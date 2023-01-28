Read full article on original website
thesource.com
JAY-Z Reportedly ‘Helping’ Rihanna With Super Bowl Lvii Halftime Performance, Roc Nation To Organize Show
With Super Bowl LVII happening in just under a month, many anticipate Rihanna’s halftime performance. Indeed she has a stacked discography, hits after hits, and notable features, but she also hasn’t dropped an album since 2016. With all that time between now and then, fans aren’t sure what to expect.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube, MC Eiht & More Pay Tribute To Beloved West Coast Producer Laylaw Who Has Died
Ice Cube, MC Eiht and several other members of the West Coast Hip Hop community have paid tribute to producer Laylaw, who has died. The beloved producer’s death was confirmed on Thursday (January 12) in an Instagram post by rapper Tha Chill, who co-founded Compton’s Most Wanted with MC Eiht.
Swizz Beatz Reveals Lil Wayne Didn’t Like “Uproar” Alterations
Swizz Beatz revealed Lil Wayne didn’t take too kindly to changes made to their “Uproar” single. During the Jan. 19 episode of Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin Podcast, the Ruff Ryders head honcho revealed that alterations made to the Tha Carter V single, which primarily impacted his vocals, didn’t sit well with the New Orleans rapper. The Verzuz co-founder detailed that he converted some of Weezy’s lyrics and repurposed them into a hook for the single, prompting backlash from the legend. More from VIBE.comLil Wayne's $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major HitRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact AwardLil Wayne's...
musictimes.com
Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
50 Cent Claims Jay-Z Purposely Left Him Out of Super Bowl Commercial
50 Cent and Jay-Z might’ve both built hip-hop empires, but the two moguls have never been good friends. 50, real name Curtis Jackson, made that clear when he recently insinuated that Hova, real name Shawn Carter, purposely left him out of the commercial for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. 50 Cent was among the star-studded lineup for the show as part of Dr. Dre’s headlining set.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Family Guy Called Out for Nipsey Hussle Joke in Resurfaced Episode
A Nipsey Hussle joke in a resurfaced episode of Family Guy has some people calling foul. On Tuesday morning (Jan. 24), Twitter user @lowkeykai_ shared a snippet of the Family Guy episode that contained a joke referencing the late rapper. The episode, which originally aired in April of 2021, is titled "Young Parent Trap." In one scene, Chris notifies his father he is going to a concert event called Quachella.
Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights
Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Says Eminem Has Impacted Hip-Hop Than Jay-Z
50 Cent says that Eminem has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z. 50 Cent came to bat for Eminem in response to Jamal Crawford arguing that Jay-Z has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Eminem. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year had been discussing the topic on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast with Shaq.
thesource.com
Rock The Bells Announces Lineup for First-Ever Timeless Hip Hop Cruise with Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Ghostface, and More For Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary
Rock The Bells (RTB), the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, announced the lineup for “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” in partnership with Sixthman, the industry leader in unforgettable music and lifestyle festivals at sea. The lineup features...
musictimes.com
Flo Rida Makes Comeback After A Decade? Rapper Headlines 2023 Grammys Afterparty Celebration
Flo Rida has not released any new studio albums since 2012, and fans have begun to wonder if he's retired. The hitmaker isn't retired, but instead has been working on new music for quite some time now, and the upcoming Grammys afterparty celebration might finally be the time he'll unleash what's been kept in his vault for so long.
Lil Wayne’s New Artist, Drizzy P Makes a Statement in His Latest Freestyle
Drizzy P, Young Money’s new artist starts the year off the right way by freestyling over insane beats with the Most Energetic Entertainer, Manni Supreme on Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station, Hot 107.9. To give a little history about the rapper, it wasn’t until Drizzy P’s senior year of High School in 2020, that he […]
Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Rick Ross, And More Join Upcoming ‘Rock The Bells’ Cruise
Rock The Bells has revealed a stacked lineup for the inaugural Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience, in partnership with Sixthman. Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, guests will set sail in November 2023 with some of the culture’s most recognized and established talents. The full lineup includes Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, and more.More from VIBE.comWatch LL Cool J Accept Key To The City At...
netflixjunkie.com
“My life changed from…” – Broke Lil Yachty Only Had $70 Before Kanye West’s Yeezy Show, Rest Is History
Over the years, many musicians have left an impact on the music industry. However, none of them has influenced the music industry in the way Kanye West has. While in recent times, the rapper finds himself surrounded by controversies and legal problems, West once influenced a generation of rappers with his music. Renowned rappers like Kid Cudi and Drake have credited West and called him a legend. But do you know, West’s show even helped Lil Yachty back in the day?
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Theater Show in NYC: Watch
Drake finally took the stage at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night after a couple of failed attempts. The show was a part of his partnership with SiriusXM where he hosts his exclusive Sound42 channel. The Canadian hitmaker had to postpone his show twice, first due...
hotnewhiphop.com
Def Jam Exec Passed On Signing Nicki Minaj, Says Ransom
Ransom claims he suggested to the exec that they should give Nicki a deal. The person allegedly said, “Nah, that will never work.”. Rap Radar has returned with a gem-filled conversation with Ransom. The rapper revisited several highlights of his career and revealed an interaction he had with an executive at Def Jam. Apparently, he suggested the label sign a rising artist at the time: Nicki Minaj. However, the person dismissed the young rapper.
Lil Yachty, Styles P, Popcaan and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the music industry slowly beings to wake back up, more projects from some of your favorite artists are getting rolled out. This week, a popular young Atlanta rapper makes his genre-bending return, a veteran New York rhymer drops his 15th solo project and a Drake-cosigned dancehall artist releases new riddims and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bouba Savage Collides with Lil Uzi Vert On New Single “Win A Lot”
Lil Uzi Vert extends his co-sign to budding teenage drill star Bouba Savage for an immediate highlight off of his new project, It’s Amazing. Over the years, Lil Uzi Vert hasn’t shied away from showing love to the younger generation coming up behind him. This time, he shows love to the viral drill sensation Bouba Savage for “Win A Lot.” The song sits at #2 on the tracklist of It’s Amazing, and perfectly allows Savage’s versatility to shine.
