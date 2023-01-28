Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution centerAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Kendal Richardson Wants to be the Next Mayor of DallasTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas Zoo in More Turmoil as Two Monkeys Are StolenAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
Stars Rising as Legitimate Western Conference Threat
In a season that began with question marks about the Dallas Stars roster, they’ve proved people wrong and emerged as a genuine contender to win the Western Conference. The Stars qualified for the playoffs last year and gave the Calgary Flames all they could handle, but ultimately fell in Game 7 in overtime during the opening round.
Ducks run win streak to three with OT win over Coyotes
Trevor Zegras scored with 1:26 remaining in overtime, Max Jones added a goal and the Anaheim Ducks extended their winning
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers get a whole week to enjoy this one. Sending the Panthers into the All-Star break on a high note, Sam Reinhart connected on a one-timer just 17 seconds into overtime to lock in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
Yardbarker
Eagles Get Redemption In Texas
The Colorado Eagles came into Texas for the second night in a row looking for redemption. And redemption is what they got. At first, the Texas Stars looked like they were going to control the game, but the Eagles never gave up. Colorado came out guns blazing and did not stop. My game summary is below!
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
NHL
Sharpen Up: January 30, 2023 | Sabres return home from long road trip
Buffalo hosts Carolina on Wednesday for final game before bye week. The Buffalo Sabres are back at practice today and tomorrow as they get set for just one game this week. After playing 13 games in 22 days, they'll hit a lull in the schedule that includes two games, All-Star Weekend and a bye week over the next 13 days.
NHL
Blues issue statement on passing of Bobby Hull
The St. Louis Blues have issued a statement on the passing of hockey legend Bobby Hull:. Bobby Hull was one the greatest players in NHL history. From a Stanley Cup, Hart Trophies, a dozen All-Star games, and a Hall of Fame induction, his accomplishments on the ice are legendary. Although...
Comments / 0