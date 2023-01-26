ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DePaul Turns Focus to #24/23 UConn Tuesday Night

CHICAGO – The DePaul men's basketball team quickly turns its attention to a Tuesday evening matchup against No. 24/23 UConn. The game, set for 7 p.m. CT, is set to air on FS1 with Brandon Gaudin and LaVall Jordan on the call. Zach Zaidman and Dave Corzine will have the radio broadcast on DePaulBlueDemons.com.
DePaul Men’s Tennis Defeats Dayton 5-2

CHICAGO – DePaul men's tennis increased their record to 4-2 after defeating Dayton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. Senior captain Leon Huck nabbed the team win after defeating his opponent for the Blue Demon's fourth point of the competition. "This was a good win today," said head coach Matt Brothers....
