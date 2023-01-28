ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park rangers search for man accused of vandalizing fossil beds

By Linsey Lewis
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Park Rangers of Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument are searching for a man who vandalized government property.

On Jan. 16 in the afternoon, a man vandalized property in Tule Springs Fossil Beds, which preserves Ice Age fossils along with other sensitive plants and animals, National Park Services said.

Park Rangers if Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument search for a man accused of vandalism (Credit: National Park Services)

According to NPS, vandalism of government property is a costly repair, degrades the experience of other visitors, and is illegal.

If you recognize the suspect or have information that could help the investigation contact the NPS tip line at (888)-653-0009 or email at nps_isb@nps.gov.

Lori Woo
2d ago

What is wrong with people? He's got nothing better to do? Someone will recognize him...

