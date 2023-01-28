ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Detroit News

Saturday's state basketball: Farrakhan leads Eastern Michigan over Miami (Ohio)

Oxford, Ohio – Noah Farrakhan scored 20 points and Eastern Michigan snapped a five-game skid with a 74-69 victory over Miami (OH) on Saturday. Farrakhan also grabbed six rebounds for the Eagles (5-16, 2-6 Mid-American Conference). Emoni Bates added 17 points one game after scoring a career-high 43 in an 84-79 loss to Toledo. Bates scored 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan, including the final 27 of the first half, in the loss to the Rockets. Bates made just 5 of 18 shots against the RedHawks, including 2 of 10 from 3-point range. Tyson Acuff added 12 points and four steals.
YPSILANTI, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard January 28, 2023

Leslie 72, Concord 52: Cece Barrett scored 22 points for Concord in the non-conference loss at home Saturday. East Jackson 53, Morenci 33: East Jackson saddled Morenci with its first loss of the season with “phenomenal defense by Addy Rudd and Priya Mericle,” according to Coach Mike Mericle. Mariah Kerley scored 29 points and Kennedy Goodwin added 14 points for East Jackson (10-6).
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

MSU Coach Suzy Merchant out of the hospital after car accident

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Head Women’s Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant is out of the hospital after a car accident on Saturday. Michigan State Women’s Basketball’s Twitter announced that Merchant is at home resting. Merchant missed Sunday’s game after a minor car accident Saturday morning due to a medical incident. She was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and was said to be okay.
EAST LANSING, MI
Eleven Warriors

Michigan to Widen Infamous Tunnel At Big House, Alabama to Build NIL Hub Facility, LSU Overpays Brian Kelly By $1 Million

Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. Scuffles, dust-ups, altercations and shouting matches were nothing new in the tunnel at the Big House entering the 2022 college football season. But things went way too far when several Michigan State players got physical with a Wolverine following its 29-7 loss on Oct. 29.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan State football: Should we be worried about Nick Marsh’s commitment?

Nick Marsh has been a Michigan State football commit since July and Mel Tucker landing him was one of his biggest recruiting wins as the Spartans’ head coach. The four-star receiver grew up loving Michigan State and bought in to Tucker as the head coach. He figured to be one of the most sought-after receivers in the 2024 class but he decided to lock up his recruitment and close the door on other programs.
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS Sports

Purdue vs. Michigan State: Prediction, pick, spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Less than two weeks after facing off in one of the most exciting games in the Big Ten so far this season, No. 1 Purdue and Michigan State are set for a rematch Sunday on the Boilermakers' home floor. Purdue won the first meeting 64-63 behind a whopping 32 points from Zach Edey and some clutch offense in the final minutes from freshman guard Fletcher Loyer.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
MLive

Daddy’s Chicken Shack to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR MI -- Ali Hammoud was so intrigued by Daddy’s Chicken Shack he flew to Texas and back in one day just to try it. He was introduced to the chain after hearing Dave Liniger, co-founder of RE/MAX, was an investor. Although he is a pharmacist by trade, Hammoud labels himself a “foodie” and knew he had to check it out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13abc.com

TPD: minor dead after vehicle collides with pole

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a crash involving the death of a minor Sunday morning. TPD says the driver, a 26-year-old from Toledo, was heading northbound on Monroe Street when her vehicle went off the road at Robinwood Avenue and hit a light pole around 2 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been stopped for not having a visible license plate. According to the FPD press release, the driver had stopped at first but then ran from the traffic stop, turning westbound on West Lincoln Street.
FINDLAY, OH

