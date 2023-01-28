ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA champion ejected from son’s high school game for heckling

Former 7-time NBA champion Robert Horry was ejected from his son’s high school basketball game on Friday night for heckling. Horry’s son Christian is a junior for Harvard-Westlake, a private school in the Los Angeles area. His son’s team was facing St. Francis High School in La Canada Flintridge, Calif. on Friday night. According to... The post Ex-NBA champion ejected from son’s high school game for heckling appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

Former NBA star ejected from high school basketball game

Even though his playing days are long behind him, Robert Horry is still letting referees have it. The seven-time NBA Champion was ejected from his son’s high school basketball game Friday night and can be seen in the video obtained by TMZ Sports screaming “you suck” at the referees. Horry had to be escorted from Read more... The post Former NBA star ejected from high school basketball game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com

NBA refs blasted after clear missed LeBron James foul

The fourth quarter of Saturday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics ended in controversy when LeBron James drove to the basket in a tie game. Normally, one may read that and think that LeBron benefited from a questionable foul call. More often than not, that would probably be the correct interpretation. This time, though, it was the exact opposite.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Patrick Beverley's use of a camera earns Lakers one of the weirdest technical fouls in NBA history

We have seen NBA players pick up technical fouls for taunting. We've seen them get technicals for cursing, for obscene gestures and for making unnecessary contact with an official. On one hilarious occasion, we even saw Tim Duncan get T'd up for laughing. But never in the history of the NBA have we seen a technical foul quite like the one Eric Lewis hit Patrick Beverley with at the end of regulation of Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Ex-NBA star Robert Horry escorted from son’s game by police after heckling refs

Robert Horry was tossed from his son’s high school basketball game on Friday night in L.A. after screaming at referees, video obtained by TMZ Sports shows. He was also escorted from the gym by police, according to NBC Los Angeles. The 52-year-old seven-time NBA champ can be seen in the video repeatedly shouting “you suck” at a referee during the game. A referee then reportedly pointed at Horry, who was standing in the bleachers, and threw him out. Horry continued shouting, yelling “Hey ref, you talking about me? You suck! Oh, you’re mad at me because I said you suck?” The incident took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NBA World Reacts To Officiating Announcement

It's not often you see NBA officials respond like this to a missed call. But then again, it's not that often that you see such a blatant call missed for one of the game's biggest stars. Taking to Twitter, the league's refs said: "Like everyone else, referees make mistakes. We made one at the end of ...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

Celtics-Lakers takeaways: Jaylen gets redemption in wild OT win

The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers played one of the wildest games of the NBA season Saturday night at TD Garden. After a controversial ending to the fourth quarter and a tightly-contested overtime period, the C's escaped with the 125-121 victory. After a sluggish second quarter, the C's pulled...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy