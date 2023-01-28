ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
Virginia Supreme Court reverses $1M award in police shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Supreme Court of Virginia has reversed a jury’s decision to award $1 million in damages to the family of a man fatally shot during a 2019 standoff with police. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the 4-3 ruling involving the shooting of Jeffrey Tyree by Virginia...
Remembering Virginian Gregory Allen Howard who was responsible for Remember the Titans

Gregory Allen Howard whomade history when he wrote the screenplay for the film Remember the Titans has died. ABC News is reporting that Howard died Friday of heart failure at a Miami hospital according to publicist Jeff Sanderson. The movie was about Virginia's TC Williams High School which was later renamed Alexandria City High School. Howard had presented his story all around Hollywood and was continuously turned down so he decided to do it himself. Tinsel Town's loss was Howard's gain.
How to watch Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Current Records: South Carolina State 3-18; Norfolk State 13-7 The Norfolk State Spartans are 11-1 against the South Carolina State Bulldogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Spartans and South Carolina State will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at Echols Hall. Norfolk State won both of their matches against the Bulldogs last season (87-69 and 63-59) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
