Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.East Coast TravelerWashington, DC
The richest person in MarylandLuay RahilBaltimore, MD
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Related
Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000
BALTIMORE, MD – A retired Baltimore couple has won $100,000 on a lottery scratch-off ticket sold at a local grocery store. When they checked the ticket, they didn’t believe their eyes, so they took it to the lottery retailer. According to the Maryland Lottery, Wanting to verify the prize amount, the wife took the $5 scratch-off to one of the store clerks for scanning. The clerk did so and saw the message, “Take to Lottery.” She assured the players that they indeed won a very big prize! The husband signed the instant winning ticket in the store and the pair The post Retired Baltimore couple wins $100,000 appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
$100,000 Scratch-Off Win Gives Bowie Man Third Big Score
BOWIE, Md. – He’s won big twice before, so a player from Bowie kept it low key when claiming a $100,000 scratch-off prize on Jan. 27 at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. Still, the prize was double the amount of his previous best win, a $50,000 score that came in January 2019. His biggest prize before that totaled $30,000.
Baltimore, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Baltimore. The Archbishop Spalding High School basketball team will have a game with Mount St. Joseph on January 30, 2023, 12:30:00. The Owings Mills High School basketball team will have a game with Dundalk High School on January 30, 2023, 13:00:00.
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself
A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WRGB
Americans protest in anger, rally for justice as beating video of Tyre Nichols is shown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TND) — Peaceful protests and rallies took place Friday evening in Memphis and other cities across the country after authorities released video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols, who later died. People held signs and chanted. There were speeches condemning the police who beat Nichols and police...
WUSA
Woman rescued after Southeast DC rowhouse fire
WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after a house fire in Southeast D.C. Monday morning. Firefighters responded to a rowhouse for a reported fire around 9 a.m. According to a post on social media by the fire department, crews responded to the area of 1600 block of Ridge Place Southeast, near Anacostia High School, for a fire.
Nottingham MD
Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
mocoshow.com
$100,000 Scratch-Off Sold at MoCo 7-Eleven
A $100,000 winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold at the 7-Eleven at 650 East University Boulevard in Silver Spring was among the top lottery prizes for the week of January 23-29. Other local winners included a $50,000 scratch-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville, a $10,000 scratch-off sold at Ollie’s Beer, Wine and Deli at 2011 Veirs Mill Road in Rockville, and a $10,000 scratch-off sold at the Giant at 7919 Tuckerman Lane in Rockville. Additional information below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate
At least three people have confirmed they plan to seek the District 22 House seat representing parts of Prince George’s County. The post Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
dcnewsnow.com
Nine People Displaced After Fire in Seat Pleasant, Maryland
Prince George's County Fire/EMS said nine people were put out of their home after a fire on Jan. 29, 2023. Nine People Displaced After Fire in Seat Pleasant, …. Prince George's County Fire/EMS said nine people were put out of their home after a fire on Jan. 29, 2023. Last...
GW Hatchet
Do rats run the city? Students reflect on unsettling, amicable rat encounters in D.C.
From sidewalks to trashcans to gutters, rats roam free across D.C. ready to scurry across the street at a moment’s notice, but students have taken a peculiar liking to the rodents for their cute appearance and enduring prevalence. Rat sightings have become a right of passage for students who...
Md.’s J.O. Spice, Featured on Dirty Jobs, Sees Nationwide Sales Spike
The long-running Discovery Channel show Dirty Jobs, which started back in 2003, has covered just about every trade industry you could think of. Its host, Baltimore County, Md. native Mike Rowe, shadows skilled workers to get a taste of the difficult, often messy, jobs they do. It’s entertaining to watch the self-deprecating Rowe struggle at times, but it also helps viewers to appreciate the work that consumers often take for granted.
Bay Net
$50,000 Scratch-Off Win Answers Bowie Man’s Prayers
BOWIE, Md. – A Prince George’s County man is the latest to win a top prize scratching the popular $50,000 Cash instant ticket. He’s a longtime player who has always dreamed (but never really expected) that a big prize would come his way. “This is it,” the...
NBC Washington
Car Crashes Upside Down Into Hyattsville Home
A car crash in Hyattsville, Maryland, left the vehicle upside down and lodged into the side of a home Sunday night. Prince George's County firefighters responded just after 8:30 p.m. to a house in the 6900 block of Riggs Road, where they found a Honda had left a gaping hole in the back of the residence.
Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A juvenile male was shot multiple times Friday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Shortly after 2 pm, The Washington D.C. MPD arrived at the 1200 Block of 49th Street to investigate a shooting report. Upon arrival, police found the boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby schools Ron Brown College Preparatory High School and Houston Elementary School were locked down during the initial investigation. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects’ vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but call the The post Teen Shot Multiple Times In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
26-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting that took place early yesterday morning in Southeast Baltimore. Police on patrol heard gunshots at the 3400 Block of East Fairmount Avenue shortly after 4:30 am. When they arrived they found a 26-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. There were no life-threatening injuries sustained by the victim, and he was transported to a local hospital. This case is being actively investigated by Southeast District Detectives. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 410-396-2422 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The post 26-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Darryl Williams to step down; Ransomware report released
A major decision from the leader of one of Maryland's largest school districts: Superintendent Darryl Williams will not renew his contract with Baltimore County Public Schools. On 11 TV Hill, he explains why he's choosing to leave and shares his hopes for the future in an exclusive one-on-one interview last week with 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.
Maryland leaders react to police body camera footage of Tyre Nichols
The Memphis Police Department released bodycam footage showing five officers brutally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop. As a result, numerous Maryland leaders react.
Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot late yesterday morning in Northeast, D.C. The shooting happened at the 4500 Block of Quarles Street. Shortly after 11 am, The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the location to investigate a report of a shooting. Police found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect’s vehicle. If you have any information about this shooting, please take no action but The post Man Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Killed In Baltimore Late Night Attack Identified: Police
Police have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Baltimore, authorities announce. Marcus Aslup was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police. Aslup was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced...
Comments / 0