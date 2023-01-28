Read full article on original website
thepurpleme
2d ago
What happens to all the money Qari Lake raised, or any other candidate??? They sure seem overly concerned about Hobbs. If they're going to do it, then do it across the board, for everyone.
Reply(9)
19
Michael Pupillo
2d ago
Did Ducey do it? is there rule that REQUIRES Hobbs to do this? Its not your money. These Republicans are very uncouth and boorish.
Reply(5)
7
I want to know
2d ago
I read the posts and replies and I’m asking myself…what in gods name happened to us? I’m so appalled about what’s going on in our country…🥲….there’s no state from CA to NY that’s worth living in anymore 😞🥲😞🥲
Reply
4
Related
Arizona Secretary of State Fontes calls for investigation into Kari Lake over election signatures
PHOENIX — Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes called for an investigation into Kari Lake on Monday after she posted photos of voter signatures onto social media. Fontes in a letter sent to Attorney General Kris Mayes, said Lake violated ARS 16-168(F) when she posted images of 16 voter signatures on Twitter.
arizonasuntimes.com
Packed Crowd Attends Kari Lake Rally Exposing Voter Disenfranchisement in Maricopa County
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – At a standing-room-only event Sunday, Kari Lake signaled she is not giving up her legal battle to install her as the rightful Arizona governor instead of Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake held a Save Arizona rally at Orange Tree Golf Club in Scottsdale with over a thousand in attendance, assuring her supporters she intended to fight until the “victorious end.” The mainstream media recently ran stories claiming Lake was switching her focus to running against Senator Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ).
Arizona Republicans elect former Trump official Jeff DeWit to become next party chair, will replace Kelli Ward
Former Donald Trump officiate Jeff DeWit has won an election to become the next chair of the Republican Party in Arizona. He will replace current chair Kelli Ward.
KTAR.com
Arizona Democrats elect Yolanda Bejarano as next party chair
PHOENIX — Arizona Democratic Party State Committee members elected Yolanda Bejarano as their next chair. Bejarano defeated Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Gallardo 440 votes to 186 during a virtual party meeting on Saturday, according to ABC 15’s Garrett Archer. “Arizona Democrats had huge successes in both 2020 and...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona GOP lawmakers approve rules to erase emails past 90 days
PHOENIX (AP) - Republicans in Arizona’s Legislature have voted along party lines to approve new rules that will allow state lawmakers to destroy emails after 90 days and delete text messages as quickly as they arrive. Democrats have criticized the change, along with a new limit of 30 minutes...
AZFamily
Arizona Republicans set to decide on party chair, future this weekend with key votes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The future of the Republican party in Arizona is coming to a head this weekend. After a string of key losses in the midterm, the party is meeting to choose a new leader and that’s not all. Besides picking up a new chair, the more than 1,000 Republicans meeting will vote on a number of resolutions that will show which direction the party wants to go. Some of the issues include the possibility of censuring the Republican-controlled Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for certifying the 2020 and 2022 elections and demanding a “do-over” of last year’s elections where the party suffered high-profile losses like in the race for governor. “The idea that we’re going to do-over the election, we’re not going to do-over the election. The elections are done. the courts have ruled and we need to move on and what the party needs to do is focus on what we need to do to elect Republicans,” said Wes Gullet, who has been a Republican precinct member since the late 1980s.
Failed MAGA candidate's vulgar speech goes viral
A recording of a vulgar rant by a failed Republican candidate has thrown Nevada's GOP into turmoil. Newly elected GOP delegate Drew Hirsty was expelled by the state Republican Party Central Committee earlier this month for recording and sharing a video of losing state attorney general candidate Michele Fiore slurring former state party chairwoman Amy Tarkanian as "Ms. Alcoholic" and a "panty dropper after two shots" after she endorsed her Democratic rival, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Freedom Caucus Takes Stand on Lifting School Spending Limit: Only If it Comes with Reforms
The Arizona Freedom Caucus (AFC) announced it would take a stand against lifting the highly contested aggregate expenditure limit (AEL), which puts a cap on public school spending unless it comes with systemic reform. “Fiscal responsibility is a foundational tenant of good governance, and the legislature has a fiduciary duty...
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: There Is a Reason Why DEI Is Little More Than a Costly Failure
Earlier this month, amid howls from the “progressive” Left, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis demanded an accounting of “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) expenditures from the state’s public colleges and universities. The results are exactly what you might expect. According to a recent report from Campus...
roselawgroupreporter.com
After election losses, Ariz. Republicans will choose a new leader. Will they also choose a new path?
Arizona Republican Party officials are slated to elect a new leader Jan. 28 who will attempt to heal the fractured political organization — or drive a wedge deeper into it. The party’s recent schism has critics, including many Republicans, blaming current party chair Kelli Ward for over-focusing on former President Trump and baseless allegations of election fraud, contributing to high-profile election losses in 2020 and 2022.
arizonasuntimes.com
Hobbs Allegedly Withheld Evidence in Hamadeh Trial, AG Changes Election Unit
Amid allegations that Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs withheld evidence last year as secretary of state during an election trial regarding the state attorney general race, new Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes is shifting the focus of the AG’s election integrity unit to voter suppression. Former Arizona Assistant Attorney...
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 27-29
PHOENIX — Arizona Republicans elected Jeff DeWit as their new party chair, two Valley men were killed in separate shootings over the weekend and an arrest was made on Saturday for the Scottsdale Molotav cocktail incidents. Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle...
Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
AP Exclusive: Emails reveal tensions in Colorado River talks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Competing priorities, outsized demands and the federal government's retreat from a threatened deadline stymied a deal last summer on how to drastically reduce water use from the parched Colorado River, emails obtained by The Associated Press show. The documents span the June-to-August window...
chandlernews.com
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Kari Lake’s campaign may be over, but the grift goes on
Opinion: Ever wonder why Kari Lake won’t just concede and go away? Turns out election denial is a lucrative business. Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks during an Arizona Republican election night gathering at Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on Nov. 8, 2022. It’s been nearly three months now...
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build 3rd casino
The Pascua Yaqui Tribe plans to build a third casino near West Grant Road and Interstate 10 following federal approval of the “Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act.”. Known as HR 4881, the bill places the culturally significant land known as “Old Pascua” into trust for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Dec. 27.
statepress.com
College Republicans at ASU reevaluate after Arizona Democrats' midterm wins
After Arizona Democrats won races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and a U.S. Senate seat in the November midterm elections, College Republicans at ASU are resetting their goals. Despite the Democrats' wins in November, the Republican Party still controls both chambers of the state Legislature and plans to...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake’s Team Announces ‘More Evidence to Come’ after Arizona Gov. Hobbs Requests Case Dismissal
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s team announced Monday that there’s more evidence to come regarding her election lawsuit soon after Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs requested the case be thrown out. “Yesterday @katiehobbs filed to get our lawsuit thrown out,” the Kari Lake War Room tweeted. “Today, records...
Comments / 66