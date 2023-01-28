Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Attorney Convicted of Trying to Swindle $1.3 Million From IRSTaxBuzzYoungstown, OH
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in DelawareEast Coast TravelerNewark, DE
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
Related
ysnlive.com
COWBOYS ROPE IN THE RAIDERS
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Back in action for the first time since last Friday, the Chaney Cowboys (9-6) saw three players reach double digits in their 61-52 victory over the visiting South Range Raiders (9-8). Six different Cowboys would score in the opening quarter of play to jumpstart Chaney to...
ysnlive.com
CARDINALS SWEEP SEASON SERIES WITH SPARTANS
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals met the Boardman Spartans for the final time in the regular season on Saturday night. Canfield took the first battle in Boardman by a final of 54-44. The Cardinals held the Spartans scoreless in the first quarter, and kept the defensive pressure up all game to sweep the season series with the Spartans.
ysnlive.com
BADGER FINDS A WAY IN NON CONFERENCE PLAY
NILES OH- Saturday afternoon was a big game for the Lady Braves of Badger and former Ursuline Irish basketball star and now coach Lavell Turnage they got their 15th straight win against the Lady Niles McKinley Red Dragons, winning 62-47. The game had a few lineup changes as Gabriella Miller...
ysnlive.com
DOUBTING ABBY IS A MAZUR PROBLEM
ATWATER OH- Rolling over to our friends in Atwater, Ohio The Waterloo Vikings girls basketball team is having another great season! One of those reasons is because Portage County sharpshooter Abby Mazur! The Waterloo senior has shown her abilities as a great basketball player and an even better person!. Learning...
ysnlive.com
BADGER BRINGS THE BOOM
ASHTABULA, OHIO- The Badger Braves traveled on the road to take on the St. John Heralds. The Heralds gave the Braves a tough battle during the first half as they trailed the Braves by a score of 32-26. Duncan Moy, who only had 2 points in the second quarter went off in the 2nd half and finished the game with 40 points. Cole Burnett had another solid night with 12 points, as the Braves pulled away and beat the Heralds 65-43. The Braves will be back at home on Tuesday to take on the Maplewood Rockets.
ysnlive.com
IRISH MAKE STATEMENT AGAINST MASSILLON
Coach this time of year is looking for their “signature win” in the season, and on Friday night Ursuline not only found their groove, but may have found that signature win headed down the stretch on the Irish’s season in a 67-46 victory. Vinny Flauto led the...
OHSAA releases girls’ basketball tournament field
The brackets have been released, here's a look at each district.
WFMJ.com
Boardman boys & girls bowling capture conference championships
The All American Conference held their annual bowling tournament at Boardman Lanes. The Boardman Girls & Boys both won the championship. . Team scores and individual high scorers are listed below:. Boys. Boardman 2726. Canfield 2669. Warren 2518. Austintown 2439. Howland 2439. MVP: Gavin Caldwell Howland (Senior) 469 series. Girls.
2023 Eastern Ohio Wrestling League tournament results
The Eastern Ohio Wrestling League championships took place this weekend at Austintown Fitch High School.
Legendary Cleveland baseball fan John Adams has died
The Cleveland Guardians confirmed in a post on Twitter that beloved drummer and super fan John Adams has died at 71.
ysnlive.com
ROCKETS SHAKE OFF SPRINGFIELD
LOWELLVILLE OH- Lowellville beat Springfield 46-22 on Friday night to win their 6th straight game and sweep Springfield on the season. It was tied 19-19 at halftime then lowellville outscored Springfield 16-0 in the 3rd qtr to make it 35-19 after 3. Thru outscored them 27-3 total in the second half.
Watch: Poland vs. Struthers Girls Basketball
Poland seeks a season sweep; Struthers is after the decisive league victory.
27 First News
Anthony F. Trolio, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 23, 2023, Anthony Frank Trolio died in Boardman, Ohio. He was 73 years old. Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Doris Trolio of Youngstown, Ohio. He is survived by his six children, John (Karen), Tracy, Terrah, Monica, Anthony...
Fire wakes residents in Campbell Monday morning
Residents inside a home in Campbell were awoken early Monday morning when a fire started in their home.
Tri-State Cinderella Project hosts fashion show
Sunday, girls modeled dozens of dresses in East Liverpool for a good cause.
Garage total loss after fire in Warren
A garage is a total loss Monday morning after a fire broke out in Warren.
Crash delays weekend traffic on Route 11
A portion of State Route 11 has been closed after a two-car crash on Sunday afternoon.
Major interstate backed up after crash in Youngstown
Traffic is heavily backed up on a major interstate after a crash Monday afternoon.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Nashville Chicken In Canton
Famous chicken tenders! The Howlin Bird is located on South Main Street in North Canton.
Heavy police presence after chase on Youngstown’s South Side
There was a heavy police presence in Youngstown early Saturday morning after a car chase.
Comments / 0