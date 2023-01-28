Read full article on original website
prescottenews.com
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode’s State of the City
Recently I presented the State of the City address to business leaders at the Prescott Chamber of Commerce Annual meeting. As I stated in my presentation, the state of the City is strong. Here are some of the highlights from my presentation. We have a new Mayor Pro Tem Brandon...
journalaz.com
County Shows Solidarity With Downwinders
Friday, Jan. 27, is designated as a national day of remembrance for those who worked or lived downwind of nuclear testing sites during the Cold War and were later affected by radiation exposure. The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Jan. 4 to approve a resolution acknowledging the...
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Assistant to the Town Manager Earns the Top ACMA Associate’s Award
Cutter (right) is pictured with ACMA President Patrick Banger, Town Manager of Gilbert, Arizona. Congratulations to Cutter Chamberlain, Assistant to the Town Manager, who was awarded the Rachel Hut Bremen Associate’s Award for Excellence in Leadership during the Arizona City/County Management Association Awards Banquet Thursday night in Sedona. The...
prescottenews.com
Chief Amy Bonney Recipient of ALEAP ACE Certification – Prescott Police Department
The Prescott Police Department is proud to announce that Chief Amy Bonney was the recipient of the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ALEAP) ACE Certification. Chief Bonney was selected as one of only five Chiefs in the State of Arizona to receive the inaugural awarding of the ALEAP Accrediting Chief Executive-Advanced Certification Program.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Town Council Approves New Signs
Last night Town Council approved the final design for the Monument Signs at the entrance to Prescott Valley on Hwy 69 in both East and West directions into town. These signs are the start of Prescott Valley creating an identity and will help to establish Prescott Valley’s footprint in the area.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley To Begin Two Major Road Projects Spring 2023
The Town of Prescott Valley has delayed two major projects until Spring 2023 because of construction costs, labor shortages, and supply chain issues. The Glassford Hill Road resurfacing project, which will improve the road surface from Highway 69 to Panther Path, and the Viewpoint Drive improvement project, which will improve Viewpoint between Long Look and Manley, will begin this Spring and are scheduled for completion by Fall 2023.
Sedona Red Rock News
Two suspects arrested in Prescott Valley for Garland’s jewelry theft
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft of $5,100 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs on Nov. 23. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and Sedona Police Department took 29-year-old Danut Perianu, of Fontana, Calif., and 24-year-old Aurel Dumitru, a transient, into custody on charges of the sale of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
jackcentral.org
Snow removal forces collide with recent storm
Flagstaff had a record-breaking snowstorm this month, with 14.8 inches of snow falling in a single day on Jan. 15. The surplus of snow has required extensive, around-the-clock plowing and continues to be a grueling process for snow removers now that the storm has come to a halt. Although this...
theprescotttimes.com
Area Closures Coming February 1 to Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte
PRESCOTT, AZ, Jan. 27, 2023 - Prescott National Forest officials would like to give folks a heads up that they have one weekend for climbing opportunities before the Forest implements restrictions on. climbing and other activities on the cliff faces of both Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte starting on Wednesday,...
Fronteras Desk
Flagstaff digs itself out of record-breaking snow as a new storm approaches
The city of Flagstaff registered a record-breaking five-plus feet of snow this month, and it’s not over yet with freezing temperatures sticking around and another storm expected early next week. It snowed so much last week Flagstaff residents were asked to stay off the roads. Police reported 31 car...
ABC 15 News
Student injured by peer with knife at Flagstaff middle school, police say
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Flagstaff police are investigating an aggravated assault that left a student with knife injuries at Mount Elden Middle School Monday morning. Flagstaff Unified School District officials say the school was placed on lockdown after a student injured another student with a knife. Officials say the students...
prescottenews.com
Badgers Return Favor 68-50: PHS Sports Roundup
The Prescott Badgers used a hot start from Jake Hilton, in setting the tone for a 68-50 win over the rival Bears of Bradshaw Mountain. Hilton, who finished with 17 points and five rebounds, scored the first ten points of the game for the Badgers, as Prescott took an early lead. Hilton said, “We really fed off the crowd energy tonight. I just went after it early, and got some good shots to fall. Our student section was great, such a big motivator.”
