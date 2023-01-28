Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
WASHINGTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL INVITES THE COMMUNITY TO “FEED THE BEAR”
The Washington Elementary School invites the community to join its students, who will be showing kindness during February by collecting money for The United Way of Crookston. Across the nation, United Way advances the common good in communities. The focus is on financial stability & basic needs, health & well-being, and education – the building blocks for a good quality of life.
kroxam.com
JEN ERDMANN HIRED AS NEW MANAGER FOR GOLDEN LINK SENIOR CENTER
The Golden Link Senior Center has hired Jen Erdmann as its new manager after former manager Corrina Doyea stepped down in December and has now been managing the Center for one month. Erdmann found the job after looking at the KROX Job Shop and saw that the job was a...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRL’S HOCKEY GOES AFTER WIN #15 TONIGHT AT DETROIT LAKES
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team is 14-5-2 on the season and coming off a 3-1 win over Bemidji at home. The Pirates will be back in Section 8A play tonight when they play the Detroit Lakes Lakers at the Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes. The Lakers are 3-19 on the season which includes a 15-0 loss to the Pirates in Crookston. The Pirates are down to three games left of the regular season, unless they find another game to replace the Northern Lakes game they canceled a couple week ago. Game time is 7:00 PM.
kroxam.com
FERTILE PUBLIC LIBRARY HOSTING FREE NEEDLE FELTING CLASS ON TUESDAY
The Fertile Public Library will host a free needle felting class for adults and teens. This class will be held on Tuesday, January 31, at 1:00 p.m. and is offered free of charge to participants of all experience levels. Together the class will needle felt gnomes. About Lake Agassiz Regional...
kroxam.com
KROX TO BROADCAST MULTI-USE ATHLETIC COMPLEX MEETING LIVE ON JANUARY 30
KROX Radio (1260AM/105.7FM) will broadcast the Crookston School District Multi-use Athletic Complex meeting at 10:00 a.m. at the Irishman’s Shanty live on the radio. Superintendent Dave Kuehn will give a presentation for about 10 to 15 minutes and then will open up for questions. If you would like to...
kroxam.com
FOURNET BUILDING LOOKS TO GAIN CERTIFICATE OF OCCUPANCY AND HOLD OPEN HOUSE TOURS IN THE SUMMER
The Fournet Building in downtown Crookston is almost ready to be open for the public and tours after nearly five years of construction. Building owner and general contractor Jeff Evers reported that the second and third-floor office areas are mostly complete and is looking to gain a Certificate of Occupancy for the second floor to move employees into the building.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 30, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Theodore Nicholas Lyons, 23, of Waubun, for Domestic Assault. Cory Allen Hiebert, 44, of Twin Valley, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession Over a Controlled Substance. Irene Thompson, 41, of Crookston, for Theft of Services. Kathryn Marie Kramer, 49, of Fisher, for DUI. Mayra...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY TRAVEL TO PARK RAPIDS FOR ANOTHER SECTION 8A GAME – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team is looking to break a six game losing streak tonight, and it couldn’t come at a better time, as they will meet Section 8A opponent Park Rapids this evening. Crookston is 2-15 this season but the two teams met earlier in the season and the Pirates were able to edge the Panthers at the Crookston Sports Center for a 3-2 victory. The Panthers are on a tear right now winning their last seven games, bringing their record to 11-5 on the season. We will have the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 6:30 p.m. and the drop of the puck at 7:00 p.m. from Park Rapids. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
kroxam.com
DRAFTS SPORTS BAR AND GRILL WINS BEST DISH AT BEER AND BACON EVENT IN GRAND FORKS
Drafts Sports Bar and Grill of Crookston won the Best Dish award at the 2023 Happy Harrys Pork and Brew held at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks on Saturday. Drafts won the best dish award by serving Ultimate bacon and beer mac and cheese with candied bacon on top.
kroxam.com
RLF BOY’S HOCKEY HOSTS INTERNATIONAL FALLS THIS AFTERNOON – ON KROX
FIRST PERIOD – SECOND PERIOD –
kroxam.com
RLF BOY’S HOCKEY SCORES 6 UNANSWERED GOALS IN WIN OVER INTERNATIONAL FALLS
Despite being outshot 37-18, the Red Lake Falls Eagles Boy’s Hockey team scored 6 unanswered goals on their way to a 7-3 win over International Falls on Hockey Day Minnesota Saturday afternoon. FIRST PERIOD – — The first period was controlled by the Broncos as they were able to...
Comments / 0