CHICAGO – The DePaul men's basketball team quickly turns its attention to a Tuesday evening matchup against No. 24/23 UConn. The game, set for 7 p.m. CT, is set to air on FS1 with Brandon Gaudin and LaVall Jordan on the call. Zach Zaidman and Dave Corzine will have the radio broadcast on DePaulBlueDemons.com.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO