Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-NBA champion ejected from son’s high school game for heckling
Former 7-time NBA champion Robert Horry was ejected from his son’s high school basketball game on Friday night for heckling. Horry’s son Christian is a junior for Harvard-Westlake, a private school in the Los Angeles area. His son’s team was facing St. Francis High School in La Canada Flintridge, Calif. on Friday night. According to... The post Ex-NBA champion ejected from son’s high school game for heckling appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NBA star ejected from high school basketball game
Even though his playing days are long behind him, Robert Horry is still letting referees have it. The seven-time NBA Champion was ejected from his son’s high school basketball game Friday night and can be seen in the video obtained by TMZ Sports screaming “you suck” at the referees. Horry had to be escorted from Read more... The post Former NBA star ejected from high school basketball game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
"They Should Be Ashamed," James Worthy Blasts The Referee Crew From The Lakers Game
Worthy said it was one of the worst crews he had seen in officiating a game.
"LeBron James And Anthony Davis Should Not Play Until The NBA Fixes Its Rigged Games Against The Lakers," NBA Fan Made An Unrealistic Suggestion About The Lakers Stars
NBA fan's unrealistic suggestion for LeBron James and Anthony Davis gets shot down.
CBS Sports
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
thecomeback.com
NBA refs blasted after clear missed LeBron James foul
The fourth quarter of Saturday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics ended in controversy when LeBron James drove to the basket in a tie game. Normally, one may read that and think that LeBron benefited from a questionable foul call. More often than not, that would probably be the correct interpretation. This time, though, it was the exact opposite.
CBS Sports
Patrick Beverley's use of a camera earns Lakers one of the weirdest technical fouls in NBA history
We have seen NBA players pick up technical fouls for taunting. We've seen them get technicals for cursing, for obscene gestures and for making unnecessary contact with an official. On one hilarious occasion, we even saw Tim Duncan get T'd up for laughing. But never in the history of the NBA have we seen a technical foul quite like the one Eric Lewis hit Patrick Beverley with at the end of regulation of Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.
10 Oldest NBA Players To Win The Finals MVP Award
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the oldest NBA player to win the Finals MVP award.
Trae Young Makes NBA History Passing Magic Johnson On All-Time List
Trae Young made NBA history on Saturday night.
Former NBA Star Ejected From Son's Game For Heckling Officials
Former NBA star Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night. The seven-time NBA champion was tossed for yelling "you suck!" at the officials, per TMZ Sports. Horry's son Christian is a junior guard at Harvard Westlake, one of the top private schools in ...
Paul Pierce Thinks Damian Lillard Should Leave The Trail Blazers, Says He Is In The Same Situation As Kevin Garnett Was With The Timberwolves
Paul Pierce wants Damian Lillard to move on from the Portland Trail Blazers like Kevin Garnett did with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
LeBron James Is Now The All-Time Points Per Game Leader For 3 Different NBA Teams
LeBron James is the clear leader in points per game all-time for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Miami Heat, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA crew chief admits missed call in Lakers-Celtics game
The head referee in the Lakers’ 125-121 overtime loss to the host Boston Celtics on Saturday admitted that Los Angeles
Ex-NBA star Robert Horry escorted from son’s game by police after heckling refs
Robert Horry was tossed from his son’s high school basketball game on Friday night in L.A. after screaming at referees, video obtained by TMZ Sports shows. He was also escorted from the gym by police, according to NBC Los Angeles. The 52-year-old seven-time NBA champ can be seen in the video repeatedly shouting “you suck” at a referee during the game. A referee then reportedly pointed at Horry, who was standing in the bleachers, and threw him out. Horry continued shouting, yelling “Hey ref, you talking about me? You suck! Oh, you’re mad at me because I said you suck?” The incident took...
Look: NBA World Reacts To Officiating Announcement
It's not often you see NBA officials respond like this to a missed call. But then again, it's not that often that you see such a blatant call missed for one of the game's biggest stars. Taking to Twitter, the league's refs said: "Like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made one at the end of ...
KSDK
LeBron James, Lakers call out NBA officiating after no-call vs. Celtics
LOS ANGELES — The Lakers are making a late push up the Western Conference standings, but their efforts were hampered on Saturday night by an incorrect last-second no-call on a LeBron James layup in which James was clearly fouled. If called, James would have been sent to the free...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Lakers takeaways: Jaylen gets redemption in wild OT win
The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers played one of the wildest games of the NBA season Saturday night at TD Garden. After a controversial ending to the fourth quarter and a tightly-contested overtime period, the C's escaped with the 125-121 victory. After a sluggish second quarter, the C's pulled...
Comments / 0