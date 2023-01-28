Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Bay City Speedskating Association hosts athletes from across the country
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - It was all about ice and speed in Bay City...but not on the roadways, on the ice rink!. The Michigan Speedskating Association hosted its second annual Michigan State Meet Short Track where athletes of all ages from across the country participated. Organizers tell ABC12 the...
Flint-area basketball highlights: Hamady boys score 113 points; Corunna’s Brevin Boilore makes nine 3s
FLINT – There was an explosion at Hamady High School Friday night. It was courtesy of the Hawks’ offense. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
WNEM
Family competes against each other at Snowfest
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Teams from across Michigan came together to create some amazing snow sculptures for the 2023 Zehnder’s Snowfest. For two teams the competition is all in the family. For them the top prize isn’t the trophy, but the bragging rights for the next year. Chris...
abc12.com
Fresh blanket of snow greets Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) – Mother Nature delivered a fresh blanket of snow just in time for thousands of visitors to Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth. The downtown area of Frankenmuth was packed with people who were taking in the fun throughout the weekend. An estimated 100,000 people attend the event each year.
abc12.com
Flint's police chief shares reaction to video of Tyre Nichols beating
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he has seen only a portion of the video that shows Memphis, Tenn., police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Green said he found the video to be quite disturbing. "I think it gives law enforcement throughout the nation a black...
abc12.com
Inner city youth hockey camp teaches skills and life lessons
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some local kids hit the rink learning new skills and life lessons. The Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program is a seven-week initiative that aims to introduce kids to the sport, and help them get some exercise, have fun and learn new things. The first week...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
abc12.com
Rising heat and power prices concern Mid-Michigan shelters
FLINT (WJRT) - Consumers Energy customers are feeling the pinch- including homeless shelters across Mid-Michigan. A new billing rate took effect on January 20, adding another two dollars per 500 kilowatt hours to residential bills. "Our gas and electric bills are up about 22% in 2022 over 2021," said Dallas...
Arab American News
WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station
SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
abc12.com
An Alert Day continues for morning snow and poor road conditions
This weekend's winter storm dumped close to 9" across parts of mid-Michigan. Saginaw picked up 8.7", while Midland was close behind at 7". Flint checked in at 4.7". Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper teens with a few flurries. A few flurries could fly on Monday with...
Will winter end soon? Michigan’s Woody the Woodchuck ready to give her prediction
HOWELL, MI -- Is spring on the horizon or will Michigan face another six weeks of winter? Michigan’s official groundhog will soon decide. Woody the Woodchuck, a female groundhog, is planning to make her 25th prediction in front of a live audience around 8:30 a.m. for Groundhog Day on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Howell Nature Center.
abc12.com
Northbound I-75 reopens at Clio after crash
BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of northbound I-75 reopened between Clio and Birch Run on Monday morning after a crash in southern Saginaw County previously closed all four lanes. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. between Burt and Birch Run roads about a mile south of...
abc12.com
TikTok sensation Chef Ahmad Alzahabi cooks for followers at Flint Farmer's Market
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - He's a TikTok sensation and rising star Chef Ahmad Alzahabi, also known as The Golden Balance, cooked up some fun and delicious food for his followers at his first ever pop-up event at the Flint Farmer's Market. He shared many of his popular dishes with visitors.
2 Detroit chefs to compete in CBS’s ‘The Talk’ burger competition
Detroit will be in the spotlight Monday as two Detroit chefs showcase their culinary talents on a national talk show. Chefs Quiana “Que” Broden and Max Hardy will appear on CBS's "The Talk" for a friendly culinary battle for the title of best burger. The two will be featured on the show's “Food Face-Off” competition, airing 2-3 p.m. Monday on CBS WWJ-TV (Channel 62). ...
abc12.com
Mother nature delivered just in time for Zehnder's Snowfest
Downtown Frankenmuth was packed for the annual Zehnder's Snowfest last weekend. Estimated 100,000 people visit Frankenmuth each year to witness event.
abc12.com
Week 4 Fanzone Poll, Powers' Student Section wins for the second week in a row
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - For the second week in a row, Powers is taking home the FanZone crown!. Let's see if they can do it three weeks in a row.
abc12.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Great Lakes Bay Region for Saturday night and Sunday morning. Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. It includes...
abc12.com
Big Boy no more: Bridgeport restaurant closes for rebranding
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP (WJRT) – The owner of a popular restaurant in Saginaw Country called it quits over the weekend. The Big Boy in Bridgeport Township was the gathering place for many people over the years, but the owner is ready to take on a new chapter of her life.
