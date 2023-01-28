ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 23

Nancy jeeninga
2d ago

sounds like a lawsuit to me, isn't that called red lining. depending on were you live, premiums will be higher

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evan Crosby

9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month

Chicago, IL. - The City of Chicago is one of the most expensive places to live in the Midwest. And that's especially true for many in the metro area renting apartments. For example, the average renter pays over $2,200 a month to rent a modest 750-square-foot apartment in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Kia boy sped from Chicago cops at 80 mph, crashed and left his injured friends behind, prosecutors say

Chicago — A Kia boy sped away from Chicago police at 80 mph, crashed, then ran from the scene, leaving two passengers behind with broken bones, prosecutors said Saturday. Taylor Gilbert, 18, was already on bail for another felony stolen motor vehicle case and a separate misdemeanor case involving a stolen car when police saw him driving a Kia Forte near 83rd and Vincennes on Thursday evening, prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Smash and grab burglars hit Canada Goose store on the Magnificent Mile

Chicago police are on the hunt for three smash-and-grab burglars who targeted the Canada Goose store on the Magnificent Mile this morning. A store employee was in the back office area of the store, which sells high-end winter gear at 800 North Michigan, when the burglary occurred just after 6 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbery crew struck 5 times in 2 hours Sunday afternoon, Chicago police say

Chicago — A group of masked men pulled off five armed robberies in under two hours on Sunday in Humboldt Park and West Town, Chicago police said. No arrests have been made. Each time, the robbers confronted victims on sidewalks or the street and demanded their property while threatening to shoot them, according to a Chicago police community alert. The offenders fled each scene in a waiting car, possibly a dark-colored Kia with a broken rear passenger window, according to a CPD report reviewed by CWB Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Catalytic converters stolen from five CPD mounted unit trucks, source says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are investigating multiple burglaries of their own vehicles. Police say five CPD vehicles were damaged at the South Shore Cultural Center. A police source told CBS 2 the thieves got away with catalytic converters, and they targeted the trucks that transport the mounted units. The horses cannot be moved until the trucks are fixed. No one is in custody as detectives investigate. 
CHICAGO, IL
investorsobserver.com

Okay Cannabis Wants To Wake & Bake in Wheeling Illinois

This story was republished with permission from Crain’s Chicago Business and written by Ally Marotti . The Chicago restaurant group behind West Town Bakery is teaming up with a new dispensary that’s opening in suburban Wheeling next month, and it’ll be part bakery and cafe, part marijuana shop.
WHEELING, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago ‘Dibs' Scene Sparks Big Social Media Debate

Dibs may be a polarizing topic for Chicagoans, but a recent scene spotted in the city might be something both lovers and haters of the tradition could agree on. No matter which side of the dibs debate you fall on, you'll likely have some thoughts about just how much snow is enough to warrant one of the popular displays designed to hold a shoveled parking lot.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area

CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man slashed during a robbery near Sears Tower, police say

Chicago — A 32-year-old man was slashed on the hand during a robbery attempt near the Sears Tower overnight, according to Chicago police. The victim told police he was walking in the 200 block of South Franklin when the robber confronted him and demanded his property around 2 a.m. He said the robber tried to punch him, but he blocked the punch with his hand, according to a CPD spokesperson. The robber then fled the scene without getting the man’s valuables.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Feds retrieve nearly $400,000 in unpaid wages for Aurora store employees

CHICAGO (CBS) – Wage theft costs Americans more than any other type of theft. The figure nationwide is $50 billion. But, for each person impacted it can be hundreds or even thousands of much-needed dollars. Some people might not even realize they are missing money from their paychecks because sometimes it's just a few dollars here and there.A worker advocacy group, the Chicago Workers Collaborative helped Jose Neri, one Illinois worker whose employer didn't pay him what he was owed.He worked for one week at a home and office cleaning business. He spent that week tidying up a Target store....
AURORA, IL
Chicago Defender

Brandon Johnson Envisions Higher Heights For Black Chicago

Cook County Board Commissioner and Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson discussed his policies, vision, and hopes for a grander, more equitable Chicago for Black residents with members of Chicago’s legacy Black press in a 90-minute editorial roundtable on Friday afternoon. Johnson, a former Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teacher at Jenner-Academy and Westinghouse College Prep, has previously organized with the Chicago Teachers Union to advocate for greater resources for CPS students.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy