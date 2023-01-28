Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
HCA Orange Park Hospital holds ribbon-cutting for free-standing emergency room in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this yearLauren FoxMiddleburg, FL
Supporting Veterans at Culvers February 1st 4 pm - 8 pmVeterans Council Clay County Florida, Inc.Clay County, FL
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Comments / 0