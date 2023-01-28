ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Family competes against each other at Snowfest

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Teams from across Michigan came together to create some amazing snow sculptures for the 2023 Zehnder’s Snowfest. For two teams the competition is all in the family. For them the top prize isn’t the trophy, but the bragging rights for the next year. Chris...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
abc12.com

Fresh blanket of snow greets Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) – Mother Nature delivered a fresh blanket of snow just in time for thousands of visitors to Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth. The downtown area of Frankenmuth was packed with people who were taking in the fun throughout the weekend. An estimated 100,000 people attend the event each year.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
abc12.com

Flint's police chief shares reaction to video of Tyre Nichols beating

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he has seen only a portion of the video that shows Memphis, Tenn., police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Green said he found the video to be quite disturbing. "I think it gives law enforcement throughout the nation a black...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Inner city youth hockey camp teaches skills and life lessons

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some local kids hit the rink learning new skills and life lessons. The Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program is a seven-week initiative that aims to introduce kids to the sport, and help them get some exercise, have fun and learn new things. The first week...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Rising heat and power prices concern Mid-Michigan shelters

FLINT (WJRT) - Consumers Energy customers are feeling the pinch- including homeless shelters across Mid-Michigan. A new billing rate took effect on January 20, adding another two dollars per 500 kilowatt hours to residential bills. "Our gas and electric bills are up about 22% in 2022 over 2021," said Dallas...
FLINT, MI
Arab American News

WXYZ anchor Dave LewAllen announces retirement after 35 years at the station

SOUTHFIELD – Thirty-five years to the day since he walked in the door at Broadcast House, Dave LewAllen announced he will retire from 7 Action News in April. LewAllen, a pillar of Detroit television news, first joined the station as a sports reporter in 1988. After nearly 15 years covering Detroit’s professional and college teams, LewAllen transitioned to news in 2002.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

An Alert Day continues for morning snow and poor road conditions

This weekend's winter storm dumped close to 9" across parts of mid-Michigan. Saginaw picked up 8.7", while Midland was close behind at 7". Flint checked in at 4.7". Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper teens with a few flurries. A few flurries could fly on Monday with...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Northbound I-75 reopens at Clio after crash

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of northbound I-75 reopened between Clio and Birch Run on Monday morning after a crash in southern Saginaw County previously closed all four lanes. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. between Burt and Birch Run roads about a mile south of...
CLIO, MI
The Detroit Free Press

2 Detroit chefs to compete in CBS’s ‘The Talk’ burger competition

Detroit will be in the spotlight Monday as two Detroit chefs showcase their culinary talents on a national talk show. Chefs Quiana “Que” Broden and Max Hardy will appear on CBS's "The Talk" for a friendly culinary battle for the title of best burger. The two will be featured on the show's “Food Face-Off” competition, airing 2-3 p.m. Monday on CBS WWJ-TV (Channel 62). ...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Great Lakes Bay Region for Saturday night and Sunday morning. Winter Storm Warning issued for Great Lakes Bay Region. The National Weather Service issued the Winter Storm Warning for 7 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. It includes...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Big Boy no more: Bridgeport restaurant closes for rebranding

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP (WJRT) – The owner of a popular restaurant in Saginaw Country called it quits over the weekend. The Big Boy in Bridgeport Township was the gathering place for many people over the years, but the owner is ready to take on a new chapter of her life.
BRIDGEPORT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy