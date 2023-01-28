ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande SD examines Graduation Rate for Class of 2022

LA GRANDE – (Release from InternMountain ESD) On Thursday, January 26th, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) released graduation rates for school districts in Oregon. Helping all students secure a diploma or certificate has long been a goal of the state – the Class of 2022 is no exception. Recently, ODE was proud to announce that the state graduation rate continued to improve to 81.3% and has improved 9.9% since 2014 for all students and up to 15% for identified focal group populations.
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Bank building has new owner

PENDLETON – The old Wells Fargo bank building and Centennial Plaza at the corner of South Main Street and Southeast Dorion Avenue has been sold by philanthropist Jordan Schnitzer of Portland. Pendleton Economic Development Director Steve Chrisman said the new owner is Rocky Hegele and his company, American Sprinklers.
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande Code Enforcement Officer Earns Employee of the Quarter

LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) Code Enforcement Officer Erin Dickhausen is the City of La Grande Employee of the Quarter! City Manager Robert Strope presented Erin with the award recently during a ceremony held at the police department. Erin has continually proven herself to be invaluable to our city. She is frequently dealing with challenging situations and is commended for her positive attitude, her work ethic, and willingness to take on whatever she needs to in order to get the job done. Congratulations Erin!
LA GRANDE, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Altrusa to Host Fundraiser for Homeless Youth in Pendleton

Love Keeps Us Warm, a benefit for homeless youth in Pendleton hosted by Altrusa International, is set for Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hamley’s Slickfork Saloon. The event goes from 7 to 11 p.m. There will be live music, dancing, games, food and drinks, no-host bar, and a designer purse raffle.
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Multiple new duplexes burglarized

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police are looking for whoever broke into four newly-constructed duplexes last week on the 2300 block of Herbert Place, which is off Reser Road near Walla Walla High School. No one lives in the duplexes. They are currently vacant, and nearing completion. Police said...
WALLA WALLA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
RICHLAND, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Reckless Driving/ Attempt to Elude Results in Arrest

LA GRANDE — (Release from the La Grande Police Department) On Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:51pm a La Grande Police officer observed a maroon colored 2014 Dodge Durango traveling west on Jefferson Avenue approaching 2nd Street. The vehicle was being operated with no headlights or taillights. As the driver turned north onto 2nd Street and proceeded over the 2nd Street viaduct, the vehicles speed increased to 50 mph. The officer activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop on Y Avenue near 3rd Street. The driver of the Dodge Durango failed to stop and instead accelerated away from the officer.
LA GRANDE, OR
97 Rock

Violent Pendleton Shooting Suspect Apprehended by Deputies

The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office announced the apprehension of a wanted shooting suspect. The man shot the victim in the arm, the victim had to have part of his arm amputated. The UCSO says the charges against 35-year-old Travis Laib of Pendelton included, according to officials:. "..felony charges of Assault...
PENDLETON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

A woman is arrested in homicide investigation

RICHLAND, Washington – On Saturday, patrol officers arrested a woman they had been searching for in relation to Thursday morning’s shooting on the 1900 block of McMurray Avenue that left one person dead. A male and female were also injured. The female suspect was booked into the Benton County Jail for first-degree assault. Her name was not released.
RICHLAND, WA

