Fairfield, AL

thecutoffnews.com

Game-Winning Shots Don't Fall For Miles Golden Bears Men's Basketball

FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Miles Lady Bears Can't Contain Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Free Throw Shooting Lifts Montevallo Women's Basketball Team Over Mississippi College

MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

BSC Panthers Men's Basketball Drops Pivotal SAA Game

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Falcons Women's Basketball Team Drops Road Matchup at Delta State, 60-52

MONTEVALLO, AL
280living.com

Eagles girls bowling team reaches new heights

GADSDEN -- The Oak Mountain High School girls bowling team made history this season, posting a third-place finish in the Class 6A-7A state tournament Jan. 27 at The Alley in Gadsden. The semifinals appearance was a first for the Eagles, as they advanced in the state tournament for the first...
GADSDEN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama sophomore settling in at wide receiver after switching from RB

Alabama football brought in one of the nation’s top running backs in the 2022 recruiting cycle, but has he settled in at a different position?. Emmanuel Henderson, a former five-star from Hartford, Ala., was an incredible football, basketball, and track athlete at Geneva County High School. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder possesses speed, quickness, explosiveness, and big-play abilities. The Crimson Tide transitioned him to wide receiver in his freshman year. He saw action in 13 games as a receiver and on special teams.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uabsports.com

Rifle Dominates Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. - UAB rifle took down Wofford with a season-best performance, 4583-4342, on Saturday morning. The Blazers had the top five of the top six overall scorers in the match, led by Sophia Flores with a 1154. The Blazers dominated the match, outscoring Wofford by over 100 points in...
SPARTANBURG, SC
tdalabamamag.com

Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs

Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Softball Ranked Top 8 Nationally; SEC Coaches Disagree

With less than two weeks until Alabama softball opening day, the national polls have come out. Along with them came the SEC Coaches Poll of how the conference will play out. And there seems to be a difference of opinion. When it comes to the AFCA Coaches Polls complied for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Quarterback Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2024 quarterback Air Noland has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The junior got his offer while on a visit to the Capstone on Saturday. "After an great visit & conversation with Coach Saban .. I’m blessed and honored to say I’ve Received A(n) Offer From The University of Alabama," tweeted Noland.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama walk-on to join Nick Saban’s staff as a defensive analyst

Alabama is adding another defensive analyst to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman, is returning to his Alma mater. He helped the Crimson Tide to a Southeastern Conference Championship and a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015 as a scout-team player. After assisting the Tide to another SEC Championship in 2016, Long helped Jeremy Pruitt in 2017 as a graduate assistant. He spent last season as a grad assistant under Dan Lanning at the University of Oregon.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

86-year-old Hueytown man killed in weekend fire

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An 86-year-old man who was rescued from a house fire in Hueytown over the weekend has died according to the Jefferson County Coroner. It happened Saturday at a home in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. Hueytown Fire arrived and rescued two adults from inside the house. A third adult had already escaped the home.
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout

As a 1982 graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, it pains me to see the financial condition it has fallen into that now threatens its viability as an institution. I count my four years on The Hilltop as some of the most formative and enjoyable years of my life. There, I learned much about myself and much about the world. One of the most significant things I learned there was that learning how to think for oneself is an essential component of being well-educated. So, despite my appreciation for my experience at BSC, it might surprise you to find I’m skeptical of the notion that public funds should be used to create some bridge to the future for my alma mater.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Fairfield man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 3400 block of 31st Avenue North on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found Robert White, 43, of Fairfield, lying in the road suffering from a gunshot […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa

UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

14-year-old injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile Monday night. According to BPD, officers were dispatched to the intersection of 2nd Court West and 12th Street West at around 5:45 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Missing 12-year-old last seen Friday found safe in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Jayden Hall has been found safe and is being returned to family. ORIGINAL: The Calera Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 12-year-old. According to CPD, Jayden Hall has been missing since Friday evening. He was last seen in the Union Station area in Calera […]
CALERA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alleged Car Thieves Cause Several Crashes on Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday

Two alleged car thieves in Tuscaloosa are in custody after they caused multiple accidents and drew a huge police presence to Skyland Boulevard Monday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers in the Criminal Investigations Division have been looking into a series of vehicle thefts in the area. On Monday afternoon, they got information that a stolen car they were seeking had been spotted at Branscomb Apartments, a public housing complex off Highway 69 South.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

