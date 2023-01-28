Read full article on original website
Former MLB All Star TradedOnlyHomersBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
The First Telephone Line in USA
The first telephone line in the United States of America was installed in 1877, connecting Alexander Graham Bell's laboratory in Boston, Massachusetts to his assistant's hardware store in Somerville, Massachusetts. The first city to use the telephone was Boston, Massachusetts.
Wilmington, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WBUR
Why Somerville officials say this affordable housing tweak is a 'game changer'
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. The matchup for this year’s Super Bowl is officially set — just in time for Massachusetts’ launch of in-person sports betting tomorrow. And while I’m not sure Patriots fans will find much joy in rooting for either of this year’s NFL finalists, we’ll have much more information on the new era of gambling in the state tomorrow morning.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Airline notes – Countdown to Avelo; Copa coming to BWI; Is it a good time to fly Southwest?
The countdown is on as Avelo Airlines prepares for its first scheduled flights out of Wilmington-New Castle Airport (ILG). The first flight – a nonstop to Orlando – is slated for Feb. 1. Later in the week, flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Meyers, Tampa and West Palm Beach are scheduled.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken native and wife selected to represent the United States Coast Guard during National Anthem prior to the NFC Championship game
Conshohocken native Sr Chief Petty Officer Terence McNally Jr. and his wife Commander Michelle Johnson McNally were chosen by the USO to represent the United States Coast Guard at the NFC Championship game on January 29th in Philadelphia. The pair will be holding the flag during the National Anthem. Sr. Chief Petty Officer McNally is set to retire on February 3rd.
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
whdh.com
7’s Amaka Ubaka to receive honorary degree, deliver commencement address at Regis College
WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - 7NEWS Today in New England Anchor Amaka Ubaka has been selected by Regis College to be the recipient of an honorary degree and nominated by students to deliver the Class of 2023 Commencement address in May. Named one of Boston magazine’s most influential people in 2022,...
WCVB
8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts
BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
Tyre Nichols Death: Boston protestors demanding justice after deadly police beating video released
BOSTON — Memphis and other cities, including Boston, are preparing for possible protests after video from the arrest of Tyre Nichols was released. Five former Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with murder after Nichols, a Black man, died three days after a violent traffic stop on Jan. 7.
Protestors rally for change at Cambridge PD for college student shot, killed by police
CAMBRIDGE, Mass — Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the Cambridge Police station on Sunday, calling for change following the death of a 20-year-old college student who was shot by police earlier this month. Sayed Faisal, a student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, was shot and killed on Jan....
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks
When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
What to know about the ‘brutally cold’ temperatures arriving in Mass. this week
Forecasters say the short-lived cold snap will arrive Friday and early Saturday. Forecasters are warning that a short-lived cold snap will arrive in Massachusetts late Friday and early Saturday, bringing sub-zero temperatures to parts of the region. “Brutally cold airmass arrives for a 24-hour period late Friday into Saturday, with...
miltonscene.com
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince
A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: JPMorgan Chase announces major upgrades at Delaware sites
JPMorgan Chase Monday announced a major upgrade to its Delaware buildings and a downtown parking structure. A ceremony marking the Delaware Renovation Program was held at the entrance to its Wilmington Corporate Center at 3 Christina Center in the Christina Gateway development. Christiana Gateway is at the southern edge of downtown Wilmington and a short walk to the train station. Chase occupies the twin office towers at the site.
Best Cheesesteak Sub In Atlantic City Area & Philadelphia Eagles
For your Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game Sunday planning, we’re reacquainting you with the results of our listeners and readers survey of the best cheesesteak subs in the Atlantic City area. Perhaps this will get you in the mood to have one of these iconic subs that are unique...
whdh.com
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
Protests call for action after college student was shot, killed by Cambridge Police
CAMBRIDGE -- Two rallies were held on Sunday to protest the death of a UMass Boston student. Sayed Faisal was shot and killed by Cambridge Police on January 4.Police said Faisal was holding a large knife when he jumped out a window. They said he then led them on a foot chase before allegedly moving toward officers and lunging at them with the knife, that's when an officer opened fire.People at the rallies said not enough is being done after Faisal's death. "This you know really hits close to home because it could have been me, it could have been any of us, it could have been my brother, it could have been any of my friends," said Suhail Purkar, organizer of the Somerville rally. "We have to put a stop to this violence, we have to change, we have to make changes in our institution," said Molly Fraust-Wylie of Safe Schools Somerville. The officer who shot Faisal is a seven-year veteran of the department. They are on paid administrative leave.
nepm.org
Massachusetts Latinos worry about high cost of living, significant housing expenses
Massachusetts' sizable Latino population is feeling a disproportionate impact from racial and economic disparities, particularly when it comes to housing. Almost three in four Latino residents in Greater Boston are renters, according to The Boston Foundation’s research center Boston Indicators, and they're feeling the burden of ever-increasing rents. Latino home owners are also struggling with high costs of living.
