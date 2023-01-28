Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande SD examines Graduation Rate for Class of 2022
LA GRANDE – (Release from InternMountain ESD) On Thursday, January 26th, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) released graduation rates for school districts in Oregon. Helping all students secure a diploma or certificate has long been a goal of the state – the Class of 2022 is no exception. Recently, ODE was proud to announce that the state graduation rate continued to improve to 81.3% and has improved 9.9% since 2014 for all students and up to 15% for identified focal group populations.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Bank building has new owner
PENDLETON – The old Wells Fargo bank building and Centennial Plaza at the corner of South Main Street and Southeast Dorion Avenue has been sold by philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer of Portland. Pendleton Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman said the new owner is Rocky Hegele and his company, American Sprinklers.
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande Code Enforcement Officer Earns Employee of the Quarter
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) Code Enforcement Officer Erin Dickhausen is the City of La Grande Employee of the Quarter! City Manager Robert Strope presented Erin with the award recently during a ceremony held at the police department. Erin has continually proven herself to be invaluable to our city. She is frequently dealing with challenging situations and is commended for her positive attitude, her work ethic, and willingness to take on whatever she needs to in order to get the job done. Congratulations Erin!
northeastoregonnow.com
Altrusa to Host Fundraiser for Homeless Youth in Pendleton
Love Keeps Us Warm, a benefit for homeless youth in Pendleton hosted by Altrusa International, is set for Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hamley’s Slickfork Saloon. The event goes from 7 to 11 p.m. There will be live music, dancing, games, food and drinks, no-host bar, and a designer purse raffle.
Here’s your chance to say what you think of this proposed huge Tri-Cities wind farm
Here are the online links to watch or you can attend a live event organized by Benton County.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 24, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Multiple new duplexes burglarized
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police are looking for whoever broke into four newly-constructed duplexes last week on the 2300 block of Herbert Place, which is off Reser Road near Walla Walla High School. No one lives in the duplexes. They are currently vacant, and nearing completion. Police said...
ifiberone.com
Highly hyped Mexican bakery with locations in Kennewick and East Wenatchee opens in Quincy
QUINCY - Panaderia El Padrino, which translates to "The Godfather Bakery," opened for business in Quincy on Monday, Jan. 22. The highly revered Mexican bakery opened in the Quincy Public Market space that was once occupied by Cielo Town Bakery and The Pink Oven Bakery. However, the hype around Panaderia...
Beloved Tri-Cities Chinese restaurant could be reopening + What’s replacing 2 closed Richland bars?
Longtime fans were sad to see the original China Cafe demolished last summer.
13 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
A Kennewick restaurant failed with the worst grade of the week, then failed its followup inspection the next day.
WA officials say Fred Meyer shooter is now mentally competent. His lawyers disagree
He’s been taking court-ordered schizophrenia medication for months.
KEPR
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery at café
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man suspected of carrying out an armed robbery at a café in Weston, Oregon. The armed robbery happened on Jan. 30 around 3 a.m., at the Long Branch Café and Saloon in the 200 block of E. Main St., in Weston, Oregon.
Kennewick man identified as Richland shooting victim. Woman accused of opening fire
Officers are still searching for another man in connection with the deadly shooting.
yaktrinews.com
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Reckless Driving/ Attempt to Elude Results in Arrest
LA GRANDE — (Release from the La Grande Police Department) On Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:51pm a La Grande Police officer observed a maroon colored 2014 Dodge Durango traveling west on Jefferson Avenue approaching 2nd Street. The vehicle was being operated with no headlights or taillights. As the driver turned north onto 2nd Street and proceeded over the 2nd Street viaduct, the vehicles speed increased to 50 mph. The officer activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop on Y Avenue near 3rd Street. The driver of the Dodge Durango failed to stop and instead accelerated away from the officer.
‘Highly orchestrated’ car crash insurance fraud ends badly for Tri-Cities man
His crimes and lies to the FBI were “serious, complex,” said federal prosecutors.
Man accused of ‘executing’ Kennewick woman on snowy rural road near E. Wenatchee
A father and his 15-year-old daughter were out for a driving lesson when they saw the brutal attack.
yaktrinews.com
Woman arrested for allegedly trashing Kennewick store, trying to assault employee
KENNEWICK, Wash. - A woman was arrested for allegedly trashing a Kennewick convenience store and trying to assault the store employee. According to investigators with the Kennewick Police Department, officers were called to the Food Mart on the 5200 block of West Clearwater Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Authorities reported...
Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
elkhornmediagroup.com
A woman is arrested in homicide investigation
RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
Comments / 0