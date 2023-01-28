ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000

BALTIMORE, MD – A retired Baltimore couple has won $100,000 on a lottery scratch-off ticket sold at a local grocery store. When they checked the ticket, they didn’t believe their eyes, so they took it to the lottery retailer. According to the Maryland Lottery, Wanting to verify the prize amount, the wife took the $5 scratch-off to one of the store clerks for scanning. The clerk did so and saw the message, “Take to Lottery.” She assured the players that they indeed won a very big prize! The husband signed the instant winning ticket in the store and the pair The post Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000 appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

$100,000 Scratch-Off Win Gives Bowie Man Third Big Score

BOWIE, Md. – He’s won big twice before, so a player from Bowie kept it low key when claiming a $100,000 scratch-off prize on Jan. 27 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Still, the prize was double the amount of his previous best win, a $50,000 score that came in January 2019. His biggest prize before that totaled $30,000.
BOWIE, MD
WUSA

Woman rescued after Southeast DC rowhouse fire

WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after a house fire in Southeast D.C. Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a rowhouse for a reported fire around 9 a.m. According to a post on social media by the fire department, crews responded to the area of 1600 block of Ridge Place Southeast, near Anacostia High School, for a fire.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

$100,000 Scratch-Off Sold at MoCo 7-Eleven

A $100,000 winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at the 7-Eleven at 650 East University Boulevard in Silver Spring was among the top lottery prizes for the week of January 23-29. Other local winners included a $50,000 scratch-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville, a $10,000 scratch-off sold at Ollie’s Beer, Wine and Deli at 2011 Veirs Mill Road in Rockville, and a $10,000 scratch-off sold at the Giant at 7919 Tuckerman Lane in Rockville. Additional information below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
SILVER SPRING, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Nine People Displaced After Fire in Seat Pleasant, Maryland

Prince George's County Fire/EMS said nine people were put out of their home after a fire on Jan. 29, 2023. Nine People Displaced After Fire in Seat Pleasant, …. Prince George's County Fire/EMS said nine people were put out of their home after a fire on Jan. 29, 2023. Last...
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Md.’s J.O. Spice, Featured on Dirty Jobs, Sees Nationwide Sales Spike

The long-running Discovery Channel show Dirty Jobs, which started back in 2003, has covered just about every trade industry you could think of. Its host, Baltimore County, Md. native Mike Rowe, shadows skilled workers to get a taste of the difficult, often messy, jobs they do. It’s entertaining to watch the self-deprecating Rowe struggle at times, but it also helps viewers to appreciate the work that consumers often take for granted.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

$50,000 Scratch-Off Win Answers Bowie Man’s Prayers

BOWIE, Md. – A Prince George’s County man is the latest to win a top prize scratching the popular $50,000 Cash instant ticket. He’s a longtime player who has always dreamed (but never really expected) that a big prize would come his way. “This is it,” the...
BOWIE, MD
NBC Washington

Car Crashes Upside Down Into Hyattsville Home

A car crash in Hyattsville, Maryland, left the vehicle upside down and lodged into the side of a home Sunday night. Prince George's County firefighters responded just after 8:30 p.m. to a house in the 6900 block of Riggs Road, where they found a Honda had left a gaping hole in the back of the residence.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Shore News Network

Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile male was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 2 pm, The Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the 1200 Block of 49th Street to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby schools Ron Brown College Preparatory High School and Houston Elementary School were locked down during the initial investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but call the The post Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

26-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting that took place early yesterday morning in Southeast Baltimore. Police on patrol heard gunshots at the 3400 Block of East Fairmount Avenue shortly after 4:30 am. When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. There were no life-threatening injuries sustained by the victim, and he was transported to a local hospital. This case is being actively investigated by Southeast District Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 26-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released

A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late yesterday morning in Northeast, D.C. The shooting happened at the 4500 Block of Quarles Street. Shortly after 11 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. Police found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but The post Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Baltimore Late Night Attack Identified: Police

Police have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Baltimore, authorities announce. Marcus Aslup was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police. Aslup was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy