Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
California's gun laws are questioned after mass shootings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — “The first misconception is that the laws are not working. the laws are very much working," said Allison Anderman. Allison Anderman, Senior Council and Director of Local Policy for Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence said studies show California has less gun violence than other states.
Bakersfield Now
Kern Community College District hosts USDA Rural Development meeting
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern Community College District hosted a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development meeting January 26th at the BC Delano Campus. The USDA announced in December that it would make $ 300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to expand renewable energy projects for people living in rural areas.
Bakersfield Now
UPDATE: All lanes open and clear on Grapevine after snowfall
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (10:20 a.m.): Caltrans District 6 said all lanes are open and clear over the Grapevine. --------------- Kern County is seeing weather and much of it is on the Grapevine. Early Monday morning, California Highway Patrol started escorting traffic across the Grapevine because of snowfall.
Bakersfield Now
Tulare Sheriff: Gov. Newsom lift the ban on the death penalty
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference on Monday to announce that the reward for the killers of the massacre that took place earlier this month in Goshen has been increased to $20,100. The $100 was donated by a woman from Maine. She...
Bakersfield Now
Taunting driver leads 9 officers, CHP helicopter on chase through Fresno, Tulare County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now in custody following a lengthy chase involving nine officers and a helicopter through both Fresno and Tulare County. According to the California Highway Patrol, an over tried to pull over a driver Monday afternoon for speeding in an SUV near Easton.
Bakersfield Now
KCFD: Crews battle abandoned home fire near McFarland
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department said on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at around 8:49 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the 29000 block of Schuster Road, northwest of McFarland. While fire crews were on their way, the Captain from KCFD Engine 37 reported...
Bakersfield Now
Road closures along Tehachapi Willow Springs due to weather
California Highway Patrol is posting to its incident page that Tehachapi Willow Springs Road is closed due to weather near Highline, Cameron, Oak Creek and Backus. No word how long this closure will last. Also along Tehachapi Willow Springs Road are reports of a jackknifed big rig. CHP is posting...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield family wants answers: 'Just come forward and say that it was you.'
BAKERSFIELD, California — It has been a little more than a week since the Alvarez family was woken up by a man stuck in their chimney. The man was taken to a local hospital after he was freed, but has now gone missing. The Alvarez family was alerted three...
Bakersfield Now
Fire Structure in Taft Saturday afternoon
Taft, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department was dispatched to a fire vacant commercial building in Taft. According to KCFD press release, it happened just around 12:13 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Center Street and 4th Street. Firefighters requested additional equipment and personnel, due to the size of...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Bridal Association holds Wedding and Event Expo
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Bridal Association held its Wedding and Event Expo January 29th at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Over 80 professionals were at the event to help attendees in planning their next celebration. Visitors were able to compare a variety of vendors, including caterers, DJs,...
Bakersfield Now
Missing girl, 14, considered at-risk: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community for help finding an at-risk missing 14-year-old girl, last seen in East Bakersfield. Aaliyah Zoey Beltran was last seen Monday, Jan. 30 in the 1100 block of Noble Avenue, just north of Columbus Street. Beltran is...
Bakersfield Now
Local professor reacts to horrifying footage of Tyre Nichols
January 30, 2023 — Bakersfield, CA (KBAK/FOX58)- By now, the disturbing video showing Memphis police officers beating a man following a traffic stop has been seen by millions. When local professor and doctor, Tommy Tunson sees that video he says it shows a lack of close supervision and leadership.
Bakersfield Now
Wasco Union Elementary School District employee arrested, accused of molesting teen girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Wasco Union Elementary School District employee was arrested and is accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl in May 2022, according to Kern County Sheriff's officials. Jose Solis, 37 was arrested Monday, Jan. 30, at Thomas Jefferson Middle School on suspicion of committing lewd and...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man sentenced to close to 4 years in prison for unlawfully possessing firearm
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The United States Department of Justice said 25-year-old Katterin McCray of Bakersfield was sentenced Monday, January 30, 2023, to three years and 10 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. A release stated that according to court documents, on January...
Bakersfield Now
CHP conduct 'Blitz' retail operation, recover over $8k at TJ Maxx, Marshalls
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol conducted a retail "Blitz" operation at two Ming Avenue retail locations over the weekend, recovering $8,403.99 worth of items. From Saturday, Jan. 28-Jan. 29, detectives and investigators with CHP's Organized Retail Crime Taskforce conducted the operation at TJ Maxx and Marshalls, located...
Bakersfield Now
Mother says son with severe milk allergy was given milk for third time at school
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A mother on the defense after her son who is severely allergic to milk, is served milk at school for a third time. She wants to make sure this does not happen to any child again. "I don't want it to happen again and I...
Bakersfield Now
Dr. "Pimple Popper" examines morning anchor Aaron Perlman's pimple
Dr. Sandra Lee... aka Dr. Pimple Popper... spoke with morning anchor Aaron Perlman of Eyewitness News Mornings (KBAK - Bakersfield, California) about the cause of acne and how to fight against it. Aaron Perlman asks Dr. Pimple Popper to look at his zit that popped up this morning. Watch the...
Bakersfield Now
66th Annual Whiskey Flat Days returns in Kernville next month
Get your “Boots, Chaps, and Cowboy Hats” ready for the 66th Annual Whiskey Flat Days in Kernville. The event kicks off Friday, February 17, 2023, and goes through Sunday, February 20, 2023. Some of the events happening during the three days include a parade, line dancing, carnival rides,...
Bakersfield Now
Trial date set for couple accused of killing West boys
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE: 1/30/22 AT 6:25PM. Nearly a year since murder charges were announced in the case of Orrin and Orson West a trial date has been set for their adoptive parents accused of their killing. "We'll be back on March 1st at 9AM for trial," a...
Comments / 0