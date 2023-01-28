ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

NESN

Stars Rising as Legitimate Western Conference Threat

In a season that began with question marks about the Dallas Stars roster, they’ve proved people wrong and emerged as a genuine contender to win the Western Conference. The Stars qualified for the playoffs last year and gave the Calgary Flames all they could handle, but ultimately fell in Game 7 in overtime during the opening round.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers get a whole week to enjoy this one. Sending the Panthers into the All-Star break on a high note, Sam Reinhart connected on a one-timer just 17 seconds into overtime to lock in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Eagles Get Redemption In Texas

The Colorado Eagles came into Texas for the second night in a row looking for redemption. And redemption is what they got. At first, the Texas Stars looked like they were going to control the game, but the Eagles never gave up. Colorado came out guns blazing and did not stop. My game summary is below!
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip

Buffalo hosts Carolina on Wednesday for final game before bye week. The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Blues issue statement on passing of Bobby Hull

The St. Louis Blues have issued a statement on the passing of hockey legend Bobby Hull:. Bobby Hull was one the greatest players in NHL history. From a Stanley Cup, Hart Trophies, a dozen All-Star games, and a Hall of Fame induction, his accomplishments on the ice are legendary. Although...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

