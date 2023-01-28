Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
This Walmart Photo Of Their Latest Display Has Gone Viral and Walmart Is In Big TroubleNorthville HeraldNorth Las Vegas, NV
Related
Don’t bet against snow in Las Vegas
Over the 118 years Las Vegas has been around there have been dozens of times the desert has been blanketed in snow.
PHOTOS: Winter weather conditions close SR160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump
Snow flurries are reported in the southeast valley in neighborhoods near the base of Black Mountain and also around College Drive and U.S. 95.
Fox5 KVVU
Tropicana to close Monday night near Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close Tropicana Avenue over I-15 for five hours overnight to make repairs to the temporary Diverging Diamond Interchange. The closure will begin Monday night at 11:00 p.m. and reopen by 4:00 a.m. the next morning. The ramp from...
$7.50 bet turns into $18k win for Las Vegas local
Rampart Casino officials in Summerlin said that a local won $18,000 off of a $7.50 bet during one January weekend.
Fox5 KVVU
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive closed due to snow
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Snow in the region has forced Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive to close for Monday. Cold temperatures and precipitation have made a mess of morning commutes. A total of 2 to 5″ of snow is expected for elevations above 5000′.
LVMPD creates special team to combat reckless driving, street racing
Some say street racing across the Las Vegas valley has gotten worse. In response, Metro police have created a special team called "Raid", which is specifically designed to catch reckless drivers.
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude
A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Las Vegas medical supply store on verge of closing, in need of financial support
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After nearly 20 years of serving the Las Vegas community, a non-profit medical supply store may be on the verge of shutting down. Medtyme is located near Rancho and Jones and according to its founder, Rosalind Jamerson, it’s survived through donations and also through her own financial support. The medical supply […]
news3lv.com
Drive-thru salad chain debuts Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals can take healthy on the go with a new salad stop making its way to Las Vegas. Drive-thru salad chain, Salad and Go, opened its first location in Nevada on January 16. The one-stop shop provides a variety of healthy meals from salads to...
USDA-Certified Juice Bar Opens First Nevada Location in Las Vegas
Since June 2016, the company has awarded over 200 franchises in 33 states
travelmag.com
7 of the Best Steakhouses in Las Vegas
What happens in Vegas may stay in Vegas, but what happens at the Vegas steakhouse is usually a work of culinary art, particularly at these top seven restaurants. Hitting a steakhouse in Las Vegas is as much of the Sin City experience as casinos and neon lights. It is easy to feel akin to the Rat Pack when seated at a linen-dressed table, served by exemplary staff, and delivered one of the best cuts of beef available in the United States. There are hundreds of restaurants serving steaks in this show town, but only a few are must-visit destinations. Based on atmosphere, quality, and service, here are seven of the best steakhouses in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Vegas Inferno the first official E-Sports team to come to light in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Esports or competitive gaming is huge, not only in Las Vegas, but around the world. From leagues to tournaments, proving yourself as a gamer in tough. In Las Vegas, we have an official esports team called the Vegas Inferno. “We take gamers and take people...
Fox5 KVVU
One dead, 7 injured - including 5 minors - in Saturday crash on Cabana Drive
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has died while seven people were injured in a crash near Cabana Drive south of East Desert Inn Road on Saturday, according to police. The LVMPD reports a vehicle-on-vehicle collision occurred at about 12:38 p.m. when a car traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane of Cabana Drive and struck a SUV.
$1 million jackpot scored by guest at Caesars Palace
A guest playing the Dragon Link slots at Caesars Palace won over a million dollar jackpot Monday morning.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in fiery Las Vegas Strip crash facing DUI charge
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The suspect in a fiery Las Vegas Strip crash Friday night is now facing a DUI charge, according to court and police records. Alexander Jay Dawkins, 34, is facing DUI, failure to maintain lane and proof of insurance charges, according to court records. Dawkins and...
Fox5 KVVU
Fatal Jan. 24 crash victim identified as North Las Vegas man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 24 has been identified by authorities. Lawrence Charles Williamson, 35, from North Las Vegas, was walking across Martin Luther King Boulevard north of Lowry Avenue at about 8:38 when he was struck by an SUV being driven by Michael Florio, a LVMPD corrections officer.
news3lv.com
New Italian restaurant Azzura Cucina opening in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Azzura Cucina officially opens in Henderson this Wednesday!. ChefAlexandra Maddiera, owner Windom Kimsey and Walter Ciccone joined us to share all of the details.
Man hit by car in east valley dies, Metro says
A man struck by a car as he tried to cross near an intersection in the east valley on Jan. 21 has died, Metro Police said Saturday.
8newsnow.com
Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless encampments in Las Vegas neighborhood
Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and more people are complaining that encampments are now popping up in their neighborhoods. Residents voice safety concerns after uptick in homeless …. Homelessness is seen in certain parts of the Las Vegas valley, but more and...
Fox5 KVVU
One in critical condition after motorcycle, SUV crash on Lake Mead Blvd
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A motorcycle versus SUV collision on Saturday has left one person hospitalized, according to authorities. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard at around 11:33 p.m. for a reported traffic collision. Police believe the motorcycle was...
Comments / 0