alaskasnewssource.com
January to close out as the warmest for Anchorage since 2016
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only a handful of days this month have seen temperatures remaining near or below average, leading to January going into the record books as the warmest in seven years. Despite “cooler” weather that has returned to Southcentral Alaska through the weekend, temperatures still remain well above...
radiokenai.com
Statewide Trail System Proposed By Alaska Trail Stewards
Alaska Trail Stewards Program and its partners are proposing a 550 mile, multi-braid trail system connecting Fairbanks and Seward providing a variety of year-round uses (motorized and nonmotorized) along different braids. The mission of the Alaska Trail Stewards Program is to provide volunteer-based trail maintenance services to public land managers...
alaskasnewssource.com
2023 Fur Rondy royalty coronated at Royal Tea
FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days. After missing days of classes in December due to heavy snowfall, the Anchorage School District School Board decided to add an extra 30 minutes to each school day until March 9 for all grade levels.
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday
alaskasnewssource.com
Coast Guard rescues stranded Southeast boater
alaskasnewssource.com
Trend Alaska Fashion Show takes place in Anchorage
Over 1000 Teachers came from across Alaska to the Annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday, where they came to learn new ways of teaching and connecting with their students. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigating East Anchorage shooting
alaskapublic.org
Alaska Long Trail could bring tourists, money and opportunity to Kenai Peninsula
A 500-mile trail connecting the Kenai Peninsula to Fairbanks is in the works, and organizers say it has the potential to create big economic impacts in the communities it runs through — including Girdwood, Moose Pass, and especially Seward, the end-point of the trail. The idea of a so-called...
alaskasnewssource.com
Fire in Newtok destroys village school’s power plant
alaskasnewssource.com
Scattered light wintry mix through the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage made it into the top 10 warmest Januarys on record with the average temperature so far this month at 23 degrees. That’s 6.1 degrees above the 30 year norm of 16.9 degrees for the month. With five days still to go, it is likely that we will climb a couple of notches as temperatures are forecast to stay above normal for the remainder of the month.
alaskasnewssource.com
Teachers of Alaska meet in education conference
One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar.
alaskasnewssource.com
Despite quieter weather, temperatures to remain above average
White supremacist ‘1488′ prison gang members sentenced to life in prison. The sentenced include 46-year-old Filthy Fuhrer (formerly known as Timothy Lobdell), 44-year-old Roy Naughton, 41-year-old Glen Baldwin, 30-year-old Colter O’Dell, and 57-year-old Craig King, who were each convicted of racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping resulting in death, kidnapping conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and conspiracy in aid of racketeering on May 2, 2022. Fuhrer and Naughton were also convicted of an additional two counts each of kidnapping conspiracy, assault in aid of racketeering, and kidnapping.
akbizmag.com
Host with the Most: The Secrets of Airbnb’s Top Alaska Listing for 2022
Touches of blue and gold in the décor evoke Alaska’s flag. Such attention to detail earned Kevin Dickerson recognition from Airbnb as its top first-year host in Alaska for 2022. This Looks Like a Job for Superhost. The listing for “White Spruce House,” a two-story single-family home in...
tourcounsel.com
Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall | Shopping mall in Alaska
Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall is a 447,000 square feet (41,500 m2) regional shopping mall located in Downtown Anchorage, Alaska, United States. It has five levels with the only JCPenney store in Alaska as its sole anchor. It also boasts Alaska's only Victoria's Secret, Apple Store, Coach, and Michael Kors locations, The website describes it as a “distinctive, five level shopping center surrounded by the buzz of Anchorage’s downtown core.” There was also a Nordstrom as a second anchor store until it closed in September 2019.
alaskasnewssource.com
One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar
Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days. After missing days of classes in December due to heavy snowfall, the Anchorage School District School Board decided to add an extra 30 minutes to each school day until March 9 for all grade levels.
alaskapublic.org
Reversing Outmigration in Anchorage | Alaska Insight
Anchorage and Alaska have seen a decade-long pattern of population decline. Birth rates are slowing, and more people are leaving the city than coming in. This leads to an undersized workforce for the available jobs, and less funding for schools as attendence numbers drop. In this episode of Alaska Insight, Lori Townsend speaks with Anchorage Assembly member Daniel Volland, and consultant Jeff Marcell of TIP strategies, to look at research and recommendations for how the city can reverse the trend of outmigration.
akbizmag.com
Bagoy’s Begins Its Second Century with New Owners
The oldest flower shop in Anchorage is under fresh ownership. After more than forty years in one family’s care, Bagoy’s Florist & Home now belongs to the husband-and-wife team of Adam Baxter and Kristen Keifer. A Hundred-Year-Old Shop. The previous owners, Chanda and Randy Mines, had run the...
Anchorage schools add 30 minutes to school days starting Monday through March 9 to make up for snow days
Anchorage students will be in school for an additional 30 minutes starting on Jan. 30 through March 9. The Anchorage School Board voted to extend the days to make up for several snow-day closures during December’s epic snowfalls. Students in the public schools have lost seven days of classroom...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla motorist dies in collision
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man died in a head-on collision on Saturday night along the Parks Highway in Wasilla. The Alaska State Troopers say they responded to the two-vehicle head-on collision with Wasilla police and Fire/EMS personnel around 11 p.m. at Mile 46 of the highway. According to troopers, 68-year-old Gary Beall was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound in the southbound lane. The Jeep struck a Cadillac sedan that was being driven by 18-year-old Kirprian Ivanov of Wasilla.
