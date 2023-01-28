Don’t get DJ Wagner mad. Someone should have warned Philadelphia’s Imhotep Charter team about that. It became clear in the third period of the sold-out Jan. 28 matchup between Camden High, ranked 11th in the country, and sixth-ranked Imhotep Charter at St. Joseph’s University. It was the moment Wagner, having just been hit by an Imhotep player without a foul being called, stood over an opponent, and raged with clenched fists. From that moment on, having only scored eight points, Wagner fought without mercy, leading the Camden Panthers to a 60-57 victory. He ended with 22 points. “All of our passion came out in the second...

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO