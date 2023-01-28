ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevallo, AL

thecutoffnews.com

University of Montevallo Falcons Men's Basketball Team Slips In Clinton, 75-67

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, & McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale.
MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Free Throw Shooting Lifts Montevallo Women's Basketball Team Over Mississippi College

MONTEVALLO, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Game-Winning Shots Don't Fall For Miles Golden Bears Men's Basketball

FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Miles Lady Bears Can't Contain Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, AL
thecutoffnews.com

BSC Panthers Men's Basketball Drops Pivotal SAA Game

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Three-Point Shooting Propels Miles Lady Bears

FAIRFIELD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern Panthers Women's Basketball Team Starts Second Half Of SAA Play With Win

BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Snapshots & Scores From Hueytown vs McAdory - Thursday, January 26, 2023 @ Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, AL
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Softball Ranked Top 8 Nationally; SEC Coaches Disagree

With less than two weeks until Alabama softball opening day, the national polls have come out. Along with them came the SEC Coaches Poll of how the conference will play out. And there seems to be a difference of opinion. When it comes to the AFCA Coaches Polls complied for...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts Make Feelings On Alabama Clear

After advancing to the Super Bowl for the first time in their respective careers, former Alabama stars DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts both credited the University of Alabama following Sunday's win. "I mean, it's amazing, from OTAs, to camp, to now. Everybody came in every day doing the things ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time.  “I’m always […]
JACKSON, MS
AL.com

Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout

As a 1982 graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, it pains me to see the financial condition it has fallen into that now threatens its viability as an institution. I count my four years on The Hilltop as some of the most formative and enjoyable years of my life. There, I learned much about myself and much about the world. One of the most significant things I learned there was that learning how to think for oneself is an essential component of being well-educated. So, despite my appreciation for my experience at BSC, it might surprise you to find I’m skeptical of the notion that public funds should be used to create some bridge to the future for my alma mater.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin's New Tweet About Nick Saban Going Viral

Nick Saban doesn't care about your NIL money.  According to OutKick, the current Alabama head football coach rejected two players who were looking to make $1.3M combined in NIL.  "Someone with one of the best corners in the nation (in high school) came to me and asked if we’d pay them ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hottytoddy.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi

This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
OXFORD, MS
92.9 WTUG

Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa

UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Tuscaloosa (AL) Approves Moving Fire Station No. 6

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved moving Fire Station No. 6 to a new location Tuesday, wvua23.com reported. This decision is the first step toward beginning the construction of the new station, which will be located at 1812 Hargrove Road E on 2.51 acres, the report said. Construction is estimated at $4 million. Station No. 6 will include features designed with the community in mind, the report said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

