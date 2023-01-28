Read full article on original website
Kūlani
2d ago
What about all stolen artifacts the Damons stole from the families from Moanalua Valley? What about all the stolen artifacts that Bishop stole from his wife that now sit in bishop museum? What about all the stolen land that was taken from Kanaka forcibly? I'll wait..................
Reply(2)
4
Related
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Police release weekly list of outstanding warrants
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Jan. 27, 2023. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather. Meteorologists say now is the time to remind folks that moving water so if you see moving water and you are driving, don't drive through it. Governor’s ‘green fee’ plan scaled back to target park, trail and beach users...
Massive boulder smashes through Hawaii home, barely missing owner
A large boulder smashed into a Hawaii family’s home and nearly hit one of the owners. Community members are raising concerns about a nearby development in Palolo that excavated the mountain.
Attempted murder suspect on the run still using dating apps
A Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and still active on dating sites, police say.
Man shot in both feet while interrupting suspected break-in
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a man was shot in both his feet when he allegedly interrupted a potential car break-in Saturday night.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Duluth Street on a report of a person shot shortly before 10 p.m.Officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his feet. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police say an initial investigation revealed that the victim heard glass breaking and believes he interrupted people breaking into a vehicle. Shots were fired at him and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood mitigation work to kick off in Maili
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Work scheduled to repair the Maili Stream channel began Monday, according to officials. The new flood mitigation improvements for Maili stream will begin on the mountain side of Farrington Highway. Officials say public parking will be limited. Traffic may also be impacted — especially during construction hours...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Missing McCully woman's body found
Honolulu police say a missing woman has been found dead in Waikele. A flash flood warning remains up for Molokai as heavy rains continue to drench the island. Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Molokai and Maui are...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Search continues for missing woman after her car is located
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are still looking for a missing McCully woman but her car was located in Waikele on Friday. Police towed her vehicle to the main station, hoping to find some clues that may help them find her. Johnalynn Ilae, 36, last spoke with a family member at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Navy: Water is still safe despite toxic firefighter foam leak at Red Hill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy says water is still safe even after the leak of toxic firefighter foam at Red Hill last November. Military leaders said the level of PFAS forever chemicals did not exceed state or federal standards. About 1,300 gallons of the firefighting foam — known as Aqueous...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police chief, county prosecutor committed to finding ‘Unknown Male No. 1’ in Dana Ireland case
Two days after a Big Island man was exonerated in the decades-long Dana Ireland murder case thanks in part to new DNA evidence, the island’s top cop and lead prosecutor are reaffirming their commitment to bringing those responsible for the December 1991 rape and murder of the 23-year-old Virginia resident in a remote section of Puna.
Mississippi man dead after crashing into tree
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed after crashing into a tree in Rankin County on Sunday. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 p.m. on Highway 471 near Dunn Drive. A 1992 Blazer that was traveling southbound had run off the road and hit a […]
Trapped Driver Killed In Fatal Fiery Head-On Crash In St. Mary's County, Sheriff Says
Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the head-on St. Mary’s County crash that left one dead and one hospitalized in Park Hall on Friday night. Cesar Leonel Hernandez-Chacon, 46, of Dameron was killed on Friday, Jan. 27 in the 18000 block of Point Lookout Road (Route 5) and Hermanville Road when he was involved in a crash involving Hollywood resident Kristen Stefanic-Peters, 35, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
Police, FBI looking for Hawaii-born boy, missing since June
The FBI is seeking information in the disappearance of a boy who was born in Hawaii.
St. Paul man identified as victim of north Minneapolis homicide
A St. Paul man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis. Just after noon on Wednesday, the Minneapolis Police Department received reports of gunfire on the 2200 block of Emerson Avenue North. At the scene, officers found an unconscious man suffering from life-threatening gunshot...
bigislandgazette.com
Police Chief Issues Statement on Dana Ireland Murder Investigation
Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz’s statement on recent developments in the Dana Ireland murder investigation:. “Since Dana Ireland was brutally raped and murdered on Christmas Eve, 1991, the Hawaii Police Department (HPD) has been dedicated to bringing her attackers to justice. We acknowledge and respect the judiciary and the role the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flash flood warning posted for Kauai as winter storm batters state, triggering closures
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report for Hawaii News Now - Monday, January 30, 2023. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Molokai, Maui under flash flood warning as heavy rains move over island chain. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui firefighter was critically injured Friday after being sucked into a 4-foot wide storm drain in Kihei and swept to sea during heavy rains, officials said. Officials said the firefighter was carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean.
Crash investigation leads to neighborhood evacuation
Maui police are investigating a single-car crash that occurred last night which evacuated an entire neighborhood.
Did you see the blue spiral in Hawaii’s night sky?
On Jan. 18, a strange light was seen in Hawai'i's night sky.
honolulumagazine.com
New and Coming Eateries on O‘ahu: January 2023, Part 2
The promise of an Italian-Korean fusion restaurant is taking shape in the lobby of downtown’s Executive Centre, where Bishop ‘Onokai is slated for a February grand opening. Featuring dishes by David Jung, former chef of the Ramada Seoul Hotel, the restaurant will serve lunch and dinner in the space formerly occupied by Hukilau Honolulu. Look for Jung’s takes on antipasti, pastas, risotto and steak dishes, along with black bean jajangmyun noodles and their traditional sweet-sour pork accompaniment, tang suyuk. Later this year, the restaurant will start turning out prepared Korean dishes for takeout upstairs when 88 Mart, formerly of Ke‘eaumoku Street, reopens at street level as downtown’s only full-service grocery.
Comments / 8