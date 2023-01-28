GLEN ROCK, NJ - A fatal hit-and-run crash occurred on Monday morning in the area of Lincoln Avenue, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in the area of Lincoln Avenue between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue in Glen Rock this morning, January 30, at approximately 6:38 a.m. The pedestrian involved in this crash has died; the decedent's name is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin, according to a press release. The investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Glen Rock Police Department under the direction of Chief Dean Ackermann. No additional information is available at this time.

GLEN ROCK, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO