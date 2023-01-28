ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

CBS Philly

Eagles fans heading to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII? Here are tips and websites for cheap flights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fly Eagles Fly! The Eagles are making their way to Super Bowl LVII after a win against the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7.The Eagles will be playing against the Kansas City Chiefs and fans are already on the hunt for deals on flights and hotels to the Grand Canyon state in February.Depending on the airline, day and time or travel, according to AAA, flights from Philadelphia to Phoenix range from $500-$1,000. It's recommended to book hotels and rental cars now and look into full refundable rates while fully understanding cancellation policies.Fans can save some money by flying out of another airport such as Pittsburgh, or out of state such as New York.AAA says members can get discounted game day tickets through AAA Tickets.Looking to find cheap flights? Kayak, Skyscanner, Expedia, Momondo are few sites to start besides looking directly at the top airline websites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Oscar

The First Telephone Line in USA

The first telephone line in the United States of America was installed in 1877, connecting Alexander Graham Bell's laboratory in Boston, Massachusetts to his assistant's hardware store in Somerville, Massachusetts. The first city to use the telephone was Boston, Massachusetts.
BOSTON, MA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Wilmington, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Wilmington, January 29 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Archmere Academy basketball team will have a game with St. Elizabeths High School on January 29, 2023, 12:30:00.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBUR

Why Somerville officials say this affordable housing tweak is a 'game changer'

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. The matchup for this year’s Super Bowl is officially set — just in time for Massachusetts’ launch of in-person sports betting tomorrow. And while I’m not sure Patriots fans will find much joy in rooting for either of this year’s NFL finalists, we’ll have much more information on the new era of gambling in the state tomorrow morning.
SOMERVILLE, MA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken native and wife selected to represent the United States Coast Guard during National Anthem prior to the NFC Championship game

Conshohocken native Sr Chief Petty Officer Terence McNally Jr. and his wife Commander Michelle Johnson McNally were chosen by the USO to represent the United States Coast Guard at the NFC Championship game on January 29th in Philadelphia. The pair will be holding the flag during the National Anthem. Sr. Chief Petty Officer McNally is set to retire on February 3rd.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
WCVB

8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts

BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
BOSTON, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks

When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
miltonscene.com

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
MILTON, MA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: JPMorgan Chase announces major upgrades at Delaware sites

JPMorgan Chase Monday announced a major upgrade to its Delaware buildings and a downtown parking structure. A ceremony marking the Delaware Renovation Program was held at the entrance to its Wilmington Corporate Center at 3 Christina Center in the Christina Gateway development. Christiana Gateway is at the southern edge of downtown Wilmington and a short walk to the train station. Chase occupies the twin office towers at the site.
DELAWARE STATE
whdh.com

Fire destroys front of home in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LOWELL, MA
CBS Boston

Protests call for action after college student was shot, killed by Cambridge Police

CAMBRIDGE -- Two rallies were held on Sunday to protest the death of a UMass Boston student. Sayed Faisal was shot and killed by Cambridge Police on January 4.Police said Faisal was holding a large knife when he jumped out a window. They said he then led them on a foot chase before allegedly moving toward officers and lunging at them with the knife, that's when an officer opened fire.People at the rallies said not enough is being done after Faisal's death. "This you know really hits close to home because it could have been me, it could have been any of us, it could have been my brother, it could have been any of my friends," said Suhail Purkar, organizer of the Somerville rally. "We have to put a stop to this violence, we have to change, we have to make changes in our institution," said Molly Fraust-Wylie of Safe Schools Somerville. The officer who shot Faisal is a seven-year veteran of the department. They are on paid administrative leave.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
nepm.org

Massachusetts Latinos worry about high cost of living, significant housing expenses

Massachusetts' sizable Latino population is feeling a disproportionate impact from racial and economic disparities, particularly when it comes to housing. Almost three in four Latino residents in Greater Boston are renters, according to The Boston Foundation’s research center Boston Indicators, and they're feeling the burden of ever-increasing rents. Latino home owners are also struggling with high costs of living.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

