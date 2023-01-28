ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law enforcement operation ends on W Yakima St. in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - A law enforcement operation that lasted several hours Sunday on Yakima Street in Pasco has ended. Law enforcement agencies from around the area were on standby during the operation, including the Pasco Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Kennewick Police Department, Benton County Sheriff Mobile Command Unit and Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.
WDFW seeking public feedback on Yakima River Delta restoration

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) are looking for public feedback on proposed next steps for the restoration of the Yakima River Delta near Bateman Island. Released today, the Corps’ draft report looks at the ecological benefits or proposed...
Fire destroys shed in Walla Walla Saturday night

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla Fire crews were dispatched to the 300th block of Woodland Ave after an abandoned shed caught on fire. Deputy Fire Chief John Knowles with Walla Walla Fire District #4, tells us when crews from College Place Fire Department and Walla Walla Fire Department arrived, the shed was destroyed.
Grandview police to install license plate reading cameras

GRANDVIEW, Wash. -- The Grandview Police Department (GPD) has announced they will be installing 20 automated license plate reading (ALPR) cameras in an effort to solve and reduce crime. The cameras will be built by Flock Safety, a public safety technology that helps communities and law enforcement work together to...
Neighbors respond: Two Richland homicides within 30 days, blocks apart

RICHLAND, Wash. — One person died Thursday in a Richland shooting that brought two others to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Read about what we know about the investigation so far below. This is Richland’s second homicide in less than 30 days. Homicide rates grew for Benton County in...
Whatcom Co. man killed in crash in Benton Co.

BENTON CO., Wash. - A Whatcom County man has been identified as the person killed in a crash in Benton County. The crash happened Thursday morning around 3:30. Jeffrey Ebey, 34, of Sumas, was driving westbound on State Route 24 about 20 miles west of West Richland city limits. The...
Multiple new duplexes burglarized

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police are looking for whoever broke into four newly-constructed duplexes last week on the 2300 block of Herbert Place, which is off Reser Road near Walla Walla High School. No one lives in the duplexes. They are currently vacant, and nearing completion. Police said...
