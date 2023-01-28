ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Fleeing burglar gave Chicago cops a fake ID bearing the name of a man with an active arrest warrant, prosecutors say

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

80-Year-Old Homeowner Shoots Intruder During Home Invasion: Chicago Police

An 80-year-old man left critically wounded during a home invasion near O'Hare International Airport Monday shot one of the two intruders who attacked him, authorities said. According to police, the man was inside a home around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of West Catherine when two people knocked on the front door. When the man opened the door, the two people "made entry without permission," police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

80-year-old victim shoots suspect in home invasion near O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) – A home invasion at an apartment complex near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport resulted in the 80-year-old victim shooting one of the suspects after they attempted to enter the home late Monday morning.The victim was inside a home in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue around 10:30 a.m. when the two suspects, one male and the other female, knocked on the front door, police said.The victim opened the door and the suspects entered the home without permission. A physical altercation ensued. The victim, who is a FOID card holder, fired a gun and struck the male suspect.The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 charged in armed carjacking in Ashburn

CHICAGO - Three men were charged in connection with an armed carjacking Friday in the Ashburn neighborhood. Occia Johnson, 21, Emanuel Cash, 21, and Marvin Barber, 20, are accused of taking a vehicle from a 53-year-old woman at gunpoint around 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 83rd Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man slashed during a robbery near Sears Tower, police say

Chicago — A 32-year-old man was slashed on the hand during a robbery attempt near the Sears Tower overnight, according to Chicago police. The victim told police he was walking in the 200 block of South Franklin when the robber confronted him and demanded his property around 2 a.m. He said the robber tried to punch him, but he blocked the punch with his hand, according to a CPD spokesperson. The robber then fled the scene without getting the man’s valuables.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbery crew struck 5 times in 2 hours Sunday afternoon, Chicago police say

Chicago — A group of masked men pulled off five armed robberies in under two hours on Sunday in Humboldt Park and West Town, Chicago police said. No arrests have been made. Each time, the robbers confronted victims on sidewalks or the street and demanded their property while threatening to shoot them, according to a Chicago police community alert. The offenders fled each scene in a waiting car, possibly a dark-colored Kia with a broken rear passenger window, according to a CPD report reviewed by CWB Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

29-year-old woman critical after Pilsen shooting

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old woman was critically wounded after shots were fired into a car in Pilsen late Sunday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of South Canalport on the report of a shooting. The 29-year-old woman was a passenger in a silver sedan...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

2 Men Killed in Separate Shootings Early Monday: Police

Two people were killed just minutes apart from one another in separate shootings on the South and West sides early Monday morning. According to Chicago Police Department data, 13 people were wounded by gunfire over the weekend between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Those victims survived their wounds, but two men were killed in shootings just after 6 a.m. Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Group robbed 13 people in 2 hours on the South Side on Saturday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two men murdered in separate attacks in Gary this weekend

GARY, Indiana - Gary police are working on two separate murder cases after two men were shot and killed. The first murder happened on Saturday night. A man was found shot on the 700 block of 45th Avenue. On Sunday just before 1 p.m., a man, 19, was found shot...
GARY, IN
WGN News

GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary

GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
GARY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy