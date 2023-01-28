Read full article on original website
Petcash leads Binghamton to 84-67 victory over Bryant
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Dan Petcash had 24 points and Binghamton beat Bryant 84-67 on Saturday. Petcash also had eight rebounds for the Bearcats (9-12, 5-3 America East Conference). Jacob Falko pitched in with 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Miles Gibson scored 15 on 5-of-7 shooting. Charles Pride led the Bulldogs (13-8, 4-4) […]
Wanted hockey player arrested at First Arena
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A former professional hockey player has been arrested in Elmira on a felony rape charge and is now in the Chemung County Jail. He must now decide if he wants to fight being taken back to Utah to fight that charge. 18 News confirmed with officials from the Elmira Police Department […]
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
A ranking of Binghamton’s spiedies
A simple meal of marinated meat cut into cubes and placed into a long bread roll is Binghamton's most prized possession in the food world. Rochester has the Garbage Plate, Montreal has poutine and Binghamton has our iconic and beloved chicken spiedie. A culinary staple throughout Binghamton University’s surrounding community, there are no shortage of options for someone looking to indulge in a spiedie. Yet, with such a wide array of offerings, one must ponder where the best spiedie in Binghamton can be found. To uncover the answer to this mystery, we visited five local spiedie spots to see which one is best.
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
Best diners in Binghamton according to Yelp
It's time for another list! This one includes the top 10 diners in the Binghamton area, strictly according to Yelp…so please forward them your complaints.
Kevin James coming to the Forum Theatre
This summer, comedian Kevin James will perform at the Broome County Forum Theatre.
WETM
Twin Tiers residents are reminded to prepare for sub-zero temperatures this week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Despite getting mild winter weather this January, the Twin Tiers is bracing for more bitterly cold weather later this week. Throughout January, high temperatures in the Twin Tiers have reached the low 40’s, and snowfall amounts have reached less than ten inches. Elmira, for example, may likely see less than 6 inches by the time January is over.
McDonald’s on East Main St. in Endwell closes
A sign on the door indicates that it shut down at 8 p.m. on January 15th.
Unlicensed driver charged following Sidney crash
On January 17th, a woman was arrested following a one-vehicle crash in Sidney.
Elmira teen charged after live stream with gun, police say
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira teen has been arrested on the city’s southside after police accused him of live streaming himself while holding a handgun. Elmira Police arrested 18-year-old Ryan Cox in the morning on January 30, 2023. According to the arrest report, EPD got a report that someone was streaming himself online while […]
Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters in Tioga County got an early start to the day with a storage building fire. All the details of the incident have not been confirmed at this time, however, what we know right now is that around 4:30 am firefighters were called to an address on Cole Hill Rd. in […]
NewsChannel 36
Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
Binghamton man sentenced for cutting woman with knife
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man was sentenced to prison for domestic violence.
Broome County Jail expands visitation hours
Today, Sheriff Fred Akshar announced that the Broome County Jail will be expanding its visitation hours effective immediately.
whcuradio.com
Homeless Ithaca man charged with assault in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges stemming from a fight in Cortland. Cortland City Police Patrols responded to a residence at Church Street at 5:22 p.m. Sunday for a disturbance involving two men fighting. Authorities say 30-year-old Frank Tchezama, a homeless Ithaca man being housed in Cortland, used a knife during the fight, cutting another other man in the chest and hand. Authorities say the fight was allegedly over a female.
Smoke pours from Waverly house as crews battle fire
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A house in Waverly was engulfed in flames early Friday afternoon, prompting first responders to close down the street as they fought the blaze. Reports of the fire came into 18 News soon after 12:00 p.m. on January 27, 2023. A reporter on the scene said the whole house was involved, […]
NewsChannel 36
All Glory to God: Elmira couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- While January 31st is just another day of the week for most of us, one couple in Elmira is celebrating a big milestone. "It was a mutual agreement to get married because we’ve known each other for so long. It was like there wasn’t anyone else for us," said Shirley Mather, who has been married to her husband Francis, for the last 70 years.
WETM
One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash
ithaca.com
Elmira Man Guilty of Manslaughter
District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced today that Jonathan A. Roberts, 32, of Elmira, appeared in Tompkins County Court today and entered a guilty plea to the crime of Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony. Manslaughter in the Second Degree represents the most serious count of the...
Bakery Store in Endicott’s LIttle Italy Neighborhood Taking Break
A popular family-owned retail shop on the North Side of Endicott won't be selling bread or pizza dough as usual. The operators of Battaglini Bakery say the business will continue to supply items to area grocery stores. But their small walk-up shop at 111 Oak Hill Avenue will be closed for the foreseeable future.
