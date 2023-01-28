Read full article on original website
Suspected Tesla driver behind SoCal road-rage attacks arrested
The Tesla driver allegedly involved in a series of road-rage attacks in Southern California has been arrested, authorities said Monday.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man shot to death in Montebello
MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rodriguez...
Assault with deadly weapon suspect in custody after chase through LA
A suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon was taken into custody after leading authorities on a chase through surface streets and freeways near downtown Los Angeles.
Tesla driver accused of attempted murder booked into jail
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) -- The man accused of attempting to kill three people by driving a Tesla off a cliff on Highway 1 is now behind bars, according to San Mateo County inmate records.
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello
A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. Details about the crime were not immediately available. The driver pulled into a dead end area...
Man found dead on Anaheim road identified; police investigating
Police have identified a man found dead on an Anaheim street on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a collapsed person on East Street just south of the 91 Freeway around 7:20 a.m., said police. When police arrived at the […]
2urbangirls.com
Shooting at house party leaves man, teen dead
POMONA, Calif. – A 17-year-old boy and a man were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
2urbangirls.com
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
2urbangirls.com
Two teens charged with fatal shooting in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two 18-year-olds were charged Friday with fatally shooting a 36-year-old man in Santa Ana in December in what police said was a confrontation over graffiti vandalism in a 7-Eleven store parking lot. Adan Constantino Reyes and Jesus Daniel Reyes both of Santa Ana, were charged...
2urbangirls.com
Man killed while driving mini bike in Downey
DOWNEY, Calif. – A man has been killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night while riding a mini bike in Downey, according to authorities. Downey police received multiple calls for a person with injuries near the San Gabriel River. Sheriff’s deputies were also on the scene to assist with the investigation.
2 teens arrested after man found dead in Long Beach
Two teenagers were arrested on Friday after a man was found shot to death in Long Beach. The suspects were identified as a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, according to Long Beach police. The victim was identified as Isaiah Saucedo, 20, from Long Beach. On Jan. 6, officers responded to the 5500 block of […]
menifee247.com
Menifee woman charged with attempted murder
A Menifee woman faces three felony counts, including attempted murder, following a shooting at a local residence Friday night, police said. Jobana Machuca, 46, was taken into custody after officers responded to a call for service at 6:21 p.m. in the 29000 block of Farbo Court, according to a Menifee Police Department news release. The victim stated he had been shot in the arm.
2urbangirls.com
Bicyclist killed in Orange County
FULLERTON, Calif. – A bicyclist has died in a hit-and-run crash this afternoon, according to authorities. Fullerton police officers responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. about a possible hit-and-run that occurred near Beach Blvd. and Rosecrans Ave. Upon arrival, they found a solo bicyclist lying unresponsive in the...
Felon charged with carjacking woman, beating and abducting senior
A parolee accused of carjacking a Riverside woman and holding her until she escaped, as well as perpetrating a home invasion robbery during which a senior was beaten and stuffed into a closet, was charged Wednesday with nearly a dozen felony offenses. Ronald Rafeek Legardy Jr., 42, of San Bernardino,...
foxla.com
Man killed in Long Beach crash by apparent wrong-way driver
LONG BEACH, Calif. - One man was killed by an apparent wrong-way driver in Long Beach Sunday, according to officials, and the alleged-wrong way driver is in the hospital in critical condition. The crash happened around 4 a.m., near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, according to the...
newsantaana.com
SAPD Chief Valentin responds to the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers
“The brutality suffered by Tyre Nichols in Tennessee at the hands of the very people sworn to protect the public is hard to comprehend, and our deepest condolences go out to the family suffering immeasurable grief at this time. It is a tragedy that challenges us to face, again, many of the questions we have grappled with over many years. How do we prevent this from occurring? How can we ensure safety and dignity for all people? How can the overwhelming professional law enforcement personnel and affected communities heal from these horrific incidents?
foxla.com
Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving off cliff with family in car moved to jail
MONTARA, Calif. - The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
Authorities search for woman, 22, who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Thursday. Chelsea Roisin Celiz, 22, was last seen on the 8400 block of Olney Street in Rosemead around 11:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Celiz is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and requires medication, officials said. She is […]
3 arrested in Santa Ana double shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in Santa Ana last month. Around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, one victim with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was driven to a hospital by a friend. The friend told medical staff that another victim was […]
