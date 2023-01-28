Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SignalsAZ
Why You Should Work for Prescott Valley Police
The Prescott Valley Police is a rapidly growing and ever-evolving agency that believes in community and compassionate policing. Why work for just a paycheck when you can work to make a difference in your community?. Great Benefits. Prescott Valley Police officers enjoy a great benefits package and have an excellent...
myradioplace.com
Bodycam Footage Being Reviewed in Killing of Yavapai County Sheriffs Deputy
Bodycam footage is being reviewed with the man acused of killing a Yavapai sherriffs deputy. The judge could issue a decision on a motion to dismiss or remand to the Grand Jury. The defense filed objections in the case of Robert McDowell, 61, of Mayer, and Judge Susanne Cohen heard arguments in Superior Court in Camp Verde on Friday, Sheriff’s officials said Sgt. Richard Lopez was shot June 28 after a standoff with the suspect in Cordes Lakes. Lopez, 51, was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital where he later died.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
Sedona Red Rock News
Two suspects arrested in Prescott Valley for Garland’s jewelry theft
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft of $5,100 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs on Nov. 23. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and Sedona Police Department took 29-year-old Danut Perianu, of Fontana, Calif., and 24-year-old Aurel Dumitru, a transient, into custody on charges of the sale of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode’s State of the City
Recently I presented the State of the City address to business leaders at the Prescott Chamber of Commerce Annual meeting. As I stated in my presentation, the state of the City is strong. Here are some of the highlights from my presentation. We have a new Mayor Pro Tem Brandon...
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Welcomes a New Associate Dean
Yavapai College of Prescott is happy to welcome Dr. William Perry Baker, the new Associate Dean of Science, Math, and Adult Basic Education. Cloning saguaro cactuses with eighth graders, earning a Ph.D. in zoology, teaching genetics, authoring science books, and developing a patent for an antibody kit are just some of the highlights of Dr. William Perry Baker’s distinguished career rooted in community college.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley To Begin Two Major Road Projects Spring 2023
The Town of Prescott Valley has delayed two major projects until Spring 2023 because of construction costs, labor shortages, and supply chain issues. The Glassford Hill Road resurfacing project, which will improve the road surface from Highway 69 to Panther Path, and the Viewpoint Drive improvement project, which will improve Viewpoint between Long Look and Manley, will begin this Spring and are scheduled for completion by Fall 2023.
SignalsAZ
More Winter Weather Week of January 29, 2023
Another storm bringing winter weather is predicted to roll through Northern Arizona beginning Sunday evening through Tuesday. The U.S. National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona posted its latest snowfall forecast for Prescott and the surrounding areas as well as in Flagstaff, Williams, Sedona, and more. Snowfall is expected to begin early...
theprescotttimes.com
Area Closures Coming February 1 to Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte
PRESCOTT, AZ, Jan. 27, 2023 - Prescott National Forest officials would like to give folks a heads up that they have one weekend for climbing opportunities before the Forest implements restrictions on. climbing and other activities on the cliff faces of both Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte starting on Wednesday,...
fox10phoenix.com
Multiple stolen vehicles, drugs seized in Wittmann; 3 suspects arrested
WITTMANN, Ariz. - Three men were arrested after authorities say they seized multiple stolen vehicles and drugs in Wittmann. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vehicle Theft Task Force detectives on Jan. 10 served two search warrants in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road following a weeks-long investigation "during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property."
AZFamily
3 Arizona Lottery players win big before latest Powerball Jackpot draw
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Three lucky Arizona Lottery players won big over the weekend before Monday night’s Powerball Jackpot draw. If you have one of these tickets, be sure to cash in your winnings!. On Friday, an $87,000 winning ticket was sold for the Fantasy 5 Jackpot at Carioca...
