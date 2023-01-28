Fleeing burglar gave Chicago cops a fake ID bearing the name of a man with an active arrest warrant, prosecutors say

Read full article on original website
Woman attacked and robbed driver near Area Three police headquarters, prosecutors say
Chicago — A suburban woman is facing robbery charges after allegedly attacking a man and taking his phone as he parked his car in Roscoe Village, about a half-block from a major Chicago Police Department facility. It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night after the 25-year-old man parked his...
Chicago woman randomly stabbed 4 people while on bail for randomly stabbing a woman in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A woman on bail for allegedly stabbing a stranger at random in Bucktown last year is now accused of stabbing four more people at random this month on the Northwest Side. Prosecutors said two of the alleged victims were eating at McDonald’s with their grandchildren when they were attacked.
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In Chicago
An 80-year-old man left critically wounded during a home invasion near O'Hare International Airport Monday shot one of the two intruders who attacked him, authorities said. According to police, the man was inside a home around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of West Catherine when two people knocked on the front door. When the man opened the door, the two people "made entry without permission," police said.
CHICAGO (CBS) – A home invasion at an apartment complex near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport resulted in the 80-year-old victim shooting one of the suspects after they attempted to enter the home late Monday morning.The victim was inside a home in the 8500 block of West Catherine Avenue around 10:30 a.m. when the two suspects, one male and the other female, knocked on the front door, police said.The victim opened the door and the suspects entered the home without permission. A physical altercation ensued. The victim, who is a FOID card holder, fired a gun and struck the male suspect.The...
Busted by Facebook group, Chicago man gets 10 years for carjacking victim during a test drive
Chicago — A 22-year-old Chicago man has pleaded guilty to carjacking a victim while test-driving their vehicle in Uptown two years ago. Judge Charles Burns sentenced Dumareah Tayler to ten years during a court hearing last Tuesday. Prosecutors said Chicago police arrested Taylor after receiving a tip from an...
3 charged in armed carjacking in Ashburn
CHICAGO - Three men were charged in connection with an armed carjacking Friday in the Ashburn neighborhood. Occia Johnson, 21, Emanuel Cash, 21, and Marvin Barber, 20, are accused of taking a vehicle from a 53-year-old woman at gunpoint around 7 p.m. in the 3300 block of West 83rd Street, police said.
Crew committed 13 armed robberies on South Side in under 2 hours, CPD says
Man slashed during a robbery near Sears Tower, police say
Chicago — A 32-year-old man was slashed on the hand during a robbery attempt near the Sears Tower overnight, according to Chicago police. The victim told police he was walking in the 200 block of South Franklin when the robber confronted him and demanded his property around 2 a.m. He said the robber tried to punch him, but he blocked the punch with his hand, according to a CPD spokesperson. The robber then fled the scene without getting the man’s valuables.
Armed robbery crew struck 5 times in 2 hours Sunday afternoon, Chicago police say
Chicago — A group of masked men pulled off five armed robberies in under two hours on Sunday in Humboldt Park and West Town, Chicago police said. No arrests have been made. Each time, the robbers confronted victims on sidewalks or the street and demanded their property while threatening to shoot them, according to a Chicago police community alert. The offenders fled each scene in a waiting car, possibly a dark-colored Kia with a broken rear passenger window, according to a CPD report reviewed by CWB Chicago.
29-year-old woman critical after Pilsen shooting
CHICAGO — A 29-year-old woman was critically wounded after shots were fired into a car in Pilsen late Sunday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of South Canalport on the report of a shooting. The 29-year-old woman was a passenger in a silver sedan...
Man arrested after allegedly sideswiping bus, threatening bus driver with gun
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was arrested after sideswiping a bus and threatening the bus driver with a gun. Police said that around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man in a gray Chevy Silverado sideswiped a bus on South Ashland near 51st. in Back of the Yards. The...
Restoration workers at Kenwood high-rise that caught fire seen on video stealing jewelry and thousands in cash: Report
Two restoration workers, 26-year old Jose Gamboa and 20-year old Anger Pacheco, face charges after allegedly stealing from the high-rise building where there was an extra alarm fire last week in the Kenwood neighborhood.
Caught on camera: Thieves crash U-Haul into Chicago clothing store but leave empty-handed
CHICAGO - Thieves were in for a rude awakening when they tried to burglarize a South Side clothing store over the weekend, and their attempt to break in was all caught on camera. Early Saturday morning, the thieves drove two U-Hauls to ABC 95th — a clothing, accessories, and cell...
2 Men Killed in Separate Shootings Early Monday: Police
Two people were killed just minutes apart from one another in separate shootings on the South and West sides early Monday morning. According to Chicago Police Department data, 13 people were wounded by gunfire over the weekend between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Those victims survived their wounds, but two men were killed in shootings just after 6 a.m. Monday.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January...
Two men murdered in separate attacks in Gary this weekend
GARY, Indiana - Gary police are working on two separate murder cases after two men were shot and killed. The first murder happened on Saturday night. A man was found shot on the 700 block of 45th Avenue. On Sunday just before 1 p.m., a man, 19, was found shot...
CPD warn residents after numerous car thefts on West Side
Chicago police issued an alert to residents, noting that over a dozen cars had been stolen in the past three weeks from the West Side. In a three week period in January, 6 different cars were stolen from the West Side, 12 cars stolen in Austin.
GPD: 2 men shot and killed within 24 hours of one another in Gary
GARY, Ind. — Two men were killed within a 24-hour span in Gary from Saturday evening to Sunday afternoon, according to the Gary Police Department. Police said they were first called to the 700 block of West 45th Avenue around 7:34 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived on scene, they […]
CHICAGO — An armed group of people committed 13 robberies in two hours from Kenwood to Bridgeport, according to the Chicago Police Department. The incidents happened in the Bridgeport, Bronzeville, Kenwood and Oakland neighborhoods, and each time — according to police — the offenders drove up in a vehicle and stopped in the street near […]
