Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Related
CBS Sports
How to watch Syracuse vs. Virginia: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The #7 Virginia Cavaliers are 9-3 against the Syracuse Orange since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Virginia and 'Cuse will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a win while 'Cuse will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Syracuse AD reveals new football opponent for 2024, says future schedules full of ‘opportunity’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football now has its opponents set through the 2026 season after athletic director John Wildhack told syracuse.com the 2024 nonconference slate has been finalized. The Orange will face Ohio, Army, Holy Cross and Connecticut in 2024.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Fast-rising 4-star chats with Melo while on visit to SU
Fast-rising four-star small forward Marcus Adams Jr. is on his official visit to Syracuse basketball through January 30, and he was planning to attend the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference clash with highly ranked Virginia at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. But even before the 6-foot-8 Adams took...
Petcash leads Binghamton to 84-67 victory over Bryant
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Dan Petcash had 24 points and Binghamton beat Bryant 84-67 on Saturday. Petcash also had eight rebounds for the Bearcats (9-12, 5-3 America East Conference). Jacob Falko pitched in with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Miles Gibson scored 15 on 5-of-7 shooting. Charles Pride led the Bulldogs (13-8, 4-4) […]
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
A ranking of Binghamton’s spiedies
A simple meal of marinated meat cut into cubes and placed into a long bread roll is Binghamton's most prized possession in the food world. Rochester has the Garbage Plate, Montreal has poutine and Binghamton has our iconic and beloved chicken spiedie. A culinary staple throughout Binghamton University’s surrounding community, there are no shortage of options for someone looking to indulge in a spiedie. Yet, with such a wide array of offerings, one must ponder where the best spiedie in Binghamton can be found. To uncover the answer to this mystery, we visited five local spiedie spots to see which one is best.
Virginia Tech defeats Syracuse 85-70 (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Virginia Tech Hokies at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Virginia Tech to see...
Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, ...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Orange news: 4-star big man’s team is in top 20 nationally, more
As we noted in another recent column, Syracuse Orange basketball coaches have gotten back into the mix for 2024 four-star power forward Donnie Freeman from Washington, D.C. The 6-foot-9 Freeman, offered a scholarship by the ‘Cuse back in August of 2021 during the time of the team’s annual Elite Camp, is a standout for St. John’s College High School in our nation’s capital.
Cortland-Homer boys hockey captures 3rd-straight Cortaca Cup over rival Ithaca
The yearly matchup against Ithaca is built up with anticipation for the Cortland-Homer varsity boys hockey squad. The rivalry between the Golden Eagles and the Little Red led to the teams forming the annual Cortaca Cup game, which continued with its seventh year on Friday at Cass Park in the city of Ithaca.
Wanted hockey player arrested at First Arena
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A former professional hockey player has been arrested in Elmira on a felony rape charge and is now in the Chemung County Jail. He must now decide if he wants to fight being taken back to Utah to fight that charge. 18 News confirmed with officials from the Elmira Police Department […]
New boys hockey state poll: 5 Section III teams remain in latest rankings
One Section III team remained in the top five in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Skaneateles stayed at No. 4 in Division II. The Lakers, winners of their last five games, are coming off a 6-0 victory over New Hartford on Friday.
newyorkupstate.com
Luke Bryan to kick off 2023 tour dates in Upstate New York
One of the biggest names in country music is returning to Upstate New York. Luke Bryan will perform at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Thursday, June 15 as part of his 2023 “Country on Tour” dates. Special guests Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Alana Springsteen and DJ Rock will open the show at 7 p.m.
Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
Best diners in Binghamton according to Yelp
It's time for another list! This one includes the top 10 diners in the Binghamton area, strictly according to Yelp…so please forward them your complaints.
High school roundup: 2 Section III boys wrestling teams fall short in NYSPHSAA Dual Championships
The Central Valley Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse boys wrestling squads fell short at grabbing a title on Saturday during the New York State duel meet championships at the SRC Arena. The Thunder made it to the Division II title match against Section IV’s Tioga. This came after CVA went 2-0...
whcuradio.com
Burglary investigation at Cornell dorm
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police are investigating after reports of a burglary at a Cornell dorm. Officers say the suspect entered through an unlocked front door in the 100 block of Highland Place around four o’clock Saturday morning, demanding cash from the two residents. A description of the...
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Kevin James coming to the Forum Theatre
This summer, comedian Kevin James will perform at the Broome County Forum Theatre.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
Comments / 0