Anchorage, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

January to close out as the warmest for Anchorage since 2016

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only a handful of days this month have seen temperatures remaining near or below average, leading to January going into the record books as the warmest in seven years. Despite “cooler” weather that has returned to Southcentral Alaska through the weekend, temperatures still remain well above...
ANCHORAGE, AK
radiokenai.com

Statewide Trail System Proposed By Alaska Trail Stewards

Alaska Trail Stewards Program and its partners are proposing a 550 mile, multi-braid trail system connecting Fairbanks and Seward providing a variety of year-round uses (motorized and nonmotorized) along different braids. The mission of the Alaska Trail Stewards Program is to provide volunteer-based trail maintenance services to public land managers...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

2023 Fur Rondy royalty coronated at Royal Tea

2023 Fur Rondy royalty coronated at Royal Tea

After missing days of classes in December due to heavy snowfall, the Anchorage School District School Board decided to add an extra 30 minutes to each school day until March 9 for all grade levels.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday

Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday

After missing days of classes in December due to heavy snowfall, the Anchorage School District School Board decided to add an extra 30 minutes to each school day until March 9 for all grade levels.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Coast Guard rescues stranded Southeast boater

Coast Guard rescues stranded Southeast boater
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Trend Alaska Fashion Show takes place in Anchorage

Trend Alaska Fashion Show takes place in Anchorage

Over 1000 Teachers came from across Alaska to the Annual Response to Intervention and Multi-Tiered System of Supporters conference on Saturday, where they came to learn new ways of teaching and connecting with their students. A fire that started on Thursday evening destroyed the power plant located at the Ayaprun...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days

Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days

Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday. Slick and slippery conditions developing once again as a wintry mix of light snow, light freezing rain/drizzle move into Southcentral.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Police investigating East Anchorage shooting

Police investigating East Anchorage shooting
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Fire in Newtok destroys village school’s power plant

Fire in Newtok destroys village school's power plant
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Scattered light wintry mix through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage made it into the top 10 warmest Januarys on record with the average temperature so far this month at 23 degrees. That’s 6.1 degrees above the 30 year norm of 16.9 degrees for the month. With five days still to go, it is likely that we will climb a couple of notches as temperatures are forecast to stay above normal for the remainder of the month.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Teachers of Alaska meet in education conference

Teachers of Alaska meet in education conference

One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar. After missing days of classes in December due to heavy snowfall, the Anchorage School District School Board decided to add an extra 30 minutes to each school day until March 9 for all grade levels.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Despite quieter weather, temperatures to remain above average

White supremacist ‘1488′ prison gang members sentenced to life in prison. The sentenced include 46-year-old Filthy Fuhrer (formerly known as Timothy Lobdell), 44-year-old Roy Naughton, 41-year-old Glen Baldwin, 30-year-old Colter O’Dell, and 57-year-old Craig King, who were each convicted of racketeering conspiracy, kidnapping resulting in death, kidnapping conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, and conspiracy in aid of racketeering on May 2, 2022. Fuhrer and Naughton were also convicted of an additional two counts each of kidnapping conspiracy, assault in aid of racketeering, and kidnapping.
ANCHORAGE, AK
tourcounsel.com

Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall | Shopping mall in Alaska

Anchorage 5th Avenue Mall is a 447,000 square feet (41,500 m2) regional shopping mall located in Downtown Anchorage, Alaska, United States. It has five levels with the only JCPenney store in Alaska as its sole anchor. It also boasts Alaska's only Victoria's Secret, Apple Store, Coach, and Michael Kors locations, The website describes it as a “distinctive, five level shopping center surrounded by the buzz of Anchorage’s downtown core.” There was also a Nordstrom as a second anchor store until it closed in September 2019.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar

One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar

After missing days of classes in December due to heavy snowfall, the Anchorage School District School Board decided to add an extra 30 minutes to each school day until March 9 for all grade levels.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Reversing Outmigration in Anchorage | Alaska Insight

Anchorage and Alaska have seen a decade-long pattern of population decline. Birth rates are slowing, and more people are leaving the city than coming in. This leads to an undersized workforce for the available jobs, and less funding for schools as attendence numbers drop. In this episode of Alaska Insight, Lori Townsend speaks with Anchorage Assembly member Daniel Volland, and consultant Jeff Marcell of TIP strategies, to look at research and recommendations for how the city can reverse the trend of outmigration.
ANCHORAGE, AK
akbizmag.com

Bagoy’s Begins Its Second Century with New Owners

The oldest flower shop in Anchorage is under fresh ownership. After more than forty years in one family’s care, Bagoy’s Florist & Home now belongs to the husband-and-wife team of Adam Baxter and Kristen Keifer. A Hundred-Year-Old Shop. The previous owners, Chanda and Randy Mines, had run the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Wasilla motorist dies in collision

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man died in a head-on collision on Saturday night along the Parks Highway in Wasilla. The Alaska State Troopers say they responded to the two-vehicle head-on collision with Wasilla police and Fire/EMS personnel around 11 p.m. at Mile 46 of the highway. According to troopers, 68-year-old Gary Beall was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound in the southbound lane. The Jeep struck a Cadillac sedan that was being driven by 18-year-old Kirprian Ivanov of Wasilla.
WASILLA, AK

