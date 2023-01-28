Read full article on original website
Morris County man accused of DWI, crashing with kids in car
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been arrested and is accused of driving drunk and crashing in Denville Township with kids in the car, according to police. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, January 29 on Route 10 westbound. While on scene, officers determined...
Pedestrian killed in Bergen County hit-and-run
GLEN ROCK, N.J. -- Bergen County prosecutors are trying to find the car responsible for a fatal hit-and-run in northern New Jersey on Monday morning.CBS2 heard from neighbors on the dangers of living on the county road where it happened.There was a tragic start to the commute in Glen Rock and neighboring Hawthorne."You don't leave your home thinking that's the last time you're going to be leaving your home," a woman from Jersey City said.Prosecutors say just after 6:30 a.m. a car struck and killed a female pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue between Dixie and Parker avenues. Monica Pilkington woke up...
Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash in Glen Rock: Victim's Name Not Yet Released
GLEN ROCK, NJ - A fatal hit-and-run crash occurred on Monday morning in the area of Lincoln Avenue, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred in the area of Lincoln Avenue between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue in Glen Rock this morning, January 30, at approximately 6:38 a.m. The pedestrian involved in this crash has died; the decedent's name is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin, according to a press release. The investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Glen Rock Police Department under the direction of Chief Dean Ackermann. No additional information is available at this time.
Vehicle Found Abandoned After Sussex County Crash
A crashed vehicle that took down a power line was found abandoned in Sussex County over the weekend, authorities said. The Byram Township Fire Department responded to the crash on Whitehall Hill Road alongside several local emergency crews around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. After the power was cut...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Glen Rock
SEE ANYTHING? A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning in Glen Rock, authorities confirmed. The victim was struck crossing Lincoln Avenue between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue just off southbound Route 208 shortly after 6:30 a.m., Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein said. She was...
Edison Man Charged in Secaucus Hit-and-Run Crash Which Seriously Injured a Jersey City Woman
Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. Members of the Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the Secaucus Police Department have arrested a 59-year-old man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Secaucus on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Som Abrol, of...
Of All Places: SUV Crash Destroys Auto Repair Shop In Bergenfield
An SUV slammed into an auto repair business -- collapsing the building -- in Bergenfield. The driver and passenger both fortunately emerged with minor injuries when their Nissan Rogue crashed into Auto Clinic Repair Tech Service on West Main Street with minor injuries at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. They...
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
New Brunswick Man Seriously Injured in Crash on I-95 in Houlton, Maine
Police say an 88-year-old New Brunswick man was seriously injured early Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Houlton. Corporal Dennis Quint and Trooper Noah Castonguay of the Maine State Police along with Houlton Ambulance personnel responded to the crash around noontime. Ervin Carter of Elmwood, N.B. was heading south on I-95 when he lost control of his 2010 GMC Sierra pickup, according to a news release from Corp. Quint.
Mercer County Swat Teams are Hours into Negotiations After Man Shoots Two
UPDATE: The swat team made entry into to the apartment and the suspect was not inside the apartment just after 2:00Am. TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police and Mercer County Sheriff’s swat teams have been on Eisenhower Ave between Coolidge Ave after a man shot a man and a female from his second floor apartment. A negotiator has been trying to get the suspect to surrender by shouting over a loudspeaker from a heavily armored vehicle. Swat teams also deployed loud blasts at the apartment but still have gotten no response. The scene is still active as of 2:00 Am. Residents have been evacuated from the area.
Repeat Offender Stopped With 120 Heroin Folds, 16 Crack Bags, 50 Ecstacy Pills: Haledon PD
A Paterson man with a history of drug-related arrests was seized by Haledon police who reported finding 120 heroin folds, 16 bags of crack and 50 Ecstasy pills in his car after they stopped him for speeding. Keith Clyburn, 49, also had heavily-tinted front and rear windows on the Chrysler...
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
"The earlier police activity in Beau Ridge has concluded. One arrest was made and there is no threat to the community. The incident, which occurred inside a residence, was resolved peacefully. Thank you for your patience and we apologize to those that were inconvenienced by this situation. More information will follow." Holmdel Police Department (Facebook Post)
UPDATED: Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office & Jersey City police investigating fatal Heights shooting
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the Heights from last night. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the area of Summit Avenue and Poplar Street. More to follow,” the HCPO tweeted early this morning.
Man Who Fled Fatal Crash Scene Gets Sentence In South Jersey
A 27-year-old Camden man was sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison for leaving the scene of a fatal crash, authorities said. The sport utility vehicle he was driving collided with another car that had crossed the center lines, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Christopher...
Three people hurt in Paterson shooting on 10th Avenue
Two women and a man were wounded in a shooting on 10th Avenue late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims – 36-year-old Paterson woman, 37-year-old Pittsburgh, Penn. woman, and 44-year-old Paterson man – were struck by gunfire on 10th Avenue and East 26th Street at around 11:12 p.m.
Fairfield County Financier's Fatal Fall Came Week After Facing Pair Of Criminal Charges
A Connecticut investment banker who plunged to his death from a rooftop bar in Manhattan was facing two misdemeanor criminal charges tied to a domestic incident.Fairfield County resident Dale L. Cheney, age 46, of New Canaan, jumped from Bar 54 at the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York at 135…
25-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In Jersey City
A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in Jersey City, authorities said. The shooting occurred Sunday, Jan. 29 on Summit Avenue,, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. At approximately 9:35 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of Summit Avenue and Poplar...
Newark Street Shooting Claims 29-Year-Old's Life
NEWARK, NJ — Authorities have released the identity of a 29-year-old city man killed in a hail of bullets on Tuesday, Jan. 24, on Clinton Avenue. Police found Boubacar Doukoure in a Clinton Avenue parking lot at 5:30 p.m. last Tuesday, bleeding and unconscious, according to a brief statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Doukoure was pronounced dead at the scene at 6 p.m. His identify was made public on Friday. Witnesses told police they reportedly heard more than a dozen, rapid-fire gunshots erupt in their neighborhood. It remains unclear if Doukoure was the target or an unfortunate bystander. No arrests have been...
Person shot twice on Jersey City street early Sunday
A man was shot twice in an early morning incident on a Jersey City street Sunday, police said in radio transmissions. Police said in the transmissions that the the man’s injuries — he was reported shot in the groin and femur — were life-threatening. The victim was shot on Forrest Street between Bergen Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 3 a.m.
Elderly resident charged in death of 91-year-old woman at N.J. nursing home where both lived
Authorities have charged an 81-year-old nursing home resident in the death of Clara Sutowski, 91, a fellow resident who suffered grievous injuries after he allegedly hit her in a hallway at AristaCare at Cedar Oaks in South Plainfield earlier this month. Angel Bermontiz, 81, of Piscataway, is accused of reckless...
