See DIA’s clever response to landing on a ‘global eyesore’ listBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver loans developer $8.3 million for affordable housing complexDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver legalizes jaywalkingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado's "Sweetheart City" Has an Easy and Memorable Valentine's Day SurpriseColorado JillLoveland, CO
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DenverTed RiversDenver, CO
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Big Ol’ Bull Elk And A Horse Size Each Other Up Over A Colorado Fence
I mean, they look to be fairly similar animals really. Outside of the massive antlers that elk can grow, their size isn’t far off. Bull elk can weigh up to 700 pounds and stand up to five feet tall at the shoulder, while the average horse weighs around 1,000 pounds and stands around five feet tall at the shoulder. The size match up seems fair until you see the two side-by-side.
Tri-City Herald
Rare ‘reverse waterfall’ captured by drone in windy Utah canyon, video shows
A waterfall plummeting into a southwest Utah canyon appears to flow in reverse in an “amazing” video posted to Facebook by professional photograph RJ Hooper. “Seriously the most incredible day for such unique conditions!” Hooper wrote in a post with the video. The 60 mph wind gusts buffeting his drone made shooting the video extra challenging.
Mountain Lion Charging Through The Snow Is Equal Parts Majestic & Terrifying
A YouTube channel called NatureFootage has put out some incredible content over the years, showing off all side of wild animals, from the beautiful to the brutal, like this grizzly tumbling down a hill while chasing an elk. One of those videos is a short clip which shows, in ultra...
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Father of slain pageant queen, JonBenét Ramsey, asks Polis for face-to-face meeting
John Ramsey, the father of slain pageant queen JonBenét Ramsey, recently wrote a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading for a face-to face meeting to discuss his daughter's 26-year-old unsolved murder. JonBenét's brutal and mysterious death rocked the nation in December 1996, when the 5-year-old was found beaten,...
Bear Shows Off Insane Strength As It Easily Drags Moose Off The Road
“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it.
American skier Kyle Smaine believed among 2 killed in avalanche in Japan backcountry: reports
Kyle Smaine, a 31-year-old American pro skier, was believed to be among two foreign skiers killed when an avalanche triggered on Mount Hakuba Norikura in central Japan.
Popular Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'most beautiful' US spot
A popular Colorado mountain destination has once again found its way onto a 'most beautiful places' list. Travellers Worldwide recently published their list of 'most beautiful cities in the US in 2023,' and while Telluride isn't quite a city, it snagged the third spot of 19 places. Telluride "is an...
Is the Colorado River Rising?
Reservoirs along the Colorado River reached record lows last year, but recent rainfall has brought hope to the region.
Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip
Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
6666 Ranch: Why Yellowstone’s Four Sixes Ranch is a Legendary Place
When encountering the name “6666 Ranch,” most people would immediately think about the Yellowstone series, especially after it got featured in the show’s fourth season. It’s where John Dutton sends his ranch hand, Jimmy Hurdstram, hoping to turn him into a real cowboy. However, the ranch’s...
parentingisnteasy.co
Couple’s eyes jump upon sight of a lone 2-year-old riding his bike along busy highway
There are times when we come across a sight that literally stops us in our tracks. So when a couple spotted a two-year-old boy peddling towards them on a tiny bike on the highway, heading straight into oncoming traffic — the couple immediately slammed on their brakes and stopped the car.
Kevin Costner lists 160-acre Aspen ranch for rent as fate on ‘Yellowstone’ looms
Kevin Costner may not be willing to give up his “Yellowstone” ranch in Montana, but he is saying welcome to his real-life ranch in Colorado. The recent Golden Globe winner is renting his 160-acre Aspen estate for a colossal $36,000 per night, The Post has learned. The property went up for rent last week. Comprising 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the spread occupies nearly 6,000 square feet. Known as the Dunbar Ranch, it has been pegged as “the ultimate luxury retreat,” and is located just minutes from downtown Aspen. Features of the property include 24/7 caretakers on site, a baseball...
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd
This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
Wyoming Man Makes Key Decision That Helps Him Survive Scary Grizzly Bear Attack
Not sure if there is anything more terrifying in North America than grizzly bears. There isn’t an animal I’d less like to get attacked by, that’s for sure (except maybe ticks). Grizzly bear populations in the lower 48 states used to be so low that the sustainability of the species was in doubt. However, bear populations have rebounded strongly over the last few decades, and conflicts between people and bears have also increased. 8 people have been killed by grizzlies in the U.S. since 2020. A deer hunter in Wyoming is lucky not to be number 9 after surviving a grizzly attack back in October of 2022.
Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness.
Missing Lakota man found dead after Colorado launches new indigenous alert system
A new recently enacted program in Colorado aims to streamline the missing persons alert for indigenous people in the state disproportionately victimized by domestic violence.
The 8 Best Ski Resorts in the U.S.
Not everyone wants to spend a winter vacation skiing or snowboarding. But what makes the U.S.’s best mountain destinations so spectacular is that there’s so much else to do, meaning you never have to fasten planks to your feet if you don’t want to. Whether you’re interested in designer shopping, a see-and-be-seen après-ski scene, locavore dining, or exploring historic towns and villages, the best ski resorts in the U.S. have got you covered. Oh, and don’t forget the exceptional views and cozy, bucolic surroundings.
