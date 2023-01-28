Read full article on original website
Related
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Market for Bertuzzi Heating Up with 3 Teams Interested
The Detroit Red Wings currently have a 21-19-8 record and trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by seven points for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. If they do not climb up in the standings before the trade deadline, they will very likely be sellers. Pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) Tyler Bertuzzi would be one of their biggest trade candidates in this scenario. Although the feisty winger is having a down year due to injury trouble (one goal and five points in 17 games), he also had 30 goals and 62 points in 68 games just last season, so the Red Wings could still get a decent return for him if they shop him.
Yardbarker
Report: Vancouver Canucks interested in Bruins’ defenceman Brandon Carlo
The Vancouver Canucks are interested in Boston Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo, according Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On the Monday morning edition of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Friedman said the following during a conversation with Jeff Marek about how the Bruins could be interested in making a big splash at the deadline to go all in one last time with their ageing core, which features multiple players on team-friendly deals.
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers have interest in Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Nick Bjugstad and more
The Bo Horvat era in Vancouver is over. The Canucks have traded him to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a 2023 protected first-round pick. The pick reportedly is protected for the first 12 picks this year, and would slide to an unprotected first next year.
Yardbarker
Report: Canucks have not met with Bo Horvat’s agent to talk contract for two months
The Canucks have not met with Bo Horvat’s agent Pat Morris for the purpose of talking about a contract for their captain, according to Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali — The Team. Here’s what Dhaliwal had to say on Monday morning. “Pat Morris, the agent for...
Yardbarker
Canucks' Ilya Mikheyev out for season, will undergo ACL surgery
Following the Vancouver Canucks' 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets, general manager Patrik Allvin announced that forward Ilya Mikheyev will be shut down for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury that he suffered during preseason. It is the same injury that caused him to be placed on injured reserve to start the season. He will undergo surgery next week, and Allvin noted that he will be back for the start of training camp.
NHL
Canucks Acquire Beauvillier, Raty, and First-Round Pick from NY Islanders
"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Allvin. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."
Yardbarker
Blue Jackets place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson
With the Columbus Blue Jackets placing Gustav Nyquist on injured reserve, the team added some extra scoring depth via waivers on Saturday. The Blue Jackets claimed forward Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, marking the third NHL organization of the season for the 25-year-old. Pederson started the season with the Carolina Hurricanes, failing to record a point in four games with the Chicago Wolves.
markerzone.com
NHL COACHES REPORTEDLY UPSET W/ CANUCKS' MANAGEMENT OVER BRUCE BOUDREAU'S TREATMENT
Bruce Boudreau's recent dismissal from the Vancouver Canucks took an emotional turn at its culmination, with fans showing their support for the now-former head coach at every turn. From the final Bruce There It Is! chant to the signage backing Boudreau, fans made it very clear whose side they were...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline
Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
Yardbarker
NHL takes measured approach in statement about Bobby Hull's passing
Through all the excitement on Monday morning leading up to next weekend's NHL All-Star game , the hockey world stateside also learned about the passing of Hall of Famer Bobby Hull. And when it came to making a formal announcement about his passing at the age of 84, the league took a very measured approach in speaking about the former Chicago Blackhawk, whose legacy as a player was not without its off-ice controversy.
The Hockey Writers
Top 5 Red Wings Prospects in the NCAA
When you think of prospect development you may think of the American Hockey League (AHL), Ontario Hockey League, or maybe even the Swedish Hockey League. However, college hockey is also a great development step for players yearning for a professional career someday. I, for one, absolutely love college hockey. The atmosphere, the developing talent, and the excitement you see whenever a goal is scored is something special to watch.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Let’s Get Wild With Minnesota
Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild come into February with much uncertainty. Dean Evason scratched Matt Dumba twice and Minnesota promptly lost to Florida and Carolina. Defense may be less of an issue. Minnesota needs even-strength scoring. The Wild rank 27th in the NHL there....
Yardbarker
The Leafs toughness debate rides again, Robertson’s future: Leaflets
That doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot to talk about regarding the Leafs. The Auston Matthews injury saw to that, and with two more games before the All-Star break, we’ll see if the Leafs can hold their interest in what is happening on the ice before we start seeing their Instagram accounts filling up with deep sea fishing pictures, as per tradition.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Dylan Larkin and Timo Meier
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. There are talks between the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin‘s camp. Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Red Wings have two pending UFAs in captain Dylan Larkin and winger Tyler Bertuzzi.
Rangers searching for defensive depth upgrade
Although the Rangers gave blueliner Ben Harpur a vote of confidence with a two-year, $1.575M contract extension earlier this week (a nice outcome for someone who started the year on an AHL tryout), it shouldn’t automatically be construed that he is in the plans for their upcoming playoff push. To that end, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports that GM Chris Drury is believed to be looking for an upgrade on Harpur on the third pairing alongside Braden Schneider.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Should Offer Edvinsson To Blue Jackets For Jiricek
Sometime between now and the NHL Trade Deadline (March 3, 2023) the Detroit Red Wings should offer up Simon Edvinsson to the Columbus Blue Jackets for their stud blueliner prospect, David Jiricek. Both are top ten draft picks in their respective draft classes. Both are big-bodied defensemen, great skaters, and have offensive creativity. Both are playing in the American Hockey League logging big minutes for their respective clubs. Edvinsson is more creative in his skating and puck carrying and has a solid comparable to the Edmonton Oilers’ Darnell Nurse. Jiricek is more creative in the way he finds shooting lanes and angles in the offensive zone. Both are A+ prospects.
Yardbarker
With their recent transactions, the Canucks will have three open roster spots heading into the All-Star break
Patrik Allvin surprised the fanbase on Friday at 9:38 pm when he dropped the news that Ilya Mikheyev will be shut down for the season with an ACL injury. This will send Mikheyev to long-term injury reserve as he hopes for a successful surgery and rehab with an eye on training camp next year as a return date.
Comments / 0