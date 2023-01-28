ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Fast-rising 4-star chats with Melo while on visit to SU

Fast-rising four-star small forward Marcus Adams Jr. is on his official visit to Syracuse basketball through January 30, and he was planning to attend the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference clash with highly ranked Virginia at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. But even before the 6-foot-8 Adams took...
SYRACUSE, NY
WPRI 12 News

Petcash leads Binghamton to 84-67 victory over Bryant

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Dan Petcash had 24 points and Binghamton beat Bryant 84-67 on Saturday. Petcash also had eight rebounds for the Bearcats (9-12, 5-3 America East Conference). Jacob Falko pitched in with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Miles Gibson scored 15 on 5-of-7 shooting. Charles Pride led the Bulldogs (13-8, 4-4) […]
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

A ranking of Binghamton’s spiedies

A simple meal of marinated meat cut into cubes and placed into a long bread roll is Binghamton's most prized possession in the food world. Rochester has the Garbage Plate, Montreal has poutine and Binghamton has our iconic and beloved chicken spiedie. A culinary staple throughout Binghamton University’s surrounding community, there are no shortage of options for someone looking to indulge in a spiedie. Yet, with such a wide array of offerings, one must ponder where the best spiedie in Binghamton can be found. To uncover the answer to this mystery, we visited five local spiedie spots to see which one is best.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Virginia Tech defeats Syracuse 85-70 (final score, recap)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Virginia Tech Hokies at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Virginia Tech to see...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, ...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Orange news: 4-star big man’s team is in top 20 nationally, more

As we noted in another recent column, Syracuse Orange basketball coaches have gotten back into the mix for 2024 four-star power forward Donnie Freeman from Washington, D.C. The 6-foot-9 Freeman, offered a scholarship by the ‘Cuse back in August of 2021 during the time of the team’s annual Elite Camp, is a standout for St. John’s College High School in our nation’s capital.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Wanted hockey player arrested at First Arena

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A former professional hockey player has been arrested in Elmira on a felony rape charge and is now in the Chemung County Jail. He must now decide if he wants to fight being taken back to Utah to fight that charge. 18 News confirmed with officials from the Elmira Police Department […]
ELMIRA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Luke Bryan to kick off 2023 tour dates in Upstate New York

One of the biggest names in country music is returning to Upstate New York. Luke Bryan will perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Thursday, June 15 as part of his 2023 “Country on Tour” dates. Special guests Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock will open the show at 7 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Burglary investigation at Cornell dorm

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police are investigating after reports of a burglary at a Cornell dorm. Officers say the suspect entered through an unlocked front door in the 100 block of Highland Place around four o’clock Saturday morning, demanding cash from the two residents. A description of the...
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

