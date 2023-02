ARLINGTON, Texas- The Louisiana Tech women's bowling team finished ninth in the Prairie View Invitational on Sunday afternoon. During day one of the invitational, LA Tech competed in five Baker matches where they finished 1-4. In match one, the Lady Techsters went up against North Carolina A&T and fell 985-904. In match two, Tech was faced with a hard 1,059-986 loss to No.1 McKendree followed by another loss to No. 10 Mt. St. Mary's 996-866 and SFA 1.070-1.052. The Lady Techsters finished the day on a high note with a 930-924 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson and totaling 4.728 pins.

RUSTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO