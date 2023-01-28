Read full article on original website
Philly College Sports
Drexel Sweeps CAA Weekend
The Drexel Dragons won both ends of their league weekend series. Friday night they celebrated a win over Hofstra, and Keishana Washington’s 2,000 career point milestone. On Sunday it was a game against Elon, Then get ready to celebrate the Eagles NFC Championship. Coach Amy Mallon wanted to get home and watch The Birds. A good day all around for the team from University City.
In blockbuster showcase of 3 Kentucky-bound McDonald’s All-Americans, Camden edges Imhotep Charter
PHILADELPHIA -- There is a certain football game going on here this weekend, but it might have been harder to find tickets to the Camden-Imhotep Charter boys basketball game. After all, while Lincoln Financial Field -- where the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in the NFC Championship Game -- holds more than 67,000 fans, Hagan Arena at St. Joe’s University only seats 4,200.
DJ Wagner, Camden Panthers Defeat Imhotep Charter
Don’t get DJ Wagner mad. Someone should have warned Philadelphia’s Imhotep Charter team about that. It became clear in the third period of the sold-out Jan. 28 matchup between Camden High, ranked 11th in the country, and sixth-ranked Imhotep Charter at St. Joseph’s University. It was the moment Wagner, having just been hit by an Imhotep player without a foul being called, stood over an opponent, and raged with clenched fists. From that moment on, having only scored eight points, Wagner fought without mercy, leading the Camden Panthers to a 60-57 victory. He ended with 22 points. “All of our passion came out in the second...
Philly College Sports
Short Handed Owls Win Again
The Temple Owls are showing that even though they are short on the number of players, this team is long on determination as they win two in a row. At the Liacouras Center Temple overcame the UCF Knights in a battle 63 – 56. Temple is down to eight players, and possibly less, due to injury and players leaving the program. Coach Diane Richardson sees a resolve and determination in this team.
Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31
Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
Female Eagles Fan Gets Tossed to Pavement by Police During NFC Championship Celebration (Video)
Police officers around the city of Philadelphia had a rough night attempting to restore order after their hometown Eagles won the NFC Championship over the San Francisco 49ers, but there was one notable incident that left one Eagles fan in bruises. Via a post by Total Pro Sports and a...
“It’s a Philly thing”
On Tuesday night, the Union League honored Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with the club’s highest honor. On Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphians from all walks of life let them know they were displeased about it. ABOVE PHOTO: Union League protest organizer Melissa Robbins speaks at the podium surrounded by crowds which...
birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia
This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
Landmark Properties to Develop 363-Unit The Mark Philadelphia Adjacent to The University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University Campus
PHILADELPHIA, PA - Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in development, construction, investment management, and operation of high-quality residential communities, announces its second project in the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania market. The Mark Philadelphia will be located at 3615 Chestnut Street adjacent to the campus of the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University. The project will welcome its first residents in fall of 2026.
Philadelphia faith leaders speak about death of Tyre Nichols
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For those officials who have seen the body camera video involving the now deadly confrontation between five Memphis police officers and Tyre Nichols, the words that have been used were "heinous," "awful" and even "inhumane." Ahead of the video's release Friday evening, CBS Philadelphia sat down with community leaders in Philadelphia who are bracing for what they and the public will soon see."I'm disgusted, disappointed, disgusted, not really surprised," Pastor Carl Day said.Day, of Culture Changing Christians, is also a community activist. He's been at the forefront of calling for police reform locally and saw firsthand a city...
Renaming Columbus Day in Pa. city wasn’t discriminatory: court
A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney discriminated against Italian Americans by renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A year ago, U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II ruled...
Criticism Of Philadelphia Flags At Half Staff For DJ Jerry Blavat
I want to rise in support of the late Philadelphia and New Jersey DJ Jerry Blavat. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made a decision to order all City of Philadelphia flags to be flown at half staff, through Saturday, January 28, 2023. Social media has been both kind and cruel about...
Video of Tyre Nichols' violent arrest prompts protest in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Protesters marched in cities across the country, including Philadelphia, after Memphis officials released police video showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Dozens of people rallied outside City Hall to demand justice.Holding signs that read "stop police violence" and demanding change, the Philadelphia Party for Socialism and Liberation organized a rally in front of Philadelphia City Hall on Friday night calling for better policing."This is what has become our normal," demonstrator Adiah Hicks said, "but we are out here in the streets in the middle of the freezing cold to say that no, it is not normal.""I...
Black World War II veterans honored in Germantown
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A ceremony was held in Germantown honoring Black World War II veterans on Saturday.The Aces Veteran Museum paid tribute to four local men.The celebration also marked the re-opening of the museum's Parker Hall which was the United Service Organizations for Black troops during World War II.
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
Philadelphia man sent to prison for role in gun trafficking network
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is headed to prison for at least a dozen years for his involvement in a gun trafficking organization that used straw purchase schemes to purchase and resell more than three dozen firearms to others in a three-county area. Tyrone V. Gresham, 26, of the...
Philadelphia family faces second tragedy of gun violence in recent months
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the city's Crescentville neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Adams and Rising Sun Avenues."They ripped my heart out," Sandra Hernandez said. "They ripped my heart out for stupid nonsense."Sandra Hernandez says her only son, Maison Hernandez, loved to dance, loved his family and had dreams of opening his own business. But now Hernandez says she is living a nightmare."He won't have no kids, he won't get married," Sandra Hernandez said. "I'm not going to see him no more."She tells CBS...
More Philly renters facing eviction will have access to free legal representation
The city is expanding a program that provides free legal representation to Philadelphia renters with low income who are at risk of losing their home, including those facing an eviction filing. The Right to Counsel initiative launched as a pilot last February in zip codes 19139 and 19121 in West...
Can We Just Rename Taney Street, Already?
How hard, do you think, is it to rename a Philadelphia street? What about renaming a street that’s only 15 blocks? What about renaming a little Philly one-wayer named for Roger B. Taney, the author of the notorious 1857 Dred Scott v. Sanford decision — which deemed African Americans were not U.S. citizens — thereby becoming one of the most harm-inducing Supreme Court Justices in U.S. history?
Best Cheesesteak Sub In Atlantic City Area & Philadelphia Eagles
For your Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship Game Sunday planning, we’re reacquainting you with the results of our listeners and readers survey of the best cheesesteak subs in the Atlantic City area. Perhaps this will get you in the mood to have one of these iconic subs that are unique...
