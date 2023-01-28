ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ms. Von
2d ago

Sentencing is too weak!Carjacking should carry a minimum of 25 years. Fifty if someone is harmed in amy way, and life if someone is killed.

Robin Talia
2d ago

Why would they drop the kidnapping charges just for a plea... So now it's OK to forcibly take a person? CHILDREN at that, and assault them?

guest
2d ago

Weak system all makjng feals and dropping charges !if jt was done the charges should be answered to and time should be done.no parole,good time just it is what it is 5 is 5 50 is 59 etc,like bonds need to lose the 10%,200000 grand is just that not 2000

Reply
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbery crew struck 5 times in 2 hours Sunday afternoon, Chicago police say

Chicago — A group of masked men pulled off five armed robberies in under two hours on Sunday in Humboldt Park and West Town, Chicago police said. No arrests have been made. Each time, the robbers confronted victims on sidewalks or the street and demanded their property while threatening to shoot them, according to a Chicago police community alert. The offenders fled each scene in a waiting car, possibly a dark-colored Kia with a broken rear passenger window, according to a CPD report reviewed by CWB Chicago.
WGNtv.com

29-year-old woman critical after Pilsen shooting

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old woman was critically wounded after shots were fired into a car in Pilsen late Sunday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of South Canalport on the report of a shooting. The 29-year-old woman was a passenger in a silver sedan...
WGN TV

3 men charged in armed carjacking of 53-year-old woman

CHICAGO — Three men have been charged following an armed carjacking Friday on the Southwest Side. At around 8:10 p.m., Occia Johnson, 21, Emanuel Cash, 21 and Marvin Barber, 20, were arrested in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue. Around an hour earlier, they were accused of taking...
cwbchicago.com

Man slashed during a robbery near Sears Tower, police say

Chicago — A 32-year-old man was slashed on the hand during a robbery attempt near the Sears Tower overnight, according to Chicago police. The victim told police he was walking in the 200 block of South Franklin when the robber confronted him and demanded his property around 2 a.m. He said the robber tried to punch him, but he blocked the punch with his hand, according to a CPD spokesperson. The robber then fled the scene without getting the man’s valuables.
NBC Chicago

80-Year-Old Homeowner Shoots Intruder During Home Invasion: Chicago Police

An 80-year-old man left critically wounded during a home invasion near O'Hare International Airport Monday shot one of the two intruders who attacked him, authorities said. According to police, the man was inside a home around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of West Catherine when two people knocked on the front door. When the man opened the door, the two people "made entry without permission," police said.
CBS Chicago

Group robbed 13 people in 2 hours on the South Side on Saturday night

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January...
cwbchicago.com

Kia boy sped from Chicago cops at 80 mph, crashed and left his injured friends behind, prosecutors say

Chicago — A Kia boy sped away from Chicago police at 80 mph, crashed, then ran from the scene, leaving two passengers behind with broken bones, prosecutors said Saturday. Taylor Gilbert, 18, was already on bail for another felony stolen motor vehicle case and a separate misdemeanor case involving a stolen car when police saw him driving a Kia Forte near 83rd and Vincennes on Thursday evening, prosecutors said.
fox32chicago.com

Man struck by gunfire in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot while walking outside in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood Saturday night. Police say the victim was in the 6400 block of South Artesian Avenue around 11 p.m. when he heard the shots. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with...
cwbchicago.com

Man robbed DePaul student inside school library, prosecutors say

Chicago — A man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill a DePaul University student during a robbery inside the school’s downtown library. The accused man, Kanti Foster-Smith, 22, was also arrested in December at the city’s Harold Washington Library...
