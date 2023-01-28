Local man dies after being struck by vehicle in Home Depot parking lot.

HAZLET, NJ — A 75 year old Aberdeen man died last week, just a couple of days after being struck by a car on January 19, in the Hazlet Home Depot parking lot. According to Hazlet Police, he was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 21.

The driver who struck the deceased man stayed at the scene. According to Hazlet Police Department, "The incident does not appear to be criminal, at this time no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



