Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
New study finds 7% birth decrease in Nevada, 24th largest nationwide
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Childbirth is declining nationwide, with a new study finding the decrease happening faster in Nevada than in other parts of the country. A team of analysts from QuoteWizard found Nevada to have 33,655 births in 2021, a 7 percent decrease compared to the 36,260 births reported in 2016.
As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Tesla’s expansion of its Nevada factory appears poised to trigger an entirely new package of tax abatements worth hundreds of millions of dollars, all of it authorized by the original sweetheart deal Legislators approved in 2014. Tesla last week announced a $3.6 billion, 4-million-square-foot expansion of its Giga Nevada campus in Northern Nevada. The project, […] The post As Tesla factory expands, so too could Nevada’s massive tax abatements appeared first on Nevada Current.
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitude
A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing green, teardrop-shaped object moving overhead at a low altitude at 10 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
news3lv.com
UNLV announces date for annual State of the University address
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A date for UNLV's State of the University address has been announced. On Monday, the university shared that President Keith E. Whitfield will deliver the address on Thursday, February 2. MORE UNLV NEWS | UNLV Lady Rebels defeat UNR 80-57 in front of first sellout...
Fishing in Nevada Options
Fishing in Nevada offers a wide variety of options for anglers of all skill levels. From high mountain lakes to the vast deserts, Nevada's diverse landscape provides an abundance of opportunities to catch a variety of fish species.
news3lv.com
News 3 Exclusive: Governor Lombardo sits down for first TV interview
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo sat down with News 3 for his first one-on-one TV interview since taking office. He spoke from his Southern Nevada office in the Grant Sawyer building four days after his State of the State address in Carson City. He discussed a range...
Nevada Fishing License
Fishing in Nevada is a popular pastime for both residents and visitors alike. To legally fish in the state, individuals must obtain a valid fishing license. There are several different types of fishing licenses available in Nevada, including annual licenses, short-term licenses, and combination licenses that include hunting privileges. Prices vary depending on the type of license and the individual's residency status.
news3lv.com
Nevada SPCA looking for forever home for French Toast
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Wouldn't you love to wake up one morning to a warm snuggle from French Toast?. He's looking for a forever home, and Lori Heeren from the Nevada SPCA joined us to share some details on the friendly cat. Visit nevadaspca.org to learn how you can...
everythingelko.com
Nevada Wild Fine Art Exhibit & Sale
This month’s Northeastern Nevada Artist feature is a shout out to the contemporary work of nineteen Nevada Wild Artists. Inspired by the Nevada Arts Council’s Basin to Range Exchange project, these creative artists focus on their love for Nevada’s lands, people, wildlife and culture as inspiration for their art. This, the third of the Nevada Wild Exhibits, opens January 20 to April 30, 2023 in the Southfork Gallery at the California Trail Interpretative Center.
nevadabusiness.com
Nevada Rural Housing Announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services
Carson City, Nev. – Nevada Rural Housing announces Lourdes Zuniga-Perez as Director of Rental Services. Lourdes began her role as the Director of Rental Services in January of 2023. To the role, Lourdes brings an extensive background of leadership and managerial roles and with a deep knowledge of all things Nevada Rural Housing she earned during her seven year tenure at the agency.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada survey reveals who they serve on a regular basis
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announced the release of a year-long effort to gain valuable insight into what families are facing on a daily basis in respect to hunger and food insecurity. The Feeding Our Community Survey was conducted in partnership with the Nevada Center for Surveys, Evaluation, and Statistics at the University of Nevada Reno.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: NV: RARE SNOWFALL IN LAS VEGAS AREA
Rare snow blankets parts of Las Vegas valley. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Record-Courier
Frey Ranch named Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year
The Nevada Department of Agriculture, in partnership with Made in Nevada presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon. Frey Ranch Distillery was selected from 15 nominations by three judges from the NDA and Made in Nevada to...
news3lv.com
Tennessee defends injunction to halt to transgender sports competition, use of facilities
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has filed a brief defending an injunction which prevents transgender individuals from competing on sports teams or use locker rooms of the opposite biological sex. The brief supports a 2022 injunction by the Eastern District of Tennessee and 19 other states pausing guidance from the...
ABC 15 News
Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, NV — Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than...
news3lv.com
Winter weather prompts school delays in northern Nevada, Lake Tahoe Basin
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A number of schools and college campuses across northern Nevada will be on a two-hour delay on Monday, January 30 due to winter weather. All Washoe County schools, including those in Incline Village, will start two hours later. In addition to the delay, all winter bus stops will be in effect.
lvsportsbiz.com
Nevada To Oakland Athletics: No New Taxes For Ballpark In Las Vegas But There Are Economic Programs Available For Businesses
Not a single person is standing in the way of the Oakland Athletics moving to Las Vegas and building a baseball park. In fact, any other businesses have moved from California to Las Vegas to open shop. But if the Major League Baseball franchise wants free public money from the...
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Nevada
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
Man who kidnapped woman in Nevada for two weeks now a fugitive in Oregon
Police were searching for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of critically injuring another woman he held captive for two weeks.
Comments / 0