Maple Leafs interested in trading for Red Wings’ F Tyler Bertuzzi
According to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in acquiring F Tyler Bertuzzi if he is not able to reach a contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings before the NHL trade deadline. Pagnotta noted that Bertuzzi's agent Todd Reynolds is expected to have “proper discussions” with GM Steve Yzerman in the not-too-distant future, but if a deal cannot be reached, a trade is expected.
Canucks Trade Bo Horvat to Islanders
The Vancouver Canucks have traded captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders in exchange for Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round pick.
NHL
CBJ place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson off waivers from VAN
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed left wing Gustav Nyquist on Injured Reserve and claimed center Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Nyquist, 33, suffered an upper body injury while playing in his 700th career NHL game in Wednesday's...
The Hockey Writers
Jacob Markstrom Has Done More Harm Than Good for Flames
Jacob Markstrom may have been what the Calgary Flames needed for one season, but he hasn’t been reliable for most of his time spent with the organization. This is his third season as a member of the Flames after signing a six-year, $6 million average annual value (AAV) deal in 2020 and the majority of it has been underwhelming play the goaltender would like to forget.
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers have interest in Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Nick Bjugstad and more
The Bo Horvat era in Vancouver is over. The Canucks have traded him to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a 2023 protected first-round pick. The pick reportedly is protected for the first 12 picks this year, and would slide to an unprotected first next year.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Posts helper Friday
Karlsson notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers. Karlsson continues to be effective in January -- he's picked up four goals and four helpers through 11 outings this month. The 30-year-old helped out on a Phil Kessel tally in the second period Friday. Karlsson has 11 goals, 23 assists, 95 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 50 contests overall.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins
Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports. Andersen will play for the first time since leaving Wednesday's game against Dallas after the first period with an upper-body injury, though he was able to serve as Antti Raanta's backup Friday versus San Jose. Andersen has a 9-3-0 record this season with a 2.49 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 13 appearances. Boston is tied for first in the league with 3.76 goals per game.
NHL
Canucks Acquire Beauvillier, Raty, and First-Round Pick from NY Islanders
"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Allvin. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Delivers pair of helpers
Kane notched two assists, including one on the power play, and three shots on goal in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers. This was Kane's first multi-point effort since Dec. 23. The 34-year-old winger set up Jason Dickinson and Jonathan Toews' tallies in the contest. Kane is up to 34 points (16 on the power play), 150 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 45 contests as he continues to log top-line minutes on a team near the bottom of the league standings.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Six points in last three games
Malkin had two goals and an assist in a 6-4 loss to San Jose on Saturday. He scored on a tap-in on the power play in the first period and then knotted the game 4-4 at the mid-point of the third. Malkin has 50 points (19 goals, 31 assists) in a 49 games this season. He also has two, three-point games in his last three games. Hot is hot.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Receives green light
McCollum (thumb) is off the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game in Denver. McCollum missed Sunday's game with a sprained right thumb but will be back in the starting lineup Tuesday alongside Brandon Ingram (toe). His return will likely take opportunities away from Jose Alvarado, Kira Lewis and Devonte' Graham. In the month of January, McCollum has averaged 24.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds across 35.3 minutes per game.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't return before break
Wilson (lower body) won't play until after the All-Star break, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson, who sat out Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh after getting injured Tuesday versus Colorado following a shot block, will miss at least the next two games. The Capitals return from the break Feb. 11 in Boston. Wilson has supplied two goals, one assist, 13 shots on net and 33 hits in eight appearances this season. Anthony Mantha stands a good chance to stay in the top-six forward group of the Capitals until Wilson is able to return.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Not practicing Saturday
Wilson (lower body) was absent from practice Saturday, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post. Wilson didn't play Thursday after suffering a lower-body Tuesday against Colorado. It appears that his status is in question for Sunday's contest in Toronto. Wilson has played in just eight games this season, logging two goals and an assist.
Yardbarker
Caps' Tom Wilson, Nic Dowd out through All-Star break
Washington Capitals forwards Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd won't return until after the All-Star break due to lower-body injuries, coach Peter Laviolette said Saturday. The Capitals have two games remaining before the break, on Sunday at Toronto and on Tuesday at Columbus. Wilson, 28, was playing just his eighth game...
Yardbarker
CanucksArmy’s first 2023 top 10 Canucks prospect rankings: Honourable Mentions
With some downtime away from the day-to-day fun of covering the Vancouver Canucks, we felt like it was a great time to give an updated list of our top-10 Canucks prospects. As there is some extra time during the All-Star break, we will be writing this list in 11 parts. Giving an honourable mentions list and then following it up with 10 articles breaking down the top 10 prospects for the Canucks, what they have been up to this season and when we expect them to have a landing time to play in the NHL.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Handed probable tag
Love (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat. After experiencing a recurrence of back spasms shortly before Sunday's eventual win over the Clippers, Love ended up sitting out a third game in a row. He participated in practice Monday, however, and avoided any apparent complications, setting the stage for him to rejoin the rotation Tuesday. In his last nine appearances prior to the back injury, Love averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across 16.4 minutes per game.
markerzone.com
NHL COACHES REPORTEDLY UPSET W/ CANUCKS' MANAGEMENT OVER BRUCE BOUDREAU'S TREATMENT
Bruce Boudreau's recent dismissal from the Vancouver Canucks took an emotional turn at its culmination, with fans showing their support for the now-former head coach at every turn. From the final Bruce There It Is! chant to the signage backing Boudreau, fans made it very clear whose side they were...
Claude Giroux, Anton Forsberg star as Senators shut out Canadiens
Claude Giroux collected two goals and an assist and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves to fuel the host Ottawa Senators
CBS Sports
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Back to bench
Looney isn't starting Monday's game against the Thunder, Madeline Kenney of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Looney recently lost his starting spot to Jordan Poole as the Warriors turn to more of a small-ball look, but he was reinserted into the starting lineup last Friday with Andrew Wiggins out due to an illness. However, Wiggins has been cleared and will return to the Warriors' first five Monday, sending Looney back to a bench role. The veteran center has made just three appearances as a reserve this season, but he's posting 6.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 20.0 minutes in those contests.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Set to return Tuesday
Leonard (knee) isn't on the injury report for Tuesday's game against Chicago, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard sat out Sunday against Cleveland due to right knee injury management but will be back in action following a one-game absence. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 36.4 minutes per game.
