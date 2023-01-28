Fleeing burglar gave Chicago cops a fake ID bearing the name of a man with an active arrest warrant, prosecutors say

Chicago — A 32-year-old man was slashed on the hand during a robbery attempt near the Sears Tower overnight, according to Chicago police. The victim told police he was walking in the 200 block of South Franklin when the robber confronted him and demanded his property around 2 a.m. He said the robber tried to punch him, but he blocked the punch with his hand, according to a CPD spokesperson. The robber then fled the scene without getting the man’s valuables.

