Current Records: South Carolina State 3-18; Norfolk State 13-7 The Norfolk State Spartans are 11-1 against the South Carolina State Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Spartans and South Carolina State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Echols Hall. Norfolk State won both of their matches against the Bulldogs last season (87-69 and 63-59) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO