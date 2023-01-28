Effective: 2023-01-30 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-31 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Ben Hill; Berrien; Brooks; Calhoun; Clay; Colquitt; Cook; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Grady; Irwin; Lanier; Lee; Lowndes; Miller; Mitchell; Quitman; Randolph; Seminole; Terrell; Thomas; Tift; Turner; Worth DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

