Washington, PA

Philly College Sports

Drexel Sweeps CAA Weekend

The Drexel Dragons won both ends of their league weekend series. Friday night they celebrated a win over Hofstra, and Keishana Washington’s 2,000 career point milestone. On Sunday it was a game against Elon, Then get ready to celebrate the Eagles NFC Championship. Coach Amy Mallon wanted to get home and watch The Birds. A good day all around for the team from University City.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter

PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

DJ Wagner, Camden Panthers Defeat Imhotep Charter

Don’t get DJ Wagner mad. Someone should have warned Philadelphia’s Imhotep Charter team about that. It became clear in the third period of the sold-out Jan. 28 matchup between Camden High, ranked 11th in the country, and sixth-ranked Imhotep Charter at St. Joseph’s University. It was the moment Wagner, having just been hit by an Imhotep player without a foul being called, stood over an opponent, and raged with clenched fists.    From that moment on, having only scored eight points, Wagner fought without mercy, leading the Camden Panthers to a 60-57 victory. He ended with 22 points. “All of our passion came out in the second...
CAMDEN, NJ
Philly College Sports

Short Handed Owls Win Again

The Temple Owls are showing that even though they are short on the number of players, this team is long on determination as they win two in a row. At the Liacouras Center Temple overcame the UCF Knights in a battle 63 – 56. Temple is down to eight players, and possibly less, due to injury and players leaving the program. Coach Diane Richardson sees a resolve and determination in this team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31

Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
PENN, PA
philasun.com

“It’s a Philly thing”

On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia

This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
multifamilybiz.com

Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia faith leaders speak about death of Tyre Nichols

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For those officials who have seen the body camera video involving the now deadly confrontation between five Memphis police officers and Tyre Nichols, the words that have been used were "heinous," "awful" and even "inhumane." Ahead of the video's release Friday evening, CBS Philadelphia sat down with community leaders in Philadelphia who are bracing for what they and the public will soon see."I'm disgusted, disappointed, disgusted, not really surprised," Pastor Carl Day said.Day, of Culture Changing Christians, is also a community activist. He's been at the forefront of calling for police reform locally and saw firsthand a city...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest prompts protest in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Protesters marched in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, after Memphis officials released police video showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Dozens of people rallied outside City Hall to demand justice.Holding signs that read "stop police violence" and demanding change, the Philadelphia Party for Socialism and Liberation organized a rally in front of Philadelphia City Hall on Friday night calling for better policing."This is what has become our normal," demonstrator Adiah Hicks said, "but we are out here in the streets in the middle of the freezing cold to say that no, it is not normal.""I...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Black World War II veterans honored in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A ceremony was held in Germantown honoring Black World War II veterans on Saturday.The Aces Veteran Museum paid tribute to four local men.The celebration also marked the re-opening of the museum's Parker Hall which was the United Service Organizations for Black troops during World War II.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals

The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia family faces second tragedy of gun violence in recent months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Crescentville neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Adams and Rising Sun Avenues."They ripped my heart out," Sandra Hernandez said. "They ripped my heart out for stupid nonsense."Sandra Hernandez says her only son, Maison Hernandez, loved to dance, loved his family and had dreams of opening his own business. But now Hernandez says she is living a nightmare."He won't have no kids, he won't get married," Sandra Hernandez said. "I'm not going to see him no more."She tells CBS...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Can We Just Rename Taney Street, Already?

How hard, do you think, is it to rename a Philadelphia street? What about renaming a street that’s only 15 blocks? What about renaming a little Philly one-wayer named for Roger B. Taney, the author of the notorious 1857 Dred Scott v. Sanford decision — which deemed African Americans were not U.S. citizens — thereby becoming one of the most harm-inducing Supreme Court Justices in U.S. history?
PHILADELPHIA, PA

