Area Closures Coming February 1 to Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte – Prescott National Forest

Read full article on original website
Related
Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park
A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
Massive Avalanche Carries Snowboarder 600-Feet Into Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park
A snowboarder from Idaho is lucky to be alive after being carried 600 feet in a monstrous avalanche at Grand Teton National Park last week. Early Monday morning, Benton Hodges, Charlie Pirc, and two other friends set out for Albright Peak for a day of snowboarding. After reaching their starting point, Pirc volunteered to go first, his snowboard streaking 250 feet down the mountain’s forested face.
Grizzly Bear Flips End Over End Attacking A Bull Elk Who Made A Run To The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Dash Cam Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
Grizzly Bear Chases Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness.
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd
This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
msn.com
Where to Stay When You Visit Yellowstone
Slide 1 of 21: A visit to Yellowstone National Park should be on every outdoor lover’s bucket list. The world's first national park houses thousands of colorful hydrothermal features, breathtaking river canyons, and opportunities to see some of the country’s most notorious wildlife, like wolves, bison, and grizzly bears. With so much on offer in the region, choosing where to stay near Yellowstone National Park can feel daunting. Campgrounds and in-park lodging tend to be booked up six months to one year in advance, and they often lack the sumptuous spa treatments and comfortable amenities your family or traveling crew might want. Here’s a list of our 20 favorite places to stay near Yellowstone, from gorgeous glamping hubs to posh chalets and mountain-view condos. (And be sure to return to this page later—there are a few much-anticipated, soon-to-be-opened hotels in the area, including Only&One and Rusty Parrot, which is returning after a 2019 fire.) This gallery has been updated with new information since its original publish date.
Thrillist
Arizona's Havasu Falls Will Reopen to Visitors for the First Time in 3 Years
After three years of being closed, Havasu Falls in Arizona will be reopened to visitors beginning on February 1, 2023. According to USA Today, going to the falls will require a permit for the hike and a reservation if you intend to camp in the area. The cost of the...
Mountain Lions Photographed Eating A Mountain Goat For First Time Ever
Mountain lions are some of the most voracious predators in North America. With a combination of stealth, strength, and fearlessness, these big cats routinely take down full-grown deer by themselves. They will also opportunistically feed on elk, turkeys, raccoons, rabbits, and even domestic pets and livestock. However, new photographs confirm that mountain goats are also a food source for mountain lions.
You Can Stay on the 'Yellowstone' Dutton Ranch at the Real-Life Chief Joseph Ranch
Fans of the TV family drama series, ‘Yellowstone’, starring Kevin Costner as the patriarch, John Dutton, are antsy to watch the second half of Season 5. They’ll have to wait a while. Paramount Network announced the remaining six episodes of Season 5 will not air until Summer 2023.
‘Living the dream’: Yosemite’s winter rangers spend months in a cramped cabin
"You would not believe how many people bring up 'The Shining' when we talk about our jobs."
Fairfield Sun Times
High avalanche warnings in place in west central Montana, Gallatin National Forest
MISSOULA, Mont. - There are high avalanche warnings across parts of Montana Friday. High avalanche warning is in place in the following areas of west central Montana:. Seeley Lake - until Jan. 28 at 6:09 a.m. Rattlesnake - until Jan. 28 at 6:09 a.m. Bitterroot - until Jan. 28 at...
13 Amazing Ice-Skating Adventures in Idaho Worth Trying
Did you know that Idaho is home to one of the few year-round outdoor ice rinks in the country? That’s right. It’s the Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink. But that’s not the only ice rink in Idaho — there are 13 other ice rinks and ice-skating adventures in Idaho that are totally worth checking out.
tourcounsel.com
Tonto National Forest, Arizona (with Map & Photos)
Categories: Tourist Attraction, Desert National Forest, mountains, rivers and camping. Extensive area of cactus desert, forested mountains and rivers, with camping and leisure areas. Encompassing 2,873,200 acres, Tonto National Forest is the largest of the six national forests in Arizona and is the ninth largest national forest in the United States.
Comments / 0