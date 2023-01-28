ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rodriguez...
MONTEBELLO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello

A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. Details about the crime were not immediately available. The driver pulled into a dead end area...
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTLA

Man found dead on Anaheim road identified; police investigating

Police have identified a man found dead on an Anaheim street on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a collapsed person on East Street just south of the 91 Freeway around 7:20 a.m., said police. When police arrived at the […]
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead

POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen shot while walking in LA area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two teens charged with fatal shooting in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two 18-year-olds were charged Friday with fatally shooting a 36-year-old man in Santa Ana in December in what police said was a confrontation over graffiti vandalism in a 7-Eleven store parking lot. Adan Constantino Reyes and Jesus Daniel Reyes both of Santa Ana, were charged...
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man killed while driving mini bike in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. – A man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night while riding a mini bike in Downey, according to authorities. Downey police received multiple calls for a person with injuries near the San Gabriel River. Sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene to assist with the investigation.
DOWNEY, CA
KTLA

2 teens arrested after man found dead in Long Beach

Two teenagers were arrested on Friday after a man was found shot to death in Long Beach. The suspects were identified as a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, according to Long Beach police. The victim was identified as Isaiah Saucedo, 20, from Long Beach. On Jan. 6, officers responded to the 5500 block of […]
LONG BEACH, CA
menifee247.com

Menifee woman charged with attempted murder

A Menifee woman faces three felony counts, including attempted murder, following a shooting at a local residence Friday night, police said. Jobana Machuca, 46, was taken into custody after officers responded to a call for service at 6:21 p.m. in the 29000 block of Farbo Court, according to a Menifee Police Department news release. The victim stated he had been shot in the arm.
MENIFEE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Bicyclist killed in Orange County

FULLERTON, Calif. – A bicyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash this afternoon, according to authorities. Fullerton police officers responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. about a possible hit-and-run that occurred near Beach Blvd. and Rosecrans Ave. Upon arrival, they found a solo bicyclist lying unresponsive in the...
FULLERTON, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in Long Beach crash by apparent wrong-way driver

LONG BEACH, Calif. - One man was killed by an apparent wrong-way driver in Long Beach Sunday, according to officials, and the alleged-wrong way driver is in the hospital in critical condition. The crash happened around 4 a.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, according to the...
LONG BEACH, CA
newsantaana.com

SAPD Chief Valentin responds to the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers

“The brutality suffered by Tyre Nichols in Tennessee at the hands of the very people sworn to protect the public is hard to comprehend, and our deepest condolences go out to the family suffering immeasurable grief at this time. It is a tragedy that challenges us to face, again, many of the questions we have grappled with over many years. How do we prevent this from occurring? How can we ensure safety and dignity for all people? How can the overwhelming professional law enforcement personnel and affected communities heal from these horrific incidents?
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KTLA

3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
SANTA ANA, CA

