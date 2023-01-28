ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

ysnlive.com

COWBOYS ROPE IN THE RAIDERS

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Back in action for the first time since last Friday, the Chaney Cowboys (9-6) saw three players reach double digits in their 61-52 victory over the visiting South Range Raiders (9-8). Six different Cowboys would score in the opening quarter of play to jumpstart Chaney to...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

CARDINALS SWEEP SEASON SERIES WITH SPARTANS

CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals met the Boardman Spartans for the final time in the regular season on Saturday night. Canfield took the first battle in Boardman by a final of 54-44. The Cardinals held the Spartans scoreless in the first quarter, and kept the defensive pressure up all game to sweep the season series with the Spartans.
CANFIELD, OH
ysnlive.com

BADGER FINDS A WAY IN NON CONFERENCE PLAY

NILES OH- Saturday afternoon was a big game for the Lady Braves of Badger and former Ursuline Irish basketball star and now coach Lavell Turnage they got their 15th straight win against the Lady Niles McKinley Red Dragons, winning 62-47. The game had a few lineup changes as Gabriella Miller...
NILES, OH
ysnlive.com

DOUBTING ABBY IS A MAZUR PROBLEM

ATWATER OH- Rolling over to our friends in Atwater, Ohio The Waterloo Vikings girls basketball team is having another great season! One of those reasons is because Portage County sharpshooter Abby Mazur! The Waterloo senior has shown her abilities as a great basketball player and an even better person!. Learning...
ATWATER, OH
ysnlive.com

BADGER BRINGS THE BOOM

ASHTABULA, OHIO- The Badger Braves traveled on the road to take on the St. John Heralds. The Heralds gave the Braves a tough battle during the first half as they trailed the Braves by a score of 32-26. Duncan Moy, who only had 2 points in the second quarter went off in the 2nd half and finished the game with 40 points. Cole Burnett had another solid night with 12 points, as the Braves pulled away and beat the Heralds 65-43. The Braves will be back at home on Tuesday to take on the Maplewood Rockets.
KINSMAN, OH
ysnlive.com

IRISH MAKE STATEMENT AGAINST MASSILLON

Coach this time of year is looking for their “signature win” in the season, and on Friday night Ursuline not only found their groove, but may have found that signature win headed down the stretch on the Irish’s season in a 67-46 victory. Vinny Flauto led the...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman boys & girls bowling capture conference championships

The All American Conference held their annual bowling tournament at Boardman Lanes. The Boardman Girls & Boys both won the championship. . Team scores and individual high scorers are listed below:. Boys. Boardman 2726. Canfield 2669. Warren 2518. Austintown 2439. Howland 2439. MVP: Gavin Caldwell Howland (Senior) 469 series. Girls.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
ysnlive.com

ROCKETS SHAKE OFF SPRINGFIELD

LOWELLVILLE OH- Lowellville beat Springfield 46-22 on Friday night to win their 6th straight game and sweep Springfield on the season. It was tied 19-19 at halftime then lowellville outscored Springfield 16-0 in the 3rd qtr to make it 35-19 after 3. Thru outscored them 27-3 total in the second half.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
27 First News

Anthony F. Trolio, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 23, 2023, Anthony Frank Trolio died in Boardman, Ohio. He was 73 years old. Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Doris Trolio of Youngstown, Ohio. He is survived by his six children, John (Karen), Tracy, Terrah, Monica, Anthony...
BOARDMAN, OH

