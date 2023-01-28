Robert Horry was tossed from his son’s high school basketball game on Friday night in L.A. after screaming at referees, video obtained by TMZ Sports shows. He was also escorted from the gym by police, according to NBC Los Angeles. The 52-year-old seven-time NBA champ can be seen in the video repeatedly shouting “you suck” at a referee during the game. A referee then reportedly pointed at Horry, who was standing in the bleachers, and threw him out. Horry continued shouting, yelling “Hey ref, you talking about me? You suck! Oh, you’re mad at me because I said you suck?” The incident took...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO