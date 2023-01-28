ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Softball Ranked Top 8 Nationally; SEC Coaches Disagree

With less than two weeks until Alabama softball opening day, the national polls have come out. Along with them came the SEC Coaches Poll of how the conference will play out. And there seems to be a difference of opinion. When it comes to the AFCA Coaches Polls complied for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Basketball World Reacts To Wild Upset

This year's college basketball season continues to be one of the most unpredictable seasons in recent memory. On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Alabama fell to the unranked Oklahoma Sooners by 24 points. The Crimson Tide gave up 93 points en route to a 93-69 loss in Norman. Alabama entered today's ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
pokesreport.com

Are the Sooners Copycatting Oklahoma State in Football Recruiting?

STILLWATER – Okay, before the masses that regularly wear crimson and cream go crazy and start flooding social media with complaints about this site or anything and everything to do with Pokes Report and Oklahoma State, please read these clearly defined observations from covering the football recruiting process for 39-years.
NORMAN, OK
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Quarterback Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2024 quarterback Air Noland has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The junior got his offer while on a visit to the Capstone on Saturday. "After an great visit & conversation with Coach Saban .. I’m blessed and honored to say I’ve Received A(n) Offer From The University of Alabama," tweeted Noland.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-7 OL Marques Easley

Alabama football is shopping in Illinois again for another big offensive lineman as it offered Marques Easley Saturday. Easley is a product of Manual High School in Illinois. The 2024 product is rated as a three-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. He holds more than 20 D1 offers. Alabama landed...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama walk-on to join Nick Saban’s staff as a defensive analyst

Alabama is adding another defensive analyst to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman, is returning to his Alma mater. He helped the Crimson Tide to a Southeastern Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015 as a scout-team player. After assisting the Tide to another SEC Championship in 2016, Long helped Jeremy Pruitt in 2017 as a graduate assistant. He spent last season as a grad assistant under Dan Lanning at the University of Oregon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Norman, OK

Norman is one of Oklahoma’s most forward-thinking cities. Norman is the seat of Cleveland County, situated 17 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital. Incorporated in 1891, the city was named in honor of the area’s first land surveyor, Abner Norman. It was mainly developed on the...
NORMAN, OK

