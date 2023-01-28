ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Firefighters take aim at toxic PFAS found in protective work gear

Scorching flames aren't the only danger to firefighters. There's an invisible fight that's claiming lives and the danger is in the very equipment that's supposed to protect firefighters.
Winter weather conditions close SR160 between Las Vegas and Pahrump

A mix of snow and rain is falling in some parts of the Las Vegas valley. State Route 160 which connects Las Vegas to Pahrump is closed due to the dangerous conditions. The closure is at Red Rock Canyon Road, or State Route 159, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
Metro investigating death in southwest valley as hit and run

Metro said Saturday it is investigating the death of a man in the southwest valley as a hit and run.
Winter weather: Snow blankets parts of the Las Vegas valley on a chilly Monday morning

Winter weather: Snow blankets parts of the Las Vegas valley on a chilly Monday morning
Update: Crash clears on northbound US 95/515 near Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A crash in the northbound lanes of U.S. 95/515 near Eastern Avenue caused major traffic delays Monday morning. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. and caused traffic to be backed up to Flamingo Road. There is no word on what caused the crash but...
Crash on eastbound 215 between Decatur and I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A vehicle is rolled over on its side in the eastbound 215 lanes between Decatur Boulevard and the I-15. The crash is blocking left lanes and causing delays for motorists. Drivers should be aware and take caution because valley roads are wet or damp due...
