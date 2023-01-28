ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

news3lv.com

New study finds 7% birth decrease in Nevada, 24th largest nationwide

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Childbirth is declining nationwide, with a new study finding the decrease happening faster in Nevada than in other parts of the country. A team of analysts from QuoteWizard found Nevada to have 33,655 births in 2021, a 7 percent decrease compared to the 36,260 births reported in 2016.
Nevada Current

As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
news3lv.com

UNLV announces date for annual State of the University address

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A date for UNLV's State of the University address has been announced. On Monday, the university shared that President Keith E. Whitfield will deliver the address on Thursday, February 2. MORE UNLV NEWS | UNLV Lady Rebels defeat UNR 80-57 in front of first sellout...
Oscar

Fishing in Nevada Options

Fishing in Nevada offers a wide variety of options for anglers of all skill levels. From high mountain lakes to the vast deserts, Nevada's diverse landscape provides an abundance of opportunities to catch a variety of fish species.
malta

Nevada Fishing License

Fishing in Nevada is a popular pastime for both residents and visitors alike. To legally fish in the state, individuals must obtain a valid fishing license. There are several different types of fishing licenses available in Nevada, including annual licenses, short-term licenses, and combination licenses that include hunting privileges. Prices vary depending on the type of license and the individual's residency status.
news3lv.com

Nevada SPCA looking for forever home for French Toast

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wouldn't you love to wake up one morning to a warm snuggle from French Toast?. He's looking for a forever home, and Lori Heeren from the Nevada SPCA joined us to share some details on the friendly cat. Visit nevadaspca.org to learn how you can...
everythingelko.com

Nevada Wild Fine Art Exhibit & Sale

This month’s Northeastern Nevada Artist feature is a shout out to the contemporary work of nineteen Nevada Wild Artists. Inspired by the Nevada Arts Council’s Basin to Range Exchange project, these creative artists focus on their love for Nevada’s lands, people, wildlife and culture as inspiration for their art. This, the third of the Nevada Wild Exhibits, opens January 20 to April 30, 2023 in the Southfork Gallery at the California Trail Interpretative Center.
nevadabusiness.com

Nevada Rural Housing Announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services

Carson City, Nev. – Nevada Rural Housing announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services. Lourdes began her role as the Director of Rental Services in January of 2023. To the role, Lourdes brings an extensive background of leadership and managerial roles and with a deep knowledge of all things Nevada Rural Housing she earned during her seven year tenure at the agency.
2news.com

Food Bank of Northern Nevada survey reveals who they serve on a regular basis

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announced the release of a year-long effort to gain valuable insight into what families are facing on a daily basis in respect to hunger and food insecurity. The Feeding Our Community Survey was conducted in partnership with the Nevada Center for Surveys, Evaluation, and Statistics at the University of Nevada Reno.
koamnewsnow.com

RAW: NV: RARE SNOWFALL IN LAS VEGAS AREA

Rare snow blankets parts of Las Vegas valley. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Record-Courier

Frey Ranch named Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year

The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Made in Nevada presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon. Frey Ranch Distillery was selected from 15 nominations by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada to...
FALLON, NV
ABC 15 News

Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, NV — Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than...
news3lv.com

Winter weather prompts school delays in northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe Basin

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A number of schools and college campuses across northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 30 due to winter weather. All Washoe County schools, including those in Incline Village, will start two hours later. In addition to the delay, all winter bus stops will be in effect.
