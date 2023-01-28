Read full article on original website
Morrissey's Petersburg casino bill clears early hurdle
A bill that would let Petersburg hold a public referendum on a proposed $1.4 billion casino while blocking Richmond from a second shot at a project rejected in 2021 has cleared an early hurdle.
Judge orders second competency exam for Cory Bigsby
A judge has ordered a second competency exam for the father of missing Hampton toddler Codi Bigsby.
Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
Winsome Sears slams teachers unions over Virginia merit mayhem: 'Making education in their own image'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears calls out "rogue educators" and teachers unions over the merit awards scandal, criticizing the push for woke ideology in schools on "Cavuto Live."
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
NBC12
Virginia Supreme Court reverses $1M award in police shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Supreme Court of Virginia has reversed a jury’s decision to award $1 million in damages to the family of a man fatally shot during a 2019 standoff with police. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the 4-3 ruling involving the shooting of Jeffrey Tyree by Virginia...
Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy
A Virginia Library is paying Nikole Hannah-Jones more than $35,000 for a speech titled “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story." The post Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy appeared first on NewsOne.
Should Virginia help pay to rebuild Fox Elementary? What if lawmakers say 'no'?
Del. Jeff Bourne admitted it would be an "uphill battle" to convince the House Appropriations Committee to give Richmond Public Schools $15 million to rebuild William Fox Elementary in Richmond.
Remembering Virginian Gregory Allen Howard who was responsible for Remember the Titans
Gregory Allen Howard whomade history when he wrote the screenplay for the film Remember the Titans has died. ABC News is reporting that Howard died Friday of heart failure at a Miami hospital according to publicist Jeff Sanderson. The movie was about Virginia's TC Williams High School which was later renamed Alexandria City High School. Howard had presented his story all around Hollywood and was continuously turned down so he decided to do it himself. Tinsel Town's loss was Howard's gain.
CBS Sports
How to watch Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: South Carolina State 3-18; Norfolk State 13-7 The Norfolk State Spartans are 11-1 against the South Carolina State Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Spartans and South Carolina State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Echols Hall. Norfolk State won both of their matches against the Bulldogs last season (87-69 and 63-59) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
