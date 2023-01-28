ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

The Independent

Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived

A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
UTAH STATE
Whiskey Riff

Big Ol’ Bull Elk And A Horse Size Each Other Up Over A Colorado Fence

I mean, they look to be fairly similar animals really. Outside of the massive antlers that elk can grow, their size isn’t far off. Bull elk can weigh up to 700 pounds and stand up to five feet tall at the shoulder, while the average horse weighs around 1,000 pounds and stands around five feet tall at the shoulder. The size match up seems fair until you see the two side-by-side.
ESTES PARK, CO
Tri-City Herald

Rare ‘reverse waterfall’ captured by drone in windy Utah canyon, video shows

A waterfall plummeting into a southwest Utah canyon appears to flow in reverse in an “amazing” video posted to Facebook by professional photograph RJ Hooper. “Seriously the most incredible day for such unique conditions!” Hooper wrote in a post with the video. The 60 mph wind gusts buffeting his drone made shooting the video extra challenging.
UTAH STATE
New York Post

Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip

Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
People

Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree

Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
PARK CITY, UT
New York Post

Kevin Costner lists 160-acre Aspen ranch for rent as fate on ‘Yellowstone’ looms

Kevin Costner may not be willing to give up his “Yellowstone” ranch in Montana, but he is saying welcome to his real-life ranch in Colorado. The recent Golden Globe winner is renting his 160-acre Aspen estate for a colossal $36,000 per night, The Post has learned. The property went up for rent last week. Comprising 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the spread occupies nearly 6,000 square feet. Known as the Dunbar Ranch, it has been pegged as “the ultimate luxury retreat,” and is located just minutes from downtown Aspen. Features of the property include 24/7 caretakers on site, a baseball...
ASPEN, CO
Outsider.com

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd

This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
Outsider.com

Wyoming Man Makes Key Decision That Helps Him Survive Scary Grizzly Bear Attack

Not sure if there is anything more terrifying in North America than grizzly bears. There isn’t an animal I’d less like to get attacked by, that’s for sure (except maybe ticks). Grizzly bear populations in the lower 48 states used to be so low that the sustainability of the species was in doubt. However, bear populations have rebounded strongly over the last few decades, and conflicts between people and bears have also increased. 8 people have been killed by grizzlies in the U.S. since 2020. A deer hunter in Wyoming is lucky not to be number 9 after surviving a grizzly attack back in October of 2022.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort

A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness. 
Vogue Magazine

The 8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.

Not everyone wants to spend a winter vacation skiing or snowboarding. But what makes the U.S.’s best mountain destinations so spectacular is that there’s so much else to do, meaning you never have to fasten planks to your feet if you don’t want to. Whether you’re interested in designer shopping, a see-and-be-seen après-ski scene, locavore dining, or exploring historic towns and villages, the best ski resorts in the U.S. have got you covered. Oh, and don’t forget the exceptional views and cozy, bucolic surroundings.
GEORGIA STATE

