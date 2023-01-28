ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Next Fed rate hike: How will it affect savings account interest rates?

After an unprecedented streak of interest rate hikes last year, the Federal Reserve might finally be curtailing its efforts to rein in inflation. The nation's central bank is expected to announce another rate increase at its February 1 meeting - but experts predict that, for the second time in a row, it will be a smaller one. What's more, some believe the Fed could be preparing to pause this string of hikes entirely in the spring.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
Reuters

Dollar gains as central banks take central stage

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Monday, a day before the Federal Reserve was due to begin a two-day policy meeting, while the euro was boosted by unexpectedly high inflation data before the European Central Bank meets on Thursday.
CNBC

There's a 61% chance of recession this year, economists say—what that means for your money

Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.

