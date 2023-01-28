Read full article on original website
Next Fed rate hike: How will it affect savings account interest rates?
After an unprecedented streak of interest rate hikes last year, the Federal Reserve might finally be curtailing its efforts to rein in inflation. The nation's central bank is expected to announce another rate increase at its February 1 meeting - but experts predict that, for the second time in a row, it will be a smaller one. What's more, some believe the Fed could be preparing to pause this string of hikes entirely in the spring.
The Fed is embarrassed about its inflation mistake and will likely go too far in raising interest rates, former Fed president says
The Fed blew it on inflation and it will likely hike interest rates too far, according to former Fed President Richard Fisher. Central bankers have signaled they will raise rates past 5%, with a possible 25- to 50-basis-point hike in February. Stocks may not have priced in rates that high,...
A 'housing collapse' will help bring inflation and real estate prices back to earth in 2023, J. P. Morgan analysts suggest
Housing is the largest measure of the Consumer Price Index, making it the single most influential component of inflation.
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
Inflation has cooled, but investors risk being caught off guard by a 'head fake' that could halt the latest stock-market rally
Decelerating headline inflation has aided a jump in stocks so far this year, but keep watch for "stickiness" in prices for services, analysts say.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Stock Market Today: Slowing Wage Growth Spurs Major Stock Rally
While the U.S. added more jobs than expected in December, growth in average hourly earnings slowed.
Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
UK pay deals hold at 5% for second month as wages lag inflation - XpertHR
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Pay awards by British employers held at 5% for the second month in a row in December, well below annual inflation of close to 11%, data from human resources company XpertHR showed on Wednesday.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed has a small ‘window’ to reduce inflation after missing hard on other opportunities
Since last year, the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates seven times in an effort to quell rising prices. An additional hike may be on the horizon, as the bank is scheduled to meet this week. But the current economic reality may have been different if the Fed had reacted...
The stock-market rally that's jumpstarted 2023 is about to fade as the Fed reasserts its resolve in fighting inflation, Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist says
Stocks are off to a "surprisingly good start" in 2023, but the upside momentum looks set to fizzle, Morgan Stanley said Monday. This week's FOMC meeting may remind investors of the cardinal rule: "Don't Fight the Fed," said strategist Mike Wilson. The investment bank is now leaning more toward its...
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield briefly tops 3.52% as data watched by the Fed shows inflation increase
Treasury yields climbed on Friday as a key inflation report watched by the Federal Reserve indicated a sizable increase in prices. was up by a little over 2 basis points to 3.515% after topping 3.52% earlier in the session. The. yield was last trading at 4.205% after rising by around...
GDP increased in the 4th quarter, easing recession fears
GDP increased in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the latest estimate by the BEA. Despite overall positive economic indicators, Americans are still struggling with inflation and are turning to credit to cover higher expenses.
US consumers may have to live with high prices for longer — and a falling dollar could be to blame
US inflation has steadily cooled since mid-2022, thanks to large interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. However, a four-month drop in the dollar is threatening to derail that trend by raising the cost of imported goods. The dollar index has fallen by more than 11% from a peak reached in...
Dollar gains as central banks take central stage
NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Monday, a day before the Federal Reserve was due to begin a two-day policy meeting, while the euro was boosted by unexpectedly high inflation data before the European Central Bank meets on Thursday.
CNBC
There's a 61% chance of recession this year, economists say—what that means for your money
Stop us if you've heard this one before: A lot of people think the economy may be headed for a recession. It's everywhere: A recent poll of economists from the Wall Street Journal pegged the recession chances in 2023 at 61%. Even 96-year-old former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan has weighed in, saying that a recession is "the most likely outcome" given the current economic trajectory.
Even with inflation cooling down, there's still a 'risk of recession' since the Fed keeps hiking interest rates, Janet Yellen says
The Fed is expected to hike interest rates once again this week, and some Democrats warned it could increase job losses and prompt a recession.
To curb inflation, Australian governments should delay some of their own spending
The inflation story in Australia has a new chapter and it’s not likely to have a happy ending for mortgage holders. A surprise rise in the core inflation measure favoured by the Reserve Bank of Australia last week is likely to be met by more rate hikes, even though overseas talk has been dominated by inflation starting to calm.
US stocks trade mixed as the Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows further cooling
US stocks opened mixed on Friday, as the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed more cooling. The personal consumption expenditures index was up 5% year over year in December. The core PCE, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased by 4.4%, down from November's annual pace of 4.7% and in line with forecasts.
Fed, set to impose smaller hike, may hint of fewer increases
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to raise its benchmark interest rate for an eighth time since March. But the Fed will likely announce a smaller hike for a second straight time, and it could change some key wording in its post-meeting statement about future rate increases.
