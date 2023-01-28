Read full article on original website
Vancouver Canucks trade Bo Horvat to New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers have interest in Shayne Gostisbehere as well as Nick Bjugstad and more
The Bo Horvat era in Vancouver is over. The Canucks have traded him to the New York Islanders in exchange for forward Anthony Beauvillier, prospect Aatu Raty and a 2023 protected first-round pick. The pick reportedly is protected for the first 12 picks this year, and would slide to an unprotected first next year.
Flyers announce Zack MacEwen's timeline for return from surgery on broken jaw
The Philadelphia Flyers won’t have Zack MacEwen in the lineup for a while, announcing that he underwent surgery to repair a broken jaw, according to Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. His recovery timeline has been set at five weeks. MacEwen likely suffered the injury during his fight against...
Islanders star Bo Horvat shocked by harsh reality of Canucks trade
The New York Islanders made the first major move of the NHL trade deadline season. The Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster trade. The Canucks acquired forwards Anthony Beauvillier, Aatu Raty, and a protected 2023 1st round pick in exchange for their captain. The 2023 1st round pick becomes an unprotected 2024 1st rounder if the 2023 selection lands in the top 12.
Report: Vancouver Canucks interested in Bruins’ defenceman Brandon Carlo
The Vancouver Canucks are interested in Boston Bruins defenceman Brandon Carlo, according Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. On the Monday morning edition of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Friedman said the following during a conversation with Jeff Marek about how the Bruins could be interested in making a big splash at the deadline to go all in one last time with their ageing core, which features multiple players on team-friendly deals.
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday.
Report: Canucks have not met with Bo Horvat’s agent to talk contract for two months
The Canucks have not met with Bo Horvat’s agent Pat Morris for the purpose of talking about a contract for their captain, according to Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie and Dhali — The Team. Here’s what Dhaliwal had to say on Monday morning. “Pat Morris, the agent for...
Blue Jackets place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson
With the Columbus Blue Jackets placing Gustav Nyquist on injured reserve, the team added some extra scoring depth via waivers on Saturday. The Blue Jackets claimed forward Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, marking the third NHL organization of the season for the 25-year-old. Pederson started the season with the Carolina Hurricanes, failing to record a point in four games with the Chicago Wolves.
With Bo Horvat gone, Canucks trade saga officially comes to an end
We all knew this day would come. We just didn’t know when. Bo Horvat’s time as the captain of the Vancouver Canucks has finally come to an end. The forward was just traded to the New York Islanders, finally ending the "where-will-Horvat-go game" questions that have circled in Vancouver since the Canucks re-signed J.T. Miller.
Surging Senators face fading Canadiens again
The Ottawa Senators have another opportunity to continue their recent success in advance of the All-Star break, while adding to the current frustration of the Montreal Canadiens. While the visiting Senators aim for a fourth straight victory, the Canadiens will try to avoid losing their fourth in a row on...
Capitals, Blue Jackets meet to close out rough January
Two teams in need of some down time will meet Tuesday night when the Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is the final game before the All-Star break for both teams and their last game in January, a month each club will be happy to put behind them.
Hurricanes soaring as test from Kings awaits
The Carolina Hurricanes have drawn from various sources on their latest winning streak, with nothing more impressive than Sebastian Aho's scoring burst and the contributions from a number of goalies. The Hurricanes' latest chance to unveil their winning formula will come Tuesday when they wrap up a three-game homestand against...
Caps' Tom Wilson, Nic Dowd out through All-Star break
Washington Capitals forwards Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd won't return until after the All-Star break due to lower-body injuries, coach Peter Laviolette said Saturday. The Capitals have two games remaining before the break, on Sunday at Toronto and on Tuesday at Columbus. Wilson, 28, was playing just his eighth game...
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs
Do the Canucks have a number for Bo Horvat? They still have some leverage on the trade market. Satiar Shah: “I do think the Canucks have a real desire to keep Bo despite knowing it’ll be difficult & perhaps unlikely. However, even if they’re set on trading him, VAN maintains leverage if other teams think there’s a chance he stays.”
Canucks Acquire Beauvillier, Raty, and First-Round Pick from NY Islanders
"First of all, we would like to thank Bo Horvat for all that he has done for the Vancouver Canucks during his nine seasons in Vancouver," said Allvin. "He has been a great leader and ambassador for our hockey club. As difficult as it is to trade away our captain, we are excited to add a high-quality 25-year-old winger in Anthony Beauvillier, a young centre in Aatu Raty, and a protected first-round draft pick. These pieces will be a big part of our development and growth moving forward."
NHL COACHES REPORTEDLY UPSET W/ CANUCKS' MANAGEMENT OVER BRUCE BOUDREAU'S TREATMENT
Bruce Boudreau's recent dismissal from the Vancouver Canucks took an emotional turn at its culmination, with fans showing their support for the now-former head coach at every turn. From the final Bruce There It Is! chant to the signage backing Boudreau, fans made it very clear whose side they were...
Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson named to NHL All-Star Game
Beniers has been the favorite to win the NHL’s Calder Trophy this season, scoring 17 goals and 36 points in 47 games with the Kraken this season. Beniers was set to be the lone rookie skater to participate, with goaltenders Stuart Skinner and Logan Thompson sharing the net for the Pacific Division.
Injured Kraken rookie Matty Beniers out of All-Star Game
The Seattle Kraken will not be represented at NHL All-Star Weekend this Saturday after star rookie Matty Beniers was ruled out with an upper-body injury. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson was named as Beniers' replacement on the Pacific Division roster Monday. Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick in the...
Edmonton Oilers loan James Hamblin to AHL Condors
The Edmonton Oilers have loaned forward James Hamblin to the Bakersfield Condors, the club announced Saturday. Hamblin, 23, has appeared in 10 games scoring no points for the Oilers this season, but didn’t draw in for any games on his most recent recall. He’s had a strong start to his season with the Condors appearing in 20 games scoring five goals and 11 points.
Chandler Stephenson named to All-Star Game, replacing Matty Beniers
The Vegas Golden Knights will have another representative at the upcoming All-Star festivities, as Chandler Stephenson has been named the replacement for Matty Beniers. Beniers will not be able to attend because of injury. Stephenson joins Logan Thompson (and head coach Bruce Cassidy) on the Pacific roster and will be...
