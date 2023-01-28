Read full article on original website
yaktrinews.com
Law enforcement operation ends on W Yakima St. in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - A law enforcement operation that lasted several hours Sunday on Yakima Street in Pasco has ended. Law enforcement agencies from around the area were on standby during the operation, including the Pasco Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Sheriff Mobile Command Unit and Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.
FOX 11 and 41
WDFW seeking public feedback on Yakima River Delta restoration
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) are looking for public feedback on proposed next steps for the restoration of the Yakima River Delta near Bateman Island. Released today, the Corps’ draft report looks at the ecological benefits or proposed...
Kennewick Neighbors Defend Candy Selling Kids Against Angry Karen
The irony is lost on some people and it looks like it's pretty easy to ruffle some feathers on social media especially on an app like Next Door. I live in Kennewick, follow the Next Door app, and periodically check in on comments. I noticed today a posting that I...
Yes Dog Lovers! Own Your Own Dog Kennel in Richland Washington
If you love dogs and want to make a change in your life, you could own this amazing kennel located right in Richland Washington. If you could change your life and follow that dream of helping out animals, there might be a way to do that right here in Tri-Cities Washington.
FOX 11 and 41
New art exhibit opening at WSU Tri-Cities called Hanford Reach: In the Atomic Field
RICHLAND, Wash. — A new multimedia art exhibit is expected to open WSU Tri-Cities called “Hanford Reach: In the Atomic Field.”. The exhibit features photography, sound and video all located in the Consolidated Information Center on campus. WSU Tri-Cities will be hosting and opening reception for the exhibition...
13 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
A Kennewick restaurant failed with the worst grade of the week, then failed its followup inspection the next day.
Beloved Tri-Cities Chinese restaurant could be reopening + What’s replacing 2 closed Richland bars?
Longtime fans were sad to see the original China Cafe demolished last summer.
FOX 11 and 41
Fire destroys shed in Walla Walla Saturday night
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Fire crews were dispatched to the 300th block of Woodland Ave after an abandoned shed caught on fire. Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles with Walla Walla Fire District #4, tells us when crews from College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire Department arrived, the shed was destroyed.
yaktrinews.com
Youth interested in soaring over Walla Walla? Flight Camp happens tomorrow
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Calling all those ages 11 to 17 who are interested in anything to do wi…
Kennewick man identified as Richland shooting victim. Woman accused of opening fire
Officers are still searching for another man in connection with the deadly shooting.
Here’s your chance to say what you think of this proposed huge Tri-Cities wind farm
Here are the online links to watch or you can attend a live event organized by Benton County.
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update January 30: FBI investigating anti-abortion arsons in OR, free immunization clinic in Pasco, WA sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified and more
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information on two arson cases targeting anti-abortion groups. A free immunization clinic will be held in Pasco and a sailor from Washington that was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor has been accounted for.
Messy Friday Night Fiasco in Kennewick Lands Female in Jail For Robbery
It was quite a scene Friday night at a Kennewick fuel station. Witnesses reported a woman attempting to assault an employee at the local food mart in the 5200 block of West Clearwater Avenue. Several calls were made to law enforcement about a female damaging the contents of the store.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 24, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
KIMA TV
Grandview police to install license plate reading cameras
GRANDVIEW, Wash. -- The Grandview Police Department (GPD) has announced they will be installing 20 automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in an effort to solve and reduce crime. The cameras will be built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology that helps communities and law enforcement work together to...
KEPR
Umatilla County Sheriff's Office investigates armed robbery at café
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man suspected of carrying out an armed robbery at a café in Weston, Oregon. The armed robbery happened on Jan. 30 around 3 a.m., at the Long Branch Café and Saloon in the 200 block of E. Main St., in Weston, Oregon.
yaktrinews.com
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
yaktrinews.com
Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.
BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
Semi Truck Crash Leaves Apples Strewn Across I-82
YAKIMA - On Friday January 27th at around 5:30 p.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) was called to the scene of a two semi, injury collision on I-82 near Mile Post 49. The location was just outside Zillah Washington in Yakima County. According to WSP, A Keywest truck rolled and collided...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Multiple new duplexes burglarized
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police are looking for whoever broke into four newly-constructed duplexes last week on the 2300 block of Herbert Place, which is off Reser Road near Walla Walla High School. No one lives in the duplexes. They are currently vacant, and nearing completion. Police said...
