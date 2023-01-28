Read full article on original website
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant Injury
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In Oakland
Dave's Hot Chicken Opens New Location in Oakland
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac Man
COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco's Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.
NBC Bay Area
Memorial in San Jose Honors California Shooting Victims
After a deadly week of gun violence in the Bay Area, the community came together Sunday to honor the victims. Residents gathered in San Jose for a candlelight vigil -- an step they consider important for the healing process. The event was put together by the Asian Law Alliance and...
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay farm to build permanent housing for workers after mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - As investigators peeled back the layers into a mass shooting at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, state and local officials uncovered cramped living conditions and allegations of low wages at the farms. Now, one of those farms says it will build permanent housing...
KTVU FOX 2
North Bay community rallies around teen who lost her mother and sister just weeks apart
NOVATO, Calif. - A heartbroken North Bay community has been rallying around a 16-year-old girl who’s now become the only remaining member of her immediate family after losing her mother, just weeks after her sister was killed in a devastating car crash. A family friend announced to KTVU on...
Victim identified in fatal weekend house party shooting in Boulder Creek
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of the 18-year-old victim of a fatal shooting at a house party in Boulder Creek on Saturday. One school administrator wrote that the victim "was recognized by teachers for possessing an upbeat attitude toward life and school and for being an enjoyable student." A teenage boy has been arrested as a suspect in the shooting.
KTVU FOX 2
Celebration of life held for Alexis Gabe, 1 year since disappearance
It has been a devastating year filled with searches, questions, and finally closure for the Gabe family of Oakley. They held a Celebration of Life for Alexis Gabe who was last seen on Jan. 26, 2022. The event was filled with laughter and tears and brought together a community that showed tremendous support throughout this journey.
KTVU FOX 2
Utah trucker arrested on suspicion of Concord cold-case murder
A 55-year-old truck driver has been arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly murdering a woman in Concord in 1994. James William Grimsley allegedly killed Terrie Ladwig in her apartment more than 28 years ago. He was booked on Saturday and bond was set at $1 million, according to jail...
KTVU FOX 2
Tesla driver who drove family over Devil's Slide cliff charged with attempted murder
The driver of a Tesla that plunged 250 feet off a cliff at Devil's Slide, injuring his two young children and his wife, was charged Monday with attempted murder, according to the prosecutor's office. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was released from the hospital and booked into jail last week and...
KTVU FOX 2
Jogger spots dog trapped under rocks at SF's Ocean Beach
SAN FRANCISCO - A jogger at San Francisco's Ocean Beach helped save a dog who was trapped under some large rocks. The jogger was running along the beach when he heard a bark and decided to stop. He was then surprised to find the dog's face looking up from the...
Officials: Half Moon Bay shooter carried out his attack because he was mad about a $100 bill
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe shared on Friday that the Half Moon Bay shooting that saw seven lose their lives was caused by a $100 repair bill.
KTVU FOX 2
Hundreds protest in Oakland over beating death of Tyre Nichols
OAKLAND, Calif. - Hundreds marched through the streets of Oakland on Sunday chanting, demanding justice, and protesting the beating and death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis Police officers. "I am upset. Pissed off. Why do you need to tell me to be peaceful?" said activist Toni McNeil.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Zoo to reopen on Friday, Glowfari event extended
Oakland Zoo officials announced the zoo will reopen to the public Friday, February 3. In addition, the Glowfari attraction will be extended through March 4.
KTVU FOX 2
Saga over pricey San Francisco bathroom coming to an end
SAN FRANCISCO - The saga of the almost $2-million bathroom in San Francisco looks like it is coming to an end. The city's Recreation and Park department says the project to install a public restroom at the Noe Valley Town Square will now cost $300,000 instead of the previous price tag.
SFist
Senior Care Worker Charged With Elder Abuse After 94-Year-Old Man Dies From Drinking Cleaning Fluid
A San Pablo woman has been charged with felony elder abuse after a resident at the Atria Senior Living facility in Walnut Creek died from drinking cleaning fluid — in a death that the facility allegedly first attempted to blame on Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. We brought you the...
COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.
The Doodler, is an unidentified serial killer believed responsible for up to 16 murders and three assaults of men in San Francisco, California, between January 1974 and September 1975. The nickname was given due to the perpetrator’s habit of sketching his victims prior to their sexual encounters and slayings by stabbing. The perpetrator met his victims at gay nightclubs, bars and restaurants.
sanjoseinside.com
Work-from-home Patterns Continue Post Pandemic, Threatening BART Deficits
Former commuters who continue to work from home continue to impact the numbers of riders on public transit, especially Bay Area Rapid Transit. Barring an unexpected, sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, according to regional transit officials.
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
KTVU FOX 2
Cold snap concerns homeless and advocates in South Bay
Santa Clara County emergency officials say warming centers will be available until 9 p.m. at various locations. Still, homeless advocates are concerned that won’t be enough. LaMonica Peters reports.
Report: Half Moon Bay shooting suspect angered by bill from on-site accident
SAN MATEO COUNTY – The San Mateo County District Attorney on Friday confirmed a report that the Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspect claimed the incident stemmed from his anger over a $100 equipment bill.The suspect, 66-year-old Half Moon Bay resident Chunli Zhao, was arrested and charged with fatally shooting seven people at two Half Moon Bay area farms Monday afternoon. The victims who died have been identified as Zhishen Liu, 73, Aixiang Zhang, 74, Qizhong Cheng, 66, Jingzhi Lu, 64, Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, Yetao Bing, 43, and Jose Romero Perez, 38. An eighth victim, Pedro Romero Perez, was critically...
Police search for 2 armed robbery suspects after South San Francisco business targeted
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Two armed robbery suspects out of South San Francisco remain on the loose late Saturday night, more than a day after they robbed a business at gunpoint and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.South San Francisco police said it happened at about 2 p.m. Friday at a business in the 300 block of Grand Avenue, where the armed suspects entered the business, pointed a handgun at the manager before demanding cash. After the suspects were given the cash, they ran off on foot heading westbound on Third Lane.The first suspect is described as a...
