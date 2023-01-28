Read full article on original website
votebeat.org
As state legislatures convene, election laws are up for another round of changes
Votebeat is a nonprofit news organization reporting on voting access and election administration across the U.S. A version of this post was originally distributed in Votebeat’s weekly newsletter. Good morning,. Tinkering with election laws always seems to be in vogue. State legislatures around the country are starting up, and...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Washington Examiner
Kemp orders special election after newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing narcotics
A newly elected Georgia state lawmaker has stepped down from office after being charged with stealing prescription drugs from a retirement complex, triggering a Jan. 31 special election to fill his seat. Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) signed an order over the holiday weekend setting up the special election at the...
Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?
Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
Chronicle
Republican State Senator Criticizes Democrats for Not Supporting Bipartisan Emergency Powers Reform
State Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, released a statement last week announcing Democratic senators were blocking Senate Bill 5063 by refusing to give it a hearing in the Senate State Government and Elections Committee. The bill is a bipartisan effort with state Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, to reform Washington’s 1969 emergency...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
Washington lawmakers introduce 3 bills on firearm purchases
Washington Gov. Inslee said that over 800 Washingtonians die from gun-related injuries each year.
CAPITOL ROUNDUP: Fetterman co-sponsors four bills in first week in U.S. Senate
WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman this week co-sponsored legislation to expand access to critical health care services, combat gun violence by getting assault weapons off streets, improve wages for Federal employees, and provide DC citizens proper representation in Congress. “I was proud to hit the ground running in...
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
Illinois Senate amendment filed Sunday would modify proposed gun, magazine ban
(The Center Square) – A proposal to ban certain types of semi-automatics and magazines is getting a new look with the Illinois Senate returning Sunday evening. An amendment that originally dealt with insurance adjusters turns into the “Protecting Illinois Communities Act.” Senate Amendment 1 was filed by Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, on Sunday.
Judge extends Senator Joe Morrisey’s protective order as new hearing is set for abuse allegations
A judge has extended state Senator Joe Morrissey's protective order against his estranged wife and her boyfriend as a new hearing is set for dueling allegations of abuse that emerged over the past week.
The Supreme Court is weighing a theory that could upend elections. Here's how
How federal elections are run across the U.S. could be upended if the Supreme Court adopts even a limited version of a once-fringe idea known as the "independent state legislature theory."
KATV
Bill seeking to classify drag shows the same as escort agencies advances out of committee
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas Senate bill filed earlier this month that would classify drag performances as part of the "adult-oriented business," along with escort agencies and other businesses advanced from the City, County, and Local Affairs Committee Affairs on Thursday. SB43, which was filed Republican state Sen....
CNBC
House Republicans pass bill to limit drawdowns on Strategic Petroleum Reserve
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Friday aimed at limiting the president's ability to draw down the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve for any reason other than a "severe energy supply disruption." The law is meant to prevent a repeat of President Joe Biden's numerous withdrawals...
CBS Austin
Republicans say "no excuse" for allowing Democrat leadership after rules vote
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House Republicans held a press conference on Thursday, deriding the outcome of Wednesday's vote on the House rules package, which continues the longstanding precedent of allowing Democrat leadership in committees. Several Republicans, including Reps. Tony Tinderholt of Arlington and Bryan Slaton of Royse City, stood...
SCOTUS shoots down appeal of NY concealed carry restriction ruling, allowing gun law to still be enforced
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a request for an injunction against New York's concealed carry restrictions brought by a group of gun store owners.
Republican legislators introduce new laws to crack down on drag shows
Bills in at least eight states seek to restrict drag performances as part of a broader rightwing backlash against LGBTQ+ rights
Washington Examiner
Republican Rep. Andy Ogles appears to violate federal law by not disclosing finances: experts
A firebrand Republican and freshman member of Congress has continued to shield his personal finances from the public eye, which could reveal conflicts of interest and indicate he is violating federal law, experts told the Washington Examiner. Rep. Andy Ogles (R-KY), a newly-elected House GOP member and ex-Mayor of Maury...
mocomotive.com
Bill filed to convert Montgomery County Court at Law No. 2 to probate court to respond to growing population
State Rep. Will Metcalf, R-Conroe, filed House Bill 1436 on Jan. 18 in an effort to convert Montgomery County at Law No. 2 to a probate court to serve the county’s growing population, Metcalf’s office announced in a Jan. 25 news release. (Community Impact staff) State Rep. Will…
