Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Now

California's gun laws are questioned after mass shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — “The first misconception is that the laws are not working. the laws are very much working," said Allison Anderman. Allison Anderman, Senior Council and Director of Local Policy for Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence said studies show California has less gun violence than other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Now

Kern Community College District hosts USDA Rural Development meeting

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern Community College District hosted a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development meeting January 26th at the BC Delano Campus. The USDA announced in December that it would make $ 300 million available under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to expand renewable energy projects for people living in rural areas.
DELANO, CA
Bakersfield Now

UPDATE: All lanes open and clear on Grapevine after snowfall

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (10:20 a.m.): Caltrans District 6 said all lanes are open and clear over the Grapevine. --------------- Kern County is seeing weather and much of it is on the Grapevine. Early Monday morning, California Highway Patrol started escorting traffic across the Grapevine because of snowfall.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Tulare Sheriff: Gov. Newsom lift the ban on the death penalty

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference on Monday to announce that the reward for the killers of the massacre that took place earlier this month in Goshen has been increased to $20,100. The $100 was donated by a woman from Maine. She...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCFD: Crews battle abandoned home fire near McFarland

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department said on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at around 8:49 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in the 29000 block of Schuster Road, northwest of McFarland. While fire crews were on their way, the Captain from KCFD Engine 37 reported...
MCFARLAND, CA
Bakersfield Now

Road closures along Tehachapi Willow Springs due to weather

California Highway Patrol is posting to its incident page that Tehachapi Willow Springs Road is closed due to weather near Highline, Cameron, Oak Creek and Backus. No word how long this closure will last. Also along Tehachapi Willow Springs Road are reports of a jackknifed big rig. CHP is posting...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Fire Structure in Taft Saturday afternoon

Taft, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Fire Department was dispatched to a fire vacant commercial building in Taft. According to KCFD press release, it happened just around 12:13 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Center Street and 4th Street. Firefighters requested additional equipment and personnel, due to the size of...
TAFT, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County Bridal Association holds Wedding and Event Expo

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Bridal Association held its Wedding and Event Expo January 29th at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Over 80 professionals were at the event to help attendees in planning their next celebration. Visitors were able to compare a variety of vendors, including caterers, DJs,...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing girl, 14, considered at-risk: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community for help finding an at-risk missing 14-year-old girl, last seen in East Bakersfield. Aaliyah Zoey Beltran was last seen Monday, Jan. 30 in the 1100 block of Noble Avenue, just north of Columbus Street. Beltran is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Local professor reacts to horrifying footage of Tyre Nichols

January 30, 2023 — Bakersfield, CA (KBAK/FOX58)- By now, the disturbing video showing Memphis police officers beating a man following a traffic stop has been seen by millions. When local professor and doctor, Tommy Tunson sees that video he says it shows a lack of close supervision and leadership.
MEMPHIS, TN
Bakersfield Now

CHP conduct 'Blitz' retail operation, recover over $8k at TJ Maxx, Marshalls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol conducted a retail "Blitz" operation at two Ming Avenue retail locations over the weekend, recovering $8,403.99 worth of items. From Saturday, Jan. 28-Jan. 29, detectives and investigators with CHP's Organized Retail Crime Taskforce conducted the operation at TJ Maxx and Marshalls, located...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Dr. "Pimple Popper" examines morning anchor Aaron Perlman's pimple

Dr. Sandra Lee... aka Dr. Pimple Popper... spoke with morning anchor Aaron Perlman of Eyewitness News Mornings (KBAK - Bakersfield, California) about the cause of acne and how to fight against it. Aaron Perlman asks Dr. Pimple Popper to look at his zit that popped up this morning. Watch the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

66th Annual Whiskey Flat Days returns in Kernville next month

Get your “Boots, Chaps, and Cowboy Hats” ready for the 66th Annual Whiskey Flat Days in Kernville. The event kicks off Friday, February 17, 2023, and goes through Sunday, February 20, 2023. Some of the events happening during the three days include a parade, line dancing, carnival rides,...
KERNVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Now

Trial date set for couple accused of killing West boys

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE: 1/30/22 AT 6:25PM. Nearly a year since murder charges were announced in the case of Orrin and Orson West a trial date has been set for their adoptive parents accused of their killing. "We'll be back on March 1st at 9AM for trial," a...
KERN COUNTY, CA

