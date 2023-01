LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The calendar is about to flip into the month of February, and that means only one thing: a new season of college baseball is just around the corner. The Louisville baseball program was able to return to form after missing the 2021 NCAA Tournament, bouncing back in 2022 to make an appearance in the College Station Super Regional against Texas A&M. Heading into 2023, the Cardinals are hoping to make another deep postseason run, one that hopefully ends in the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

