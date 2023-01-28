LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) Code Enforcement Officer Erin Dickhausen is the City of La Grande Employee of the Quarter! City Manager Robert Strope presented Erin with the award recently during a ceremony held at the police department. Erin has continually proven herself to be invaluable to our city. She is frequently dealing with challenging situations and is commended for her positive attitude, her work ethic, and willingness to take on whatever she needs to in order to get the job done. Congratulations Erin!

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO