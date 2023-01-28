Read full article on original website
Ms. Von
2d ago
Sentencing is too weak!Carjacking should carry a minimum of 25 years. Fifty if someone is harmed in amy way, and life if someone is killed.
Reply
12
Robin Talia
2d ago
Why would they drop the kidnapping charges just for a plea... So now it's OK to forcibly take a person? CHILDREN at that, and assault them?
Reply(1)
6
guest
2d ago
Weak system all makjng feals and dropping charges !if jt was done the charges should be answered to and time should be done.no parole,good time just it is what it is 5 is 5 50 is 59 etc,like bonds need to lose the 10%,200000 grand is just that not 2000
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Related
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman randomly stabbed 4 people while on bail for randomly stabbing a woman in Bucktown, prosecutors say
Chicago — A woman on bail for allegedly stabbing a stranger at random in Bucktown last year is now accused of stabbing four more people at random this month on the Northwest Side. Prosecutors said two of the alleged victims were eating at McDonald’s with their grandchildren when they were attacked.
cwbchicago.com
Armed robbery crew struck 5 times in 2 hours Sunday afternoon, Chicago police say
Chicago — A group of masked men pulled off five armed robberies in under two hours on Sunday in Humboldt Park and West Town, Chicago police said. No arrests have been made. Each time, the robbers confronted victims on sidewalks or the street and demanded their property while threatening to shoot them, according to a Chicago police community alert. The offenders fled each scene in a waiting car, possibly a dark-colored Kia with a broken rear passenger window, according to a CPD report reviewed by CWB Chicago.
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In Chicago
A home invasion suspect is in critical condition after being shot by a 80-year old homeowner in Chicago Monday morning. Chicago PD responded to reports of a man and woman who invaded a home on the 8500 blk of West Catherine Ave and stole items.
WGNtv.com
29-year-old woman critical after Pilsen shooting
CHICAGO — A 29-year-old woman was critically wounded after shots were fired into a car in Pilsen late Sunday night. Just before 10:30 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of South Canalport on the report of a shooting. The 29-year-old woman was a passenger in a silver sedan...
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy shot during argument in Auburn Gresham, police say
A teen boy was injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Busted by Facebook group, Chicago man gets 10 years for carjacking victim during a test drive
Chicago — A 22-year-old Chicago man has pleaded guilty to carjacking a victim while test-driving their vehicle in Uptown two years ago. Judge Charles Burns sentenced Dumareah Tayler to ten years during a court hearing last Tuesday. Prosecutors said Chicago police arrested Taylor after receiving a tip from an...
3 men charged in armed carjacking of 53-year-old woman
CHICAGO — Three men have been charged following an armed carjacking Friday on the Southwest Side. At around 8:10 p.m., Occia Johnson, 21, Emanuel Cash, 21 and Marvin Barber, 20, were arrested in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue. Around an hour earlier, they were accused of taking...
cwbchicago.com
Man slashed during a robbery near Sears Tower, police say
Chicago — A 32-year-old man was slashed on the hand during a robbery attempt near the Sears Tower overnight, according to Chicago police. The victim told police he was walking in the 200 block of South Franklin when the robber confronted him and demanded his property around 2 a.m. He said the robber tried to punch him, but he blocked the punch with his hand, according to a CPD spokesperson. The robber then fled the scene without getting the man’s valuables.
80-Year-Old Homeowner Shoots Intruder During Home Invasion: Chicago Police
An 80-year-old man left critically wounded during a home invasion near O'Hare International Airport Monday shot one of the two intruders who attacked him, authorities said. According to police, the man was inside a home around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of West Catherine when two people knocked on the front door. When the man opened the door, the two people "made entry without permission," police said.
Group robbed 13 people in 2 hours on the South Side on Saturday night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fast-moving robbery crew is targeting several South Side neighborhoods.They hit 13 victims in less than two hours Saturday night:4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:00PM.4600 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:03PM.4000 Block of South Lake Park on January 28, 2023 at 11:48PM.3400 Block of South Lowe Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:17PM.4200 Block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on January 28, 2023 between 11:30PM and 11:45PM.3600 Block of South Lake Park Avenue on January 28, 2023 at 11:45PM.4800 Block of South Kenwood Avenue on January...
cwbchicago.com
Kia boy sped from Chicago cops at 80 mph, crashed and left his injured friends behind, prosecutors say
Chicago — A Kia boy sped away from Chicago police at 80 mph, crashed, then ran from the scene, leaving two passengers behind with broken bones, prosecutors said Saturday. Taylor Gilbert, 18, was already on bail for another felony stolen motor vehicle case and a separate misdemeanor case involving a stolen car when police saw him driving a Kia Forte near 83rd and Vincennes on Thursday evening, prosecutors said.
fox32chicago.com
Caught on camera: Thieves crash U-Haul into Chicago clothing store but leave empty-handed
CHICAGO - Thieves were in for a rude awakening at a South Side clothing store over the weekend, and their attempt to break in was all caught on camera. Early Saturday, the thieves brought two u-Hauls to ABC 95th — a clothing, accessories and cell phone repair store at 95th and Halsted.
Crew committed 13 armed robberies on South Side in under 2 hours, CPD says
Chicago police said they believe the same crew is behind more than a dozen armed robberies that took place on the South Side in under two hours over the weekend. The robberies took place in Kenwood, Oakland, Bronzeville and Bridgeport.
fox32chicago.com
Bond set for Cook County man who allegedly robbed victim of cell phone with a BB gun
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Bond was set at $200,000 Monday for a Cook County man charged with robbing a person with a BB gun last weekend. Cody Johnson, 21, was charged with one count of armed robbery, according to a statement from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office. Clarendon Hills...
fox32chicago.com
Man struck by gunfire in Marquette Park
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot while walking outside in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood Saturday night. Police say the victim was in the 6400 block of South Artesian Avenue around 11 p.m. when he heard the shots. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition with...
Man pointed gun at CTA bus driver after traffic accident: CPD
Chicago police allege a driver who hit a CTA bus on the South Side pointed a gun at the driver after the fender bender. Police said a man was driving a gray Chevy Silverado at 51st and Ashland, at around 11:30 a.m., when he struck a CTA bus.
Toddler wounded in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting
A 3-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were hospitalized in good condition following a shooting in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood overnight.
Teen found shot dead in Oak Forest: Police
About 1:20 p.m., officers responding to a report of a person shot found Tyonie Ashford, 17, behind a building at 155th and South Cicero, Oak Forest police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
fox32chicago.com
Man arrested after allegedly sideswiping bus, threatening bus driver with gun
CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was arrested after sideswiping a bus and threatening the bus driver with a gun. Police said that around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, a man in a gray Chevy Silverado sideswiped a bus on South Ashland near 51st. in Back of the Yards. The...
cwbchicago.com
Man robbed DePaul student inside school library, prosecutors say
Chicago — A man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to kill a DePaul University student during a robbery inside the school’s downtown library. The accused man, Kanti Foster-Smith, 22, was also arrested in December at the city’s Harold Washington Library...
Comments / 52