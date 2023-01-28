Read full article on original website
Tyre Nichols Death: What We Know as Five Police Officers Fired
Tyre Nichols died in hospital days after being detained by police in a traffic stop.
Tyre Nichols Stepfather Shares Disturbing Details of Body Cam Video
"They walked around smoking cigarettes like it was all calm and like, you know, bragging about what happened," Nichols' stepfather said.
Ben Crump says the only known white Memphis police officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols' death pulled him from car and hit him with a Taser — yet had his identity protected
Memphis police put Preston Hemphill, the only known white cop involved in Tyre Nichols' death, on leave. Five Black officers were charged.
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Van driver who skipped red light causing deadly crash tells police: ‘I hope I killed someone’
A van driver has been heard on camera saying “I hope I killed someone”, after being arrested for causing the death of a teenager in a horror crash.Luke Hawkes, 28, skipped a red light at high speed in Bridgwater, Somerset, when he collided with 19-year-old Bethany Branson, who was killed instantly.“Oh well, you know what, I will get three, four, five years. Hopefully I killed them”, says in the body cam clip.He was jailed for 10 years and handed a 12 years and seven-month driving disqualification.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Succession season four trailer teases more family fightingReporter who lost an eye, leg and feet in Ukraine missile strike returns to TVRegional airline Flybe collapses for second time in three years
Lawmakers react to ‘brutal and violent killing’ of Tyre Nichols, call for justice after video of arrest released
The video of Nichols’ arrest on Jan. 10 showed the responding officers deploying pepper-spray and a stun gun against and repeatedly kicking and punching the 29-year-old Black man. Nichols can be heard yelling for his mother throughout the beating.
Graphic video released of US police officers beating Black motorist Tyre Nichols
The city of Memphis released shocking, graphic video footage on Friday of the violent encounter between Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, and the five police officers charged with murder in his beating death after a traffic stop earlier this month. One video clip shows officers dragging Nichols from the...
Protester Spotted Jumping On Hood Of Police Car After The Death Of Tyre Nichols
Protesters flooded Times Square in New York City on Friday, January 28, to speak out against the brutal slaying of Tyre Nichols. Marchers were heard chanting "no justice, no peace," and "no racist police." Although the demonstration began peacefully, one man was arrested after he was seen jumping on the hood of a New York Police Department vehicle, and at least three others were also led away in cuffs following an unspecified confrontation with cops in the area. 29-year-old Nichols was brutally beaten by five Memphis P.D. officers after being pulled over for a traffic stop. He died on January...
Michael Haight is accused of killing his wife and 5 kids in a brutal Utah familicide. Police reports suggest he had a troubling pattern of aggression toward children.
Before Michael Haight fatally shot his entire Utah family, his wife, Tausha Haight, had filed for divorce.
Voices: Tyre Nichols’ death shows us the police are not always telling the whole truth
As the nation turns its attention to the death of Tyre Nichols, there’s something you need to know. In cases like these, police don’t always tell the full truth. Sometimes they seek to distract from it. Other times they flat-out lie.This is well known to victims of police violence, civil rights organisers, and those, like me, who spend their days covering policing. But it’s an important thing to remember after the Friday release of law enforcement video of Nichols’s 7 January arrest, perhaps the most explosive instance of police misconduct since George Floyd. Here’s what I’ve learned covering the...
Alex Murdaugh Cries in Court When Body Cam Footage Shows Victims, But Cop Says No 'Visible Tears' at Time
A responding officer testified about Alex Murdaugh's behavior at the crime scene Alex Murdaugh reportedly wiped away tears in a South Carolina courtroom yesterday when footage from a responding officer's body camera showing his slain wife and son was shown during his murder trial on Thursday. However, that responding officer testified that Murdaugh didn't cry at the crime scene at the time. The officer said Murdaugh didn't seem upset and there were no "visible tears," CNN reports. At the time of the 2021 murders, Murdaugh also claimed...
Tyre Nichols Body Cam Footage To Be Released & 5 Officers Are Charged And Jailed For Murder
Five Memphis police officers were fired, charged and jailed in the course of one week in connection to Tyre Nichols' death. The 29-year-old was reportedly stopped for a traffic violation and was allegedly beaten by these cops on January 7. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some...
Snapchat video in Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial is the 'strongest evidence' for prosecution: Nancy Grace
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace addressed blood-spatter analysis in the Murdaugh double-murder trial, stressing the importance of technology within the grisly case.
Moment ‘calculated predator’ pretending to be taxi driver ‘picks up’ rape victim
Officials in Plymouth have released CCTV footage showing the moment a rapist used a taxi to lure a woman into his car. This video shows Yuseab Woldeab, 27, pulling up in the vehicle pretending to be a taxi driver to “pick up” a woman in her 20s. After the victim passed out in his car, he took her back to his house to commit what police described as "horrendous offences"Senior investigating officer Chris Kinski called Woldeab a "calculated predictor."Woldeab was found guilty of two charges of rape and one charge of kidnapping. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Andrew Malkinson: Man who spent 17 years in jail for rape he denies could have conviction quashedPlymouth mass-murderer Jake Davison seen wielding gun in newly-released videoFamilies wade through waist-deep floodwater in New Zealand
