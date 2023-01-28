Read full article on original website
Nancy jeeninga
2d ago
sounds like a lawsuit to me, isn't that called red lining. depending on were you live, premiums will be higher
7
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
cwbchicago.com
Busted by Facebook group, Chicago man gets 10 years for carjacking victim during a test drive
Chicago — A 22-year-old Chicago man has pleaded guilty to carjacking a victim while test-driving their vehicle in Uptown two years ago. Judge Charles Burns sentenced Dumareah Tayler to ten years during a court hearing last Tuesday. Prosecutors said Chicago police arrested Taylor after receiving a tip from an...
cwbchicago.com
Kia boy sped from Chicago cops at 80 mph, crashed and left his injured friends behind, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Kia boy sped away from Chicago police at 80 mph, crashed, then ran from the scene, leaving two passengers behind with broken bones, prosecutors said Saturday. Taylor Gilbert, 18, was already on bail for another felony stolen motor vehicle case and a separate misdemeanor case involving a stolen car when police saw him driving a Kia Forte near 83rd and Vincennes on Thursday evening, prosecutors said.
CPD warn residents after numerous car thefts on West Side
Chicago police issued an alert to residents, noting that over a dozen cars had been stolen in the past three weeks from the West Side. In a three week period in January, 6 different cars were stolen from the West Side, 12 cars stolen in Austin.
cwbchicago.com
Smash and grab burglars hit Canada Goose store on the Magnificent Mile
Chicago police are on the hunt for three smash-and-grab burglars who targeted the Canada Goose store on the Magnificent Mile this morning. A store employee was in the back office area of the store, which sells high-end winter gear at 800 North Michigan, when the burglary occurred just after 6 a.m.
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery crew struck 5 times in 2 hours Sunday afternoon, Chicago police say
Chicago — A group of masked men pulled off five armed robberies in under two hours on Sunday in Humboldt Park and West Town, Chicago police said. No arrests have been made. Each time, the robbers confronted victims on sidewalks or the street and demanded their property while threatening to shoot them, according to a Chicago police community alert. The offenders fled each scene in a waiting car, possibly a dark-colored Kia with a broken rear passenger window, according to a CPD report reviewed by CWB Chicago.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman randomly stabbed 4 people while on bail for randomly stabbing a woman in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A woman on bail for allegedly stabbing a stranger at random in Bucktown last year is now accused of stabbing four more people at random this month on the Northwest Side. Prosecutors said two of the alleged victims were eating at McDonald’s with their grandchildren when they were attacked.
Catalytic converters stolen from five CPD mounted unit trucks, source says
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating multiple burglaries of their own vehicles. Police say five CPD vehicles were damaged at the South Shore Cultural Center. A police source told CBS 2 the thieves got away with catalytic converters, and they targeted the trucks that transport the mounted units. The horses cannot be moved until the trucks are fixed. No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
investorsobserver.com
Okay Cannabis Wants To Wake & Bake in Wheeling Illinois
This story was republished with permission from Crain’s Chicago Business and written by Ally Marotti . The Chicago restaurant group behind West Town Bakery is teaming up with a new dispensary that’s opening in suburban Wheeling next month, and it’ll be part bakery and cafe, part marijuana shop.
Englewood Neighbors Did Not Want A Save A Lot To Replace Whole Foods. The City Says There Was No Other Choice
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood neighborhood leaders are blasting officials for replacing their closed Whole Foods Market with a Save A Lot, accusing the city of pursuing a backroom deal over the community’s objections. Officials confirmed Thursday the store, which closed in November, would be revived as a Save A...
Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate
Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on. No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.
fox32chicago.com
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
cwbchicago.com
Man slashed during a robbery near Sears Tower, police say
Chicago — A 32-year-old man was slashed on the hand during a robbery attempt near the Sears Tower overnight, according to Chicago police. The victim told police he was walking in the 200 block of South Franklin when the robber confronted him and demanded his property around 2 a.m. He said the robber tried to punch him, but he blocked the punch with his hand, according to a CPD spokesperson. The robber then fled the scene without getting the man’s valuables.
Will the fast food chain famous for biscuits and thickburgers open a location in Chicago?
In the South and Midwest, Hardees is beloved for its homemade biscuits and iconic thick Angus burgers. Eater Chicago reported a Hardee's fast food restaurant may open soon at 736 W. Division Street. Attached to the Exxon gas station, it would be the only Hardee's in Chicago.
Chicago Public Radio
Food businesses pop up in 875 North Michigan to offer ‘a little taste of the South Side’
“A little taste of the South Side” has popped up inside 875 North Michigan Avenue, the building once known as the John Hancock Center. A group of South Side food businesses have set up shop for a spell to get more exposure and give the Magnificent Mile a little more flavor.
fox32chicago.com
Two Chicago area women killed in mass shooting in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood
LOS ANGELES - Two women from the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting at a multimillion dollar home in a fancy neighborhood in Los Angeles, police said. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office identified them as: Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago and Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, A woman from Arizona, Destiny Sims, 26, was also killed.
Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees
CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
Chicago Defender
Brandon Johnson Envisions Higher Heights For Black Chicago
Cook County Board Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson discussed his policies, vision, and hopes for a grander, more equitable Chicago for Black residents with members of Chicago’s legacy Black press in a 90-minute editorial roundtable on Friday afternoon. Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher at Jenner-Academy and Westinghouse College Prep, has previously organized with the Chicago Teachers Union to advocate for greater resources for CPS students.
