ to talk to Dave and our listeners about vintage Chicago commercials including Boushelle (Hudson3-2700), Victory Auto Wreckers, Empire Carpet, Zayre, Wieboldt’s, Marshall Fields, Lincoln Carpeting and United Auto Insurance; and Chicago’s most legendary pitchmen Elmer Lynn Hauldren (The Empire Carpet man), Al Piemonte, Linn Burton, Harry Schmerler and others.
preventionrd.com
Instant Pot Italian Beef
I’m a Chicago girl and this is a Chicago staple: Italian beef with (hot) giardiniera. Some like their buns dripping with salty, rich broth and others prefer things on the dryer side. Some like a little something in between. The tender beef and flavorful giardiniera with its subtle crunch make for the perfect sandwich served on crusty bread.
Week in Review: Chicago Mayoral Race Tightens
The footage of a Memphis traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death has been released. His family is asking for peaceful protests as five former officers are charged with second-degree murder. The Chicago mayoral race is tightening, and candidates are duking it out over crime and ethics. More...
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured
MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV...
