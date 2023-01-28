ASHTABULA, OHIO- The Badger Braves traveled on the road to take on the St. John Heralds. The Heralds gave the Braves a tough battle during the first half as they trailed the Braves by a score of 32-26. Duncan Moy, who only had 2 points in the second quarter went off in the 2nd half and finished the game with 40 points. Cole Burnett had another solid night with 12 points, as the Braves pulled away and beat the Heralds 65-43. The Braves will be back at home on Tuesday to take on the Maplewood Rockets.

KINSMAN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO